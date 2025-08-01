Kamala Harris Insufferably Cackles Over the Government Spying on Americans Through Wireless EarPods

Thursday night on Stephen Colbert’s therapy show for Democrats, Americans got a brief glimpse into an alternate timeline in which Kamala Harris won the 2024 presidential election. If there were a multiverse, that world would be called Earth-Cringe. Because that's what every moment in that dystopian world would be. Even a conversation with Harris about EarPods is a painfully insufferable cackling assault on the soul.

Imagine this 24/7 for four to eight years. (WATCH)

Kamala cackles hysterically about wired earphones.



Cringe level: HIGH pic.twitter.com/BJyLoom8HP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2025

😂🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2025

You don’t want to see pics of Harris on her back.

Commenters say Harris has learned nothing from her presidential campaign. How is it possible she’s devolving?

How is it possible that she seems worse now than she did on the campaign trail? Like even worse at speaking than before. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) August 1, 2025

She’s somehow managed to regress — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2025

Turns out dementia is contagious. — Fred Stout (@FredStout20) August 1, 2025

That’s it!

Watching Harris is intolerable, but one poster says it’s necessary. Even the slightest moments of squawking Kamala remind us how eternally grateful we should be.

I was enjoying my Friday morning…… thanks for this repressed memory. — Flaxen Cord (@Flaxen_Cord) August 1, 2025

Once in a while you need a little Kamala cringe as a reminder of what we managed to avoid 😏 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2025

She's so cringe. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 1, 2025

That she is.

Which is why we are blessed to be in the President Donald Trump timeline. Posters get it.

Can you imagine the absolute hell we’d be living in if she had been installed as Cacklepants in Chief?



Scary thought. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 1, 2025

I don’t know how anyone can look at her without cringing, much listen without wanting to get far far away from her.



She is by far the worst politician I’ve ever seen at trying to be relatable. — MSCasey (@Seethemscatter2) August 1, 2025

she is so fake — Joe T ⌘ (@BryptoJoe) August 1, 2025

Drunk level: also high — March Flowers 🎗️ (@Marchflowers916) August 1, 2025

She is the most cringe candidate ever. — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) August 1, 2025

Californians got great news as Harris announced she was not running for governor. Harris sounds hesitant about running for president, too. Let’s hope she stays hesitant well into her retirement years for our nation’s sake. Our ears, eyes, and hearts couldn't handle living on Earth-Cringe.

