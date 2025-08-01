Kamala Harris Insufferably Cackles Over the Government Spying on Americans Through Wireless EarPods

Corporation for Public Broadcasting Statement Indicates Successful Dismantling of a Propag...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:03 PM on August 01, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Thursday night on Stephen Colbert’s therapy show for Democrats, Americans got a brief glimpse into an alternate timeline in which Kamala Harris won the 2024 presidential election. If there were a multiverse, that world would be called Earth-Cringe. Because that's what every moment in that dystopian world would be. Even a conversation with Harris about EarPods is a painfully insufferable cackling assault on the soul.

Imagine this 24/7 for four to eight years. (WATCH)

You don’t want to see pics of Harris on her back.

Commenters say Harris has learned nothing from her presidential campaign. How is it possible she’s devolving?

That’s it!

Watching Harris is intolerable, but one poster says it’s necessary. Even the slightest moments of squawking Kamala remind us how eternally grateful we should be.

That she is.

Which is why we are blessed to be in the President Donald Trump timeline. Posters get it.

Californians got great news as Harris announced she was not running for governor. Harris sounds hesitant about running for president, too. Let’s hope she stays hesitant well into her retirement years for our nation’s sake. Our ears, eyes, and hearts couldn't handle living on Earth-Cringe.

