Mollie Hemingway: Democrats Who Created and Pushed the Russian Collusion Hoax 'Should Be Scared'

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 PM on August 05, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

What we already knew deep down has now been confirmed with the release of proof from DNI Tulsi Gabbard - President Obama and Hillary Clinton conspired with others in the federal government to push the Russian Collusion hoax to upend the presidency of Donald Trump. Now, the ‘FO’ part of FAFO could be on the horizon for those who hatched and participated in the conspiracy. 

Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist says those devilish Democrats 'should be scared.’ (WATCH)

Let’s hope they are shaking.

One poster says he’s struggling because he feels like he’s craving revenge.

It will be hard justice, not revenge. It’s okay to relish justice, right?

Another commenter says this explains why Adam Schiff was Schiffing his pants over FBI Director Kash Patel’s confirmation. Posters say someone else should be more frightened than Schiff, though. (WATCH)

True, because he’s the weakest, definitely with involved deeper with the conspiracy. Mine is a selfish reason despise for the mother******.

— Jason (@jason1Patterson) August 5, 2025

Schiff is such a vile, shameless liar. He needs to be behind bars for what he’s done to our country.

Commenters are not counting their convicted and imprisoned Dems until their cells are locked.

We know a grave injustice has been perpetrated against Trump and our nation, but we know these things rarely tilt towards the worldly justice that is demanded. Indictments are nice. But, MAGA voters will hold off on celebrating until they see the perps in prison orange. Hopefully, justice will be served.

