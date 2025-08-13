Scott Jennings Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that Dems Opposing Safer Streets in D.C....
S.E. Cupp: Dems Need to Put Away Their Graphs and Charts and Stop Telling Crime Victims They’re Wrong

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:50 PM on August 13, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sometimes CNN panel guest S.E. Cupp will surprise us and say something smart. That happened Tuesday on CNN’s NewsNight. She told Democrats to stop using charts and graphs to tell people they are wrong about crime while dismissing their feelings and experiences. Wow, she’s right, and that’s great advice that Democrats will summarily toss in the trash. But, good for her!

Have a look. (WATCH)

It was good.

Commenters say don’t get too excited. It was only a brief flash of common sense.

Nah, that was never going to happen.

Some posters say that although she was right, she still slapped voters as being too stupid to know the charts are correct.

Typical of her to always give Dems a face-saving out. The numbers are WRONG. And they're wrong because Dem run cities aren't reporting crime data or they're manipulating the data so that dangerous, crime-ridden cities look safe. S.E.'s going to stay loyal to the Dems as long as orange man bad.

— Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) August 13, 2025

People are used to being lied to. They trust what they can see. They also know that crime fatigue means many attacks, muggings, and robberies are not being reported because what’s the point? Yet again, the Democrats have painted themselves into a corner with their charts, graphs, and ‘the city’s safe’ nonsense, all because they can’t agree with Trump, who they know is right.

