Mollie Hemingway: Democrats Who Created and Pushed the Russian Collusion Hoax 'Should Be Scared'

What we already knew deep down has now been confirmed with the release of proof from DNI Tulsi Gabbard - President Obama and Hillary Clinton conspired with others in the federal government to push the Russian Collusion hoax to upend the presidency of Donald Trump. Now, the ‘FO’ part of FAFO could be on the horizon for those who hatched and participated in the conspiracy.

Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist says those devilish Democrats 'should be scared.’ (WATCH)

🔥@MZHemingway: Russiagate revelations “explosive” — Democrats involved in the conspiracy "should be scared." pic.twitter.com/cs2281Eked — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

Let’s hope they are shaking.

One poster says he’s struggling because he feels like he’s craving revenge.

Trying to balance myself as I know revenge shouldn't be what I seek. But retribution, justice?

BRING. IT. ON. — GiGi (@ChristySimm23) August 5, 2025

Let’s call it accountability for what they did to the American people, and to deter it from happening in the future. There ya go. You can feel good about it. — Profile (@Mixate) August 5, 2025

No matter who ends up in prison or not, this must be done so it goes down for the History books. — Luonne Dumak (@LuonneD47800) August 5, 2025

It’s justified after what they’ve done. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

It will be hard justice, not revenge. It’s okay to relish justice, right?

Another commenter says this explains why Adam Schiff was Schiffing his pants over FBI Director Kash Patel’s confirmation. Posters say someone else should be more frightened than Schiff, though. (WATCH)

This explains why Adam Schiff is afraid of Kash Patel’s confirmation. A lying fraud that deserve to be in prison.

pic.twitter.com/7p8kiZIPbm — Jason (@jason1Patterson) August 4, 2025

Brennan seems to be the guy that most of the indie Russiagate experts seem to think is most vulnerable — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

True, because he’s the weakest, definitely with involved deeper with the conspiracy. Mine is a selfish reason despise for the mother******. — Jason (@jason1Patterson) August 5, 2025

We all share that about Schiff. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

Schiff is such a vile, shameless liar. He needs to be behind bars for what he’s done to our country.

Commenters are not counting their convicted and imprisoned Dems until their cells are locked.

Democrats that have committed treason should be scared yet, with ZERO ARRESTS so far, what's the worry? — JP (@J_P1776) August 5, 2025

It's a nice thought and all but how many of us ACTUALLY believe that any of these folks will face justice? 🤔 — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) August 5, 2025

I think there are going to be indictment(s) at this point. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

I hope so brother. We need to see some serious action on at least a few of these longstanding issues. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) August 5, 2025

I of course could be totally wrong.



But I don’t think they push this hard and put out this much info without at least being able to get an indictment or two. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

The wrongdoing in this case is blatant and clearly politically motivated. Seeing some real justice would be great. Obviously this would be a boost for the base as well, many of whom haven't been thrilled about some other issues. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) August 5, 2025

We know a grave injustice has been perpetrated against Trump and our nation, but we know these things rarely tilt towards the worldly justice that is demanded. Indictments are nice. But, MAGA voters will hold off on celebrating until they see the perps in prison orange. Hopefully, justice will be served.

