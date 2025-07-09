Dem Jim Clyburn Endorses NYC Mayoral Hopeful Zohran Mamdani, Is Temu Obama Next to Signal His Approval?

Democrat Jim Clyburn has endorsed his party’s New York City mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani. He did this despite a long history with Andrew Cuomo, who came in second place.

Here’s Clyburn. (WATCH) (‘Uhhhhhhhh’ Warning)

Dem Rep Clyburn is all-in on Mamdani; pledges his support for the communist’s candidacy in NYC:



“I support the Democratic nominee. He is the nominee." pic.twitter.com/Hrh10VUlWv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2025

Clyburn would support Ghengis Kahn if it meant supporting Democratic policies and race baiting. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 9, 2025

Yup, Clyburn's a #racehustler. But it's the only skill he's got... and he's gotta eat. — Nitram (@Nitram431287831) July 9, 2025

Clyburn is not going to rock the boat on this one.

Commenters say the mask is coming off of many in the Democrat Party, the party’s flirtation with communism could soon be a red-hot, passionate love affair.

Conservatives better not blow this off. They intend to go full commie. — J 🎙️ (@blackhawkce457) July 9, 2025

Generally only 21-30% of voters turn out in NYC mayoral contests. Conservatives can try to turn out the rest. — Krioklys (@MysticSeer100) July 9, 2025

They can rally behind Adams as the far lesser of two evils — J 🎙️ (@blackhawkce457) July 9, 2025

Incumbent NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who is now running as an Independent, has the best chance of ending Mamdani’s ascension.

Posters warn that many Democrats have been dreaming of the day they could install a full-blown communist into office.

For many Democrats who are closeted Communists themselves, I fear Mamdani is actually something of a dream come true.



You need a slick snake oil salesman like Mamdani if you're going to lure people into Communism. For them, this guy is a hero. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 9, 2025

Scratch a democrat and you reveal a commie. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) July 9, 2025

Clyburn going on record here. Temu Obama will probably be next. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2025

Many posters think Democrat Hakeem ‘Temu Obama’ Jeffries will follow Clyburn’s lead.

Jeffries has said he has a meeting with Mamdani on his calendar.

They were always desperate to go this direction, and by the statements of the 60s radicals, to eventually hand leadership of this country off. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) July 9, 2025

Hakeem has a “meeting” coming up with the commie. Looking forward to see what he spins out of that — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2025

Oh, to be a fly on that wall. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) July 9, 2025

It would be interesting to see if concessions were demanded for endorsement. That said, we get the feeling that Mamdani will confidently press forward with or without the Democrat Party bestowing its blessing on his candidacy.