Pirro-Technics: Adam Schiff is Burning Mad That Trump’s Nominee for D.C. Attorney Got Confirmed

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:43 AM on August 03, 2025

Judge Jeanine Pirro was confirmed as the U.S. Attorney for D.C. on Saturday. Senator Adam Schiff was not amused. He took to X to express his psychotic displeasure. Pirro’s confirmation is a nightmare scenario for Schiff.

Here he is, a month ago, freaking out about Pirro. (WATCH)

Good, he should be.

Commenters laughingly note that Schiff claiming Pirro is crazy and nuts means she’s a perfect fit for Washington.

Wow, he is!

Posters remind us that Schiff is a career liar and has no room to question the trustworthiness of anyone.

Schiff lacks all self-awareness.

Commenters say you can measure how good something is by how mad Schiff is about it. In other words, Pirro’s a great choice.

Here’s hoping that prayer is answered soon. We hope bright orange is in Schiff's near future.

