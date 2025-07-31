Demented Denim: AI Fashion Show Has Both Sides of the Political Aisle Celebrating ‘Good Jeans’ (WATCH)

Artificial intelligence can do what real life could never accomplish, make the left abandon their ginned-up woke ‘outrage’ over Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ‘Good Genes’ blue jeans ad. An X user stitched together an AI-generated blue jean fashion show that will have you bursting at the seams.

The runway starts here. (WATCH)

American Eagle's Denim & Jeans Fashion Show pic.twitter.com/qxfCNuHzrx — 𝕏erias (@xerias_x) July 30, 2025

What an offensive I mean hilarious runway show — Brian Eastwood (@BrianEastwood_X) July 30, 2025

Both can be true 🤣 — 𝕏erias (@xerias_x) July 30, 2025

The only thing we took offense at was the portrayal of Michelle Obama. She’s much more muscular in real life.

In contrast, posters loved the way the Clintons were presented.

Hillary looks soooo happy with her machete!!!!😂 — Fatima Sandoval ⭐⭐⭐ (@fatimablush01) July 30, 2025

Killary — Annette U. (@ACasals66) July 31, 2025

Her natural state of being 😁 — 𝕏erias (@xerias_x) July 30, 2025

Bill Clinton🤣🤣🤣 — KeoweeGal (@KeoweeSCgal) July 30, 2025

Clinton looks pretty 😂 — 💫Dana Cohen💫 (@momof331) July 30, 2025

Bill Clinton was an Epstein estate painting come to life.

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had posters at a loss for words. We were impressed she could walk in a straight line.

Some of you are naughty up in here 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/INgSfzNuCq — 𝕏erias (@xerias_x) July 30, 2025

Ayoo Nancy lookin like a snack 😋 — Post (@postmetaX) July 30, 2025

AI Nancy is doin it for me and I’m not proud of it — SpinMountain (@sp27331) July 30, 2025

La borracha Nancy — Annette U. (@ACasals66) July 31, 2025

That means ‘the drunk woman’ is Spanish.

Commenters had some closing thoughts and observations, especially about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

I'm voting for AOC face plant........ :)

All are good!! — Cherio (@Oxco01) July 30, 2025

Love the A0C take...🫏😂 — 🌷Sensible Southerner🌷 (@Rriittzziiee) July 30, 2025

Aoc you killing me 😆 🤣 😂 — DoomBaby (@rewind1nonly) July 31, 2025

AOC falling off a donkey, reposted. — Alisa Detwiler (@AlisaDetwiler) July 30, 2025

LMFAO 😆 Big Mike!!! — Sticklizard (@Sticklizard3) July 30, 2025

@realDonaldTrump you look darling in the denim outfit! — 🌷Sensible Southerner🌷 (@Rriittzziiee) July 30, 2025

This is awesome 🤣😂🤣 — MAGA (@Qtastic1776) July 30, 2025

We completely agree. AI is unlocking new avenues of humor that would have been impossible until recently.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

