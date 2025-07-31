Demented Denim: AI Fashion Show Has Both Sides of the Political Aisle Celebrating ‘Good Jeans’ (WATCH)

Artificial intelligence can do what real life could never accomplish, make the left abandon their ginned-up woke ‘outrage’ over Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ‘Good Genes’ blue jeans ad. An X user stitched together an AI-generated blue jean fashion show that will have you bursting at the seams.
The runway starts here. (WATCH)
American Eagle's Denim & Jeans Fashion Show pic.twitter.com/qxfCNuHzrx— 𝕏erias (@xerias_x) July 30, 2025
What an offensive I mean hilarious runway show— Brian Eastwood (@BrianEastwood_X) July 30, 2025
Both can be true 🤣— 𝕏erias (@xerias_x) July 30, 2025
The only thing we took offense at was the portrayal of Michelle Obama. She’s much more muscular in real life.
In contrast, posters loved the way the Clintons were presented.
Hillary looks soooo happy with her machete!!!!😂— Fatima Sandoval ⭐⭐⭐ (@fatimablush01) July 30, 2025
July 30, 2025
Killary— Annette U. (@ACasals66) July 31, 2025
Her natural state of being 😁— 𝕏erias (@xerias_x) July 30, 2025
Bill Clinton🤣🤣🤣— KeoweeGal (@KeoweeSCgal) July 30, 2025
Clinton looks pretty 😂— 💫Dana Cohen💫 (@momof331) July 30, 2025
July 31, 2025
Bill Clinton was an Epstein estate painting come to life.
Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had posters at a loss for words. We were impressed she could walk in a straight line.
Some of you are naughty up in here 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/INgSfzNuCq— 𝕏erias (@xerias_x) July 30, 2025
Ayoo Nancy lookin like a snack 😋— Post (@postmetaX) July 30, 2025
AI Nancy is doin it for me and I’m not proud of it— SpinMountain (@sp27331) July 30, 2025
La borracha Nancy— Annette U. (@ACasals66) July 31, 2025
That means ‘the drunk woman’ is Spanish.
Commenters had some closing thoughts and observations, especially about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
I'm voting for AOC face plant........ :)— Cherio (@Oxco01) July 30, 2025
All are good!!
Love the A0C take...😂— 🌷Sensible Southerner🌷 (@Rriittzziiee) July 30, 2025
Aoc you killing me 😆 🤣 😂— DoomBaby (@rewind1nonly) July 31, 2025
AOC falling off a donkey, reposted.— Alisa Detwiler (@AlisaDetwiler) July 30, 2025
LMFAO 😆 Big Mike!!!— Sticklizard (@Sticklizard3) July 30, 2025
@realDonaldTrump you look darling in the denim outfit!— 🌷Sensible Southerner🌷 (@Rriittzziiee) July 30, 2025
This is awesome 🤣😂🤣— MAGA (@Qtastic1776) July 30, 2025
We completely agree. AI is unlocking new avenues of humor that would have been impossible until recently.
