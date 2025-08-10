Hire Me! Stephen Colbert Kisses Up to Netflix and Amazon as His Canceled Show Goes on Summer Break

Alleged comedian Stephen Colbert’s late-night show is on hiatus for the rest of the summer. During his last show before heading off on vacation, Colbert begged Netflix and Amazon for a job after The Late Show goes permanently off the air at the end of May 2026.

Stephen Colbert signed off from #TheLateShow for the rest of the summer with a dig at CBS for canceling him: “Netflix, call me. I’m available in June. I will also entertain offers from Amazon."https://t.co/llPQ8Np3jW pic.twitter.com/yrIioJqQjA — Variety (@Variety) August 8, 2025

This is the funniest thing he's actually ever said — Chris (@healthybetatest) August 8, 2025

“If you are interested, I can also lose you $40 million a year.” — Matt (@MLBactuary) August 9, 2025

That sounds so desperate — Andy Signore (@andysignore) August 9, 2025

Because it is.

Commenters say Amazon may not put him behind the wheel of his own show, but they might give him the keys to a van.

Amazon needs delivery drivers big time...solid opportunity — Austin Russell (@stateofdeepness) August 9, 2025

Maybe he’ll only lose $30 million for them. — Ricky Shah (@RickyShahatty) August 9, 2025

‘Sir, here’s your Amazon package, and Trump sucks!’

Colbert’s a Democrat multi-millionaire. Commenters find it telling that he’s sucking up to billionaires whom his party vilifies.

“Please spend your money on an annoying disgruntled ex-employee.” Tempting. — 𝓛𝓮𝓸𝓷 (@LeonGoudikian) August 9, 2025

“Jeff Bezos, bail me out because I suck and have no audience.” — thefierypatriot (@thefierypatriot) August 9, 2025

"Billionaire ruling class please...." — Brink (@_brinked) August 9, 2025

"I can lose even more money for your companies than I did for CBS!" that would be a line to get him hired somewhere. — Skip Hartman (@HartmanSki49387) August 8, 2025

Why would any media company hire him when his current show is losing $40 million/year? — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) August 8, 2025

I mean, Netflix DOES like paying loser Leftists to produce failing shows, so it's not a bad play on his part — Marie (@MissMariebee) August 8, 2025

Some companies are fine with burning millions of dollars in support of leftist causes.

Colbert is exhausting and unfunny. Posters can’t believe his CBS contract doesn’t run out for another ten months. Stop the insanity!

CBS needs to go ahead and take the show off now. I assume there are contractual reasons they can't. — Troy Gilstrap (@TroyGilstrap63) August 8, 2025

Ugg. Can he just go already? He's a product of a different time and we all need a change. Give the up and comers a chance. — Gingerine (@Gingerine5) August 8, 2025

Don't go away mad.



Just go away. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 9, 2025

Ugh. Just go away. For good. — Trixie Dixon (@Trixie_Dixon) August 8, 2025

Maybe CBS will bless us by buying out the remainder of his contract over the show’s summer break. Nah, we’d never get that lucky. It’s going to be painful watching this bitter man make an ever bigger unhinged jerk of himself through May.

