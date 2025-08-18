It's As If Thousands of Losers Cried Out at Once --> Trump Signals...
Pronoun-Laden Randi Weingarten Fan LOSES It When Corey DeAngelis Mocks Him for Misspelling...
Yeah, a Slogan Should Do It: NFL Renews Requirement for End Zone Messages...
HA! Brian Stelter Doesn't Get That He's Only Making MSNBC's Rebranding Even FUNNIER...
Now, THAT'S a Self-Own: Eric Swalwell Grocery Shopping Goes Viral for ALL the...
The Truth About Gaza
VIP
BREAKING: Getting Fired Hasn't Made Joy Reid Any Smarter (or Less Racist )...
Peacock Dropping: Scarborough and Morning Joe Crew Cope with MSNBC to MS NOW...
Dipwad Defends Nicolle Wallace From Trump, Calling Her a 'Symbol of the Free...
Post Comparing High School Pics of JD Vance to Gavin Newsom Goes HILARIOUSLY...
VIP
The Hill Reports Dems In a Pickle Opposing Trump's Anti-Crime Policies (Being Pro-Crime...
MSNBC Undergoing 'Lamest Rebrand Since 'Lean Forward'' (the New Logo's Already Getting Moc...
People With Disabilities and Disorders Take Anti-Life Lefty APART for Pushing Eugenics As...
WTAF Is THIS? James Comey's Bizarre, Even Creepy Taylor Swift Video Gives X...

‘Wear a Suit, Bro!’ Zelensky Greeted by Banner Begging Him to Dress for the Occassion. Did He?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:55 PM on August 18, 2025
AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov

The big question of the day for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is, will he or won’t he? No, not agree to a peace deal! Will he wear a suit and tie to meet with President Donald Trump and European leaders at the White House? You’ll recall that in his last White House meeting with Trump, he looked like he was headed to the gym.

Advertisement

Well, this is the sign that greeted Zelenskyy when he arrived in Washington, D.C. on Monday. (READ)

Correct. President Trump and our nation deserve some respect. A basic suit and tie will do.

Commenters say it’s about time Zelenskyy dresses the part of a world leader if he wants to be taken seriously, especially as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine progress.

We hope he got the message.

We certainly hope he doesn’t go overboard and look too 'European.' (WATCH)

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

That's hilarious. Look out, Carnegie Hall!

We hope he gets the right tailor, or it could be a disaster. (WATCH)

See, Zelenskyy would look good in a real suit.

But did he listen? Let’s find out. (WATCH)

Zelenskyy appears to be wearing a jacket and all black. But no tie. We're getting closer! See, that wasn’t so hard, was it? Sometimes you have to dress for success.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP EUROPEAN UNION RUSSIA UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Pronoun-Laden Randi Weingarten Fan LOSES It When Corey DeAngelis Mocks Him for Misspelling FASCIST (LOL)
Sam J.
Yeah, a Slogan Should Do It: NFL Renews Requirement for End Zone Messages and X Has Suggestions
Grateful Calvin
It's As If Thousands of Losers Cried Out at Once --> Trump Signals He Is DONE Letting Democrats Cheat
Sam J.
Now, THAT'S a Self-Own: Eric Swalwell Grocery Shopping Goes Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons
Sam J.
HA! Brian Stelter Doesn't Get That He's Only Making MSNBC's Rebranding Even FUNNIER In His EXCITED Thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement