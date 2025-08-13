S.E. Cupp: Dems Need to Put Away Their Graphs and Charts and Stop Telling Crime Victims They’re Wrong

Sometimes CNN panel guest S.E. Cupp will surprise us and say something smart. That happened Tuesday on CNN’s NewsNight. She told Democrats to stop using charts and graphs to tell people they are wrong about crime while dismissing their feelings and experiences. Wow, she’s right, and that’s great advice that Democrats will summarily toss in the trash. But, good for her!

"I can't tell you how profoundly stupid it is for Democrats to get up with their facts and their figures and their charts and graphs and say, look, you're safe. Can't you read this chart? Idiots. Why are you complaining?" pic.twitter.com/5bqwY6rr2S — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 13, 2025

Can’t believe I’m saying this, but that was spot on. CNN getting beaten up finally. — Dunce Capital (@DunceCapHQ) August 13, 2025

Best rant I’ve heard in awhile. — 🐕Yeller🐕 (@trekhighandlow) August 13, 2025

It was good.

Commenters say don’t get too excited. It was only a brief flash of common sense.

Rare S.E. Cupp W. — Ryan Zedek (@RyanZedek) August 13, 2025

Unfortunately, she went back to her old ways shortly after this take. — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 13, 2025

Even a broken clock is right once a day. — Alonzo Harris (@AlonzoHarr5983) August 13, 2025

Bummer. I thought maybe for a second, she would stay on a roll. Oh well … — ChiTown Conservative 🌎☄️#TeamAsteroid (@gingertealkp) August 13, 2025

Nah, that was never going to happen.

Some posters say that although she was right, she still slapped voters as being too stupid to know the charts are correct.

She is saying the numbers are right but voters are stupid and vote their feelings. — Angie (@easypeasyease) August 13, 2025

If the numbers are right why are so many people perceiving them differently? Perhaps, the numbers are wrong and the people are right. — heretical lakeloon (@loonlake55) August 13, 2025

Typical of her to always give Dems a face-saving out. The numbers are WRONG. And they're wrong because Dem run cities aren't reporting crime data or they're manipulating the data so that dangerous, crime-ridden cities look safe. S.E.'s going to stay loyal to the Dems as long as orange man bad. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) August 13, 2025

Because the numbers are all made up and people are experiencing the opposite of everything the democrats say. 🤷‍♀️ — Sarah Aaron (@ShaeAaron) August 13, 2025

People are used to being lied to. They trust what they can see. They also know that crime fatigue means many attacks, muggings, and robberies are not being reported because what’s the point? Yet again, the Democrats have painted themselves into a corner with their charts, graphs, and ‘the city’s safe’ nonsense, all because they can’t agree with Trump, who they know is right.

