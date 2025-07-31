Demented Denim: AI Fashion Show Has Both Sides of the Political Aisle Celebrating ‘Good Jeans’ (WATCH)

LeBron James Tells AI Company No More Using His Pregnant Likeness in Videos...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:24 AM on July 31, 2025
Artificial intelligence can do what real life could never accomplish, make the left abandon their ginned-up woke ‘outrage’ over Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ‘Good Genes’ blue jeans ad. An X user stitched together an AI-generated blue jean fashion show that will have you bursting at the seams.

The runway starts here. (WATCH)

The only thing we took offense at was the portrayal of Michelle Obama. She’s much more muscular in real life.

In contrast, posters loved the way the Clintons were presented.

Bill Clinton was an Epstein estate painting come to life.

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had posters at a loss for words. We were impressed she could walk in a straight line.

Golden Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Joins the ‘Gene’ Ad Game and Triggers Woke Wave of Whining Wusses
Warren Squire
That means ‘the drunk woman’ is Spanish. 

Commenters had some closing thoughts and observations, especially about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

We completely agree. AI is unlocking new avenues of humor that would have been impossible until recently.

