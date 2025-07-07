If It Quacks Like a Communist: Zohran Mamdani Describes Himself as a ‘BMW Bolshevik’ in Old X Post

New York City mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani’s past X posts are helping paint a clearer picture of who he truly is. He’s running as a Democratic Socialist on the Democrat Party ticket, but old posts are showing that he’s a communist. A recently discovered post from 2020 has him describing himself as a ‘BMW Bolshevik.’

Nov, 2020: Mamdani describes himself as a “BMW Bolshevik" pic.twitter.com/zDpcTbTTxF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2025

Such a baller to pose with a Camry-priced BMW. — AmpuTexan (@AmpuTexan) July 6, 2025

How can anyone deny he’s a pinko when he uses terms like Bolshevik and “seize the means of production”? — Joseph Blow (@Ghosts_Of_Texas) July 6, 2025

Democrats have to change their narrative now.



Seizing assets and being a Bolshevik do not mean you’re a communist — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 6, 2025

We’re sure we’ll soon get bombarded by ‘journalists’ and Democrats telling us what he clearly said wasn’t what he meant.

Posters are already making fun of the absurdity of it all.

A BMW Bolshevik and a Gucci Marxist walk into a bar... — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) July 6, 2025

“BMW Bolshevik” is much catchier than “Champagne Socialist" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2025

We always called them limousine liberals. Different names, same result — MJPatera (@MjPatera) July 6, 2025

True, he does know how to brand to young leftists. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) July 6, 2025

Young leftists aren’t old (or smart) enough to know what deadly failures socialism and communism are.

Whether the Democrat Party likes it or not, Mamdani is the face of their party, and they own all his horrible ideas.

The new face of the Democrat Party, folks.



Incredible. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 6, 2025

Yep, they own it all. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2025

And the NYC sheep will elect him anyway, because he's "trendy." — Richard Evans (@rich_evans13) July 6, 2025

Yep, exactly. TikTok made told them to. — WhatsNewsHere (@WhatsNewsHere) July 6, 2025

Social media and engaged younger voters will most likely propel this communist into the New York City mayor’s office. In the meantime, it’s going to be fun watching Democrats explain away a candidate who calls himself a ‘Bolshevik’ and how his desire to seize the means of production doesn't mean what it means.