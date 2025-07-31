Well, that’s Rich! Actor Harrison Ford Decries the ‘Economics’ that Made Him a...
VIP
Justine Bateman Critiques Video of Woman Claiming American Eagle Ad Revived Past Trauma
Golden Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Joins the ‘Gene’ Ad Game and Triggers Woke Wave...
It Looks Like Axios Used the Same Starving Child That Prompted NYT Editor’s...
Report: King Charles ‘Appalled’ by Trump’s Comments on Immigration to the UK
'STILL Lying'! Mollie Hemingway, Sean Davis Shred Brennan and Clapper's NY Times Op-Ed
Joe Walsh Presents: Deep Thoughts From A Shallow Mind
VIP
Relax, Everyone: The Left Doesn't Just Hate Beautiful Women, But Attractive Men, Too
Little Harry Sisson Is Practically Giddy Over the Polymarket Picks For the 2028...
Al Sharpton Says He’s Considering Suing President Trump
VIP
Legacy Media: So Focused on Trump’s Health It Didn’t Notice It's on Life...
WATCH: Fuschia-Follicled Feminist Adds a Whole New Level of Crazy to the Sweeney...
The Atlantic: Conservative Commentators Pushing Idea That Americans Should Be Free to Love...
Cincinnati Council Member Says Beating Victims ‘Begged for That Beat Down’

LeBron James Tells AI Company No More Using His Pregnant Likeness in Videos with Shrek and Easter Bunny

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:58 AM on July 31, 2025
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

LA Lakers star LeBron James stepped off the basketball court to threaten a different kind of court action. His lawyers have sent a cease and desist letter to an AI company that’s allowing its users to make videos starring him. Well, not the real LeBron James but an AI-generated one.

Advertisement

Here’s more background. (READ)

Lebron James has reportedly sent a Cease & Desist to an AI company that allowed users to make AI videos of him, according to the Daily Mail.

AI videos of James being pregnant and on his knees have gone viral on social media.

"The creators of an AI tool and Discord community that allowed people to create AI videos of NBA stars says that it got a cease-and-desist letter from lawyers representing LeBron James," 404 Media reported.

"Generative AI is the 'wild west' when it comes to copyright & IP, but we're committed to being on the right side of that change," said FlickUp founder Jason Stacks, according to 404 Media.

Here are some examples of the videos being created. It’s easy to see why James is mad. (WATCH)

Recommended

Golden Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Joins the ‘Gene’ Ad Game and Triggers Woke Wave of Whining Wusses
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Looks that way. More tears could be coming; keep reading.

Posters say sometimes the best action is no action at all, especially in the Internet and social media age we live in.

We were about to congratulate James and Shrek on the birth of their child.

Someone needs to introduce James to the ‘Streisand Effect.’ If he had said nothing, this fad could have passed with hardly any notice. Now the whole world knows about it and will want to join in and pile on.

Advertisement

Yep, most likely.

James can sue one company, but he can’t sue or stop millions of individuals worldwide.

That means his tears will multiply as well. Silly, James. Well, he knows where to get a bear hug if he needs one. Oh, that’s right, the bear’s AI.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD LAWSUIT SPORTS VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Golden Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Joins the ‘Gene’ Ad Game and Triggers Woke Wave of Whining Wusses
Warren Squire
Well, that’s Rich! Actor Harrison Ford Decries the ‘Economics’ that Made Him a Multi-Millionaire
Warren Squire
'STILL Lying'! Mollie Hemingway, Sean Davis Shred Brennan and Clapper's NY Times Op-Ed
Doug P.
WATCH: Fuschia-Follicled Feminist Adds a Whole New Level of Crazy to the Sweeney Derangement Fad (VIDEO)
Laura W.
Report: King Charles ‘Appalled’ by Trump’s Comments on Immigration to the UK
Brett T.
WATCH: Woman Says She 'Can't Go Into American Eagle Because She's Black' and the Cringe is Too Much
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Golden Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Joins the ‘Gene’ Ad Game and Triggers Woke Wave of Whining Wusses Warren Squire
Advertisement