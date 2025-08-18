‘Wear a Suit, Bro!’ Zelensky Greeted by Banner Begging Him to Dress for the Occassion. Did He?

The big question of the day for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is, will he or won’t he? No, not agree to a peace deal! Will he wear a suit and tie to meet with President Donald Trump and European leaders at the White House? You’ll recall that in his last White House meeting with Trump, he looked like he was headed to the gym.

Well, this is the sign that greeted Zelenskyy when he arrived in Washington, D.C. on Monday. (READ)

Correct. President Trump and our nation deserve some respect. A basic suit and tie will do.

Commenters say it’s about time Zelenskyy dresses the part of a world leader if he wants to be taken seriously, especially as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine progress.

We hope he got the message.

We certainly hope he doesn’t go overboard and look too 'European.' (WATCH)

That's hilarious. Look out, Carnegie Hall!

We hope he gets the right tailor, or it could be a disaster. (WATCH)

See, Zelenskyy would look good in a real suit.

But did he listen? Let’s find out. (WATCH)

Zelenskyy appears to be wearing a jacket and all black. But no tie. We're getting closer! See, that wasn’t so hard, was it? Sometimes you have to dress for success.

