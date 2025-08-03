Pirro-Technics: Adam Schiff is Burning Mad That Trump’s Nominee for D.C. Attorney Got Confirmed

Judge Jeanine Pirro was confirmed as the U.S. Attorney for D.C. on Saturday. Senator Adam Schiff was not amused. He took to X to express his psychotic displeasure. Pirro’s confirmation is a nightmare scenario for Schiff.
Here he is, a month ago, freaking out about Pirro. (WATCH)
A month ago, Adam Schiff was raging in the Senate over the idea of Jeannine Pirro as DC US Atty.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 3, 2025
Tonight, he’s raging on 𝕏 because she is. 😂 pic.twitter.com/E711FR7lzC
Anything that makes Schiff mad is a good thing— Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) August 3, 2025
It makes me happy to see him mad.— Jose by the sea. ✝️🇺🇲 (@hightide172) August 3, 2025
And his voice is shaking Great times— Truck man (@Truckma20848825) August 3, 2025
He looks scared.— TheMapleTruth🍁 (@tlm912) August 3, 2025
Good, he should be.
Commenters laughingly note that Schiff claiming Pirro is crazy and nuts means she’s a perfect fit for Washington.
"Are we gonna trust someone who's nuts with the the lives of the people of the District of Columbia?"— CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) August 3, 2025
Have you met the people of DC? She's perfect.
Schiff calling someone else nuts is high comedy— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 3, 2025
Schiff is a rancid, unfunny version of Charles Grodin (I miss that guy). pic.twitter.com/8b4GeH7vdv— CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) August 3, 2025
Wow, he is!
Posters remind us that Schiff is a career liar and has no room to question the trustworthiness of anyone.
He is still a habitual liar.— J Smith (@TrumpJeanie) August 3, 2025
He never stops lying. Ever.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 3, 2025
So ironic he’s taking about not trusting her when he’s likely the least trustworthy person in America.— Captain Chaos (@chaosbomdotcom) August 3, 2025
Schiff lacks all self-awareness.
Commenters say you can measure how good something is by how mad Schiff is about it. In other words, Pirro’s a great choice.
If Shifty is raging about something that has ACTUALLY happened, I'm counting it as a win.— Scott Lame (@dimeday128) August 3, 2025
An L for Shiff is a W for America— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 3, 2025
Crazy. Man. pic.twitter.com/AgEz5YGwsM— Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) August 3, 2025
Her first order of business, should be to lock up this scumbag— mjames29 (@jamesms2024) August 3, 2025
I pray for the day that Schiff will be sitting in a little room wearing bright orange.— Anne Fledderman (@newfmomx03) August 3, 2025
Here’s hoping that prayer is answered soon. We hope bright orange is in Schiff's near future.
