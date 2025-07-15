Chris Cillizza, Bulwark Writer Bullish About Mark Cuban Being the Dem Nominee
No TACO TUESDAY! Arizona Mexican Restaurant Owner Arrested for Employing and Harboring Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on July 15, 2025
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

A Mexican restaurant owner is saying ‘goodbye’ to Taco Tuesday and all other taco days of the week. The Arizona man was recently arrested for allegedly employing and harboring illegal aliens.

Here are more details. (WATCH)

That’s the way the taco crumbles.

Posters say it’s about time that business owners are being held accountable for their role in illegal immigration.

Sounds like this particular business owner was allegedly helping import his workforce.

Commenters say that unless there are consequences for employing illegal aliens, it will keep happening.

Even with the border closed, there are still millions of illegal aliens looking for jobs. The key to making them self-deport is to cut off all access to employment and government handouts. It’s time to get this done!

