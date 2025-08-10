Scott Jennings: Trump Keeping His Options Open on Using U.S. Military Against Mexican Drug Cartels

Republican commentator Scott Jennings says President Donald Trump wants to bring Mexico’s drug cartels to heel. U.S. military intervention is not off the table since Trump views these cartels as terrorist organizations.

Advertisement

Jennings met some resistance on CNN NewsNight. (WATCH)

President Trump is right to keep his military options open on fighting the terrorist drug cartels.



These are dangerous enemies who have killed thousands of Americans. He’ll have strong political support should be choose to engage the militarily here. pic.twitter.com/sKumwQz6fk — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 10, 2025

Strong stance on cartels—Americans want decisive action taken. — Politiq (@politico77) August 10, 2025

Yes, with or without Mexico’s approval.

One panel guest is okay with Fentanyl pouring across the borders.

Calls it a "strawman" and presents no real solution? That guy is status quo "let it happen" and alleviates any responsibility to the Mexican government. That guy has never been punched in the face and forced to learn from his decisions. Scott just verbally punched him. — Lackadaysickle (@lackadaysickle) August 10, 2025

That deranged deluded moron @CNN wanted to highly defend the fact that Mexico has been FIGHTING THIS WAR FOR 50 YEARS 50 YEARS they've been fighting!!!I wonder what it will look like if they HAD NOT BEEN fighting for 50 years. How does CNN find so many morons! — America First Won Big! (@TooBigToRig101) August 10, 2025

That guy is an idiot he always has

The most absurd arguments. He doesn’t even believe what he’s saying. — Jersey Shore MAGA 🇺🇸 (@BrianNJMAGA) August 10, 2025

Like Jennings said, continuing the wrong thing or doing nothing are not options. That’s why Trump is open to using the military to take out cartels.

Commenters get it. We have foreign armies across our southern border who are smuggling drugs into our country that kill Americans.

The cartels are operating like terrorist armies, trafficking drugs, weapons, and human lives across our border without fear. If foreign governments won’t stop them, America has every right to defend its people and end the threat at its source. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) August 10, 2025

They literally have armies — William Riley (@TheGlobeofRiley) August 10, 2025

Correct.

Posters say past administrations went to ‘war’ against cartels with no intention of winning. Trump has shown he will be different.

Every president prior to President Trump has fought the drug war to lose the drug war. There is an entire bureaucracy that was created to fight the drug war. If they screwed up and won the drug war, they would kill their reason for being. President Trump don’t play that way. — tigerloose (@tigerloose1) August 10, 2025

Advertisement

“You’re all weakness”



I love it! — Jeremy Beckham 🐊 (@BeckSellsFla) August 10, 2025

Democrat = weakness — Where Lilies Bloom (@liliesbloominNC) August 10, 2025

The Democrat Party is synonymous with weakness. It’ll be interesting to see what excuses elected Democrats come up with to justify not taking out drug cartels. On their payroll, perhaps? We’ll have to wait to see their reaction based on what Trump decides to do.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.