No TACO TUESDAY! Arizona Mexican Restaurant Owner Arrested for Employing and Harboring Illegal Aliens

A Mexican restaurant owner is saying ‘goodbye’ to Taco Tuesday and all other taco days of the week. The Arizona man was recently arrested for allegedly employing and harboring illegal aliens.

Here are more details. (WATCH)

That’s the way the taco crumbles.

Posters say it’s about time that business owners are being held accountable for their role in illegal immigration.

Time to hold these business owners accountable!! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 14, 2025

78 million of us who voted for Trump voted for this. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 14, 2025

They're the biggest problem. One business owner multiple illegal aliens — TonyRemo (@RemoTony007) July 14, 2025

But wait there's more...one employee told HSI the owner is involved in the trafficking of illegals. — Garret Lewis (@GarretLewis) July 14, 2025

Sounds like this particular business owner was allegedly helping import his workforce.

Commenters say that unless there are consequences for employing illegal aliens, it will keep happening.

If employers aren't held accountable for knowingly breaking the law, they will simply continue to do it. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 14, 2025

When more of these employers are sentenced to prison, they will stop. — Armando M. (@StarSpangledRoy) July 14, 2025

This is key. If these employers aren't held accountable, you can deport their illegal employees all you want. They'll just hire more. — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart16) July 15, 2025

Its started! Finally. This will get lots of self deportations going! — JTHJ (@jthj97531) July 15, 2025

Even with the border closed, there are still millions of illegal aliens looking for jobs. The key to making them self-deport is to cut off all access to employment and government handouts. It’s time to get this done!

