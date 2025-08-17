Hands Off Our Criminals: Governor Hochul Pardons Convicted Killer to Shield Him From...
Gavin Newsom’s Gerrymandering Plan Could Fail but Still Spark Red States to Redraw...
'That's How You Lose to Donald Trump:' Thread Shows Left's Hypocrisy on Federal...
VIP
One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants...
QUITTER: Jarvis ROASTS Neil Young for Leaving Meta Over 'Unconscionable' AI Policies
NBC News’ Kristen Welker’s Sad Putin ‘Gotcha’ Evaporates as Marco Rubio Brings the...
Lemon Pledge: Close-Minded Former CNN Host Vows He Will Not ‘Normalize’ Trump or...
Jayapal’s Latest Whopper: Spins ICE Deportation Tale, Falsely Claims 4-Year-Old Cancer Pat...
Peter Baker's Smug Fumble: Daring Trump to Tame Democrat-Run Violent Cities in Red...
VIP
The Premature Coronation of King Gavin
Leftist 'Martyr' Meltdown: DC Metro Fare Evasion Turns Pro-Hamas Activist into Poster Chil...
Phony-Baloney Commie Zohran Mamdani Continues to Pretend He Respects Law Enforcement After...
VIP
Inheritance Tax: The Government's Greedy Grab at Your Family's Legacy
THIS Is Why We Defunded PBS: David Brooks Calls GOP Redistricting a WWI...

Democrat Elitist Says He’s Been Mugged and Had Car Vandalized but Crime’s Not a Huge Problem in D.C.

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on August 17, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Democrats want us to see crime as just a normal part of our lives. They’ve normalized it to the point that they casually reference it like it’s no big deal at all. Looking into the Democrat bubble of Washington, D.C., shows this attitude on full display. That’s how we get self-own posts like the one below. ‘Sure, there are crimes like mugging and car vandalism, but the city is safe. Trump is trying to fool you!’ 

Advertisement

Have a look. Does this sound safe to you? (READ)

‘It’s perfectly safe except for all the rampant crime!’

Crime isn’t normal. It should never be tolerated. Posters made sure Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (a Senior Fellow at the American Immigration Council) knew that they’d never been targeted by criminals because it is not a daily part of normal living.

Recommended

Hands Off Our Criminals: Governor Hochul Pardons Convicted Killer to Shield Him From Deportation
Eric V.
Advertisement

It’s amazing the things you can get used to when you’re slowly boiling in the Democrat Party’s pot.

Posters who have been targeted for crime also didn’t accept it as the norm.

It seems crime happens regularly where there are large concentrations of Democrats. Must be a coincidence.

Posters suspect there is some self-hate going on in D.C. and that those who tolerate crime feel that they deserve it.

Advertisement

The Democrat elitists are quick to say crime is not an issue, while the Democrat lower classes, who are suffering immensely from it daily, refuse to lie to themselves and others and want something done about it. But Reichlin-Melnick will tell them it's all part of their imagination as they're bleeding from a stab wound.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GUN CONTROL GUN RIGHTS GUN VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hands Off Our Criminals: Governor Hochul Pardons Convicted Killer to Shield Him From Deportation
Eric V.
'That's How You Lose to Donald Trump:' Thread Shows Left's Hypocrisy on Federal Law Enforcement
Amy Curtis
NBC News’ Kristen Welker’s Sad Putin ‘Gotcha’ Evaporates as Marco Rubio Brings the Heat of Facts & Logic
Warren Squire
One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Dems)
Aaron Walker
Martha Raddatz Demands State Secrets, INSTEAD Gets Schooled by Rubio in Epic Smackdown
justmindy
Gavin Newsom’s Gerrymandering Plan Could Fail but Still Spark Red States to Redraw Their Districts. Oops!
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hands Off Our Criminals: Governor Hochul Pardons Convicted Killer to Shield Him From Deportation Eric V.
Advertisement