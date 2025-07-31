LeBron James Tells AI Company No More Using His Pregnant Likeness in Videos with Shrek and Easter Bunny

LA Lakers star LeBron James stepped off the basketball court to threaten a different kind of court action. His lawyers have sent a cease and desist letter to an AI company that’s allowing its users to make videos starring him. Well, not the real LeBron James but an AI-generated one.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Lebron James has reportedly sent a Cease & Desist to an AI company that allowed users to make AI videos of him, according to the Daily Mail. AI videos of James being pregnant and on his knees have gone viral on social media. "The creators of an AI tool and Discord community that allowed people to create AI videos of NBA stars says that it got a cease-and-desist letter from lawyers representing LeBron James," 404 Media reported. "Generative AI is the 'wild west' when it comes to copyright & IP, but we're committed to being on the right side of that change," said FlickUp founder Jason Stacks, according to 404 Media.

Here are some examples of the videos being created. It’s easy to see why James is mad. (WATCH)

LMAO 😂😂😂 this has no business being this funny — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) July 30, 2025

Cry baby on and off the court huh? — 𝕏erias (@xerias_x) July 30, 2025

Looks that way. More tears could be coming; keep reading.

Posters say sometimes the best action is no action at all, especially in the Internet and social media age we live in.

Dude is a complete clown.

I hope they keep it up now.



People are way too sensitive. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) July 30, 2025

I think there is a line that people cross when something is made where users can't tell if it's real or not.



LeBron dancing with a Grizzly Bear? Yes, obviously fake.



But it's the images where the user can't distinguish if it's real or not that cause issues. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2025

I can agree with this. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) July 30, 2025

Wait. The Grizzly Bear was fake? — Chris Krok (@chriskrokshow) July 30, 2025

We were about to congratulate James and Shrek on the birth of their child.

Someone needs to introduce James to the ‘Streisand Effect.’ If he had said nothing, this fad could have passed with hardly any notice. Now the whole world knows about it and will want to join in and pile on.

You're better off laughing at it and rolling with it.



Doing this just encourages more of it. Does the dude not understand how the internet works? — Sky (@evo4g63t) July 30, 2025

yeaaahhh its gonna get worse 🍿 — F 77 (@bff77777) July 30, 2025

Yep, most likely.

James can sue one company, but he can’t sue or stop millions of individuals worldwide.

This will only backfire on him. He will only make it worse. Maybe he just wants attention! Lol. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 30, 2025

I am sure his money will scare that one company. Meanwhile the amount of AI videos of him will increase a hundredfold. 😂 — Cancel Me Gently (@CenteredRight) July 30, 2025

That means his tears will multiply as well. Silly, James. Well, he knows where to get a bear hug if he needs one. Oh, that’s right, the bear’s AI.

