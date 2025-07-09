Dem Jim Clyburn Endorses NYC Mayoral Hopeful Zohran Mamdani, Is Temu Obama Next to Signal His Approval?

John F. Miniclier, Last Surviving Veteran From the Battle of Midway, Dies at...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:30 PM on July 09, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Democrat Jim Clyburn has endorsed his party’s New York City mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani. He did this despite a long history with Andrew Cuomo, who came in second place.

Here’s Clyburn. (WATCH) (‘Uhhhhhhhh’ Warning)

Clyburn is not going to rock the boat on this one.

Commenters say the mask is coming off of many in the Democrat Party, the party’s flirtation with communism could soon be a red-hot, passionate love affair.

Incumbent NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who is now running as an Independent, has the best chance of ending Mamdani’s ascension.

Posters warn that many Democrats have been dreaming of the day they could install a full-blown communist into office.

Many posters think Democrat Hakeem ‘Temu Obama’ Jeffries will follow Clyburn’s lead.

Jeffries has said he has a meeting with Mamdani on his calendar.

It would be interesting to see if concessions were demanded for endorsement. That said, we get the feeling that Mamdani will confidently press forward with or without the Democrat Party bestowing its blessing on his candidacy.

