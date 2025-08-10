Hire Me! Stephen Colbert Kisses Up to Netflix and Amazon as His Canceled Show Goes on Summer Break

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:15 PM on August 10, 2025
Townhall Media

Alleged comedian Stephen Colbert’s late-night show is on hiatus for the rest of the summer. During his last show before heading off on vacation, Colbert begged Netflix and Amazon for a job after The Late Show goes permanently off the air at the end of May 2026.

Start here. (READ)

Because it is.

Commenters say Amazon may not put him behind the wheel of his own show, but they might give him the keys to a van.

‘Sir, here’s your Amazon package, and Trump sucks!’

Colbert’s a Democrat multi-millionaire. Commenters find it telling that he’s sucking up to billionaires whom his party vilifies.

