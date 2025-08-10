Scott Jennings: Trump Keeping His Options Open on Using U.S. Military Against Mexican Drug Cartels

Dem Jamie Raskin Runs Crying to CNN as Trump’s ‘Political Revenge Tour’ Makes...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:21 AM on August 10, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Republican commentator Scott Jennings says President Donald Trump wants to bring Mexico’s drug cartels to heel. U.S. military intervention is not off the table since Trump views these cartels as terrorist organizations.

Advertisement

Jennings met some resistance on CNN NewsNight. (WATCH)

Yes, with or without Mexico’s approval.

One panel guest is okay with Fentanyl pouring across the borders.

That deranged deluded moron @CNN wanted to highly defend the fact that Mexico has been FIGHTING THIS WAR FOR 50 YEARS 50 YEARS they've been fighting!!!I wonder what it will look like if they HAD NOT BEEN fighting for 50 years.

How does CNN find so many morons!

— America First Won Big! (@TooBigToRig101) August 10, 2025

Recommended

Dem Jamie Raskin Runs Crying to CNN as Trump’s ‘Political Revenge Tour’ Makes a Stop in Schiffville
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Like Jennings said, continuing the wrong thing or doing nothing are not options. That’s why Trump is open to using the military to take out cartels.

Commenters get it. We have foreign armies across our southern border who are smuggling drugs into our country that kill Americans.

Correct.

Posters say past administrations went to ‘war’ against cartels with no intention of winning. Trump has shown he will be different.

Advertisement

The Democrat Party is synonymous with weakness. It’ll be interesting to see what excuses elected Democrats come up with to justify not taking out drug cartels. On their payroll, perhaps? We’ll have to wait to see their reaction based on what Trump decides to do.

