Democrat Elitist Says He’s Been Mugged and Had Car Vandalized but Crime’s Not a Huge Problem in D.C.

Democrats want us to see crime as just a normal part of our lives. They’ve normalized it to the point that they casually reference it like it’s no big deal at all. Looking into the Democrat bubble of Washington, D.C., shows this attitude on full display. That’s how we get self-own posts like the one below. ‘Sure, there are crimes like mugging and car vandalism, but the city is safe. Trump is trying to fool you!’

Have a look. Does this sound safe to you? (READ)

OMG: One of the worst liberal self-owns I've ever seen. Severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.



'I've seen crime, I got mugged, my car got vandalized, but DC doesn't have a crime problem. Trump made the issue up." pic.twitter.com/07uWVPGaQZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 17, 2025

Melnick's complete lack of self-awareness is always amusing. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) August 17, 2025

"I mean, yeah, the house is on fire, but c'mon guys, it's not that bad lmao"



- Democrats pic.twitter.com/NXdxKKWjY1 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 17, 2025

‘It’s perfectly safe except for all the rampant crime!’

Crime isn’t normal. It should never be tolerated. Posters made sure Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (a Senior Fellow at the American Immigration Council) knew that they’d never been targeted by criminals because it is not a daily part of normal living.

Are you a f***** r***** @ReichlinMelnick ?

I have been mugged and had my car vandalized ZERO TIMES IN MY LIFE



It is not normal for these things to happen, you idiot — Matt (@amattattack) August 17, 2025

Exactly... Do they really believe getting mugged and carjacked is acceptable and normal?? 🙄 Insane!! — Rina Interiors (@Rinainteriors) August 17, 2025

Conditioned to expect disorder under Democrat rule. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 17, 2025

It’s so common there some have come to accept it as part of life. — Momma Chandy (@MommaChandy) August 17, 2025

I just...cannot imagine hating the President so much that you try to justify and normalize being mugged — Matt (@amattattack) August 17, 2025

It’s amazing the things you can get used to when you’re slowly boiling in the Democrat Party’s pot.

Posters who have been targeted for crime also didn’t accept it as the norm.

My car got broken into last December and I did not just shrug it off and treat it like it was no big deal. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) August 17, 2025

I’ve rarely seen crime. Never been mugged. Never have had my car damaged by a vandal. But I live in a rural town. — Salted™ (@saltedshow) August 17, 2025

It seems crime happens regularly where there are large concentrations of Democrats. Must be a coincidence.

Posters suspect there is some self-hate going on in D.C. and that those who tolerate crime feel that they deserve it.

Aaron sounds like a girlfriend that continually goes back to her abusive boyfriend.



It’s almost like Aaron is saying, “I made him mad. It’s my fault.” — SpicyPatriot (@SpicyPatriot25) August 17, 2025

It's Stockholm Syndrome on full display in order to own Trump.



You can't make this up. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) August 17, 2025

This is how they all think. — vjbk1 (@vernj76) August 17, 2025

They don't even realize the words coming out of their mouth — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) August 17, 2025

Over 90% of the DC residents disagree with this clown. — Khoa (@1980Khoa) August 17, 2025

The Democrat elitists are quick to say crime is not an issue, while the Democrat lower classes, who are suffering immensely from it daily, refuse to lie to themselves and others and want something done about it. But Reichlin-Melnick will tell them it's all part of their imagination as they're bleeding from a stab wound.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

