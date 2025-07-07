If It Quacks Like a Communist: Zohran Mamdani Describes Himself as a ‘BMW Bolshevik’ in Old X Post

Joy Reid and James Carville Are Predicting Trump Will Never Leave Office and...
VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:15 AM on July 07, 2025
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file

New York City mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani’s past X posts are helping paint a clearer picture of who he truly is. He’s running as a Democratic Socialist on the Democrat Party ticket, but old posts are showing that he’s a communist. A recently discovered post from 2020 has him describing himself as a ‘BMW Bolshevik.’

Take a look. (READ)

We’re sure we’ll soon get bombarded by ‘journalists’ and Democrats telling us what he clearly said wasn’t what he meant.

Posters are already making fun of the absurdity of it all.

Young leftists aren’t old (or smart) enough to know what deadly failures socialism and communism are.

Whether the Democrat Party likes it or not, Mamdani is the face of their party, and they own all his horrible ideas.

Social media and engaged younger voters will most likely propel this communist into the New York City mayor’s office. In the meantime, it’s going to be fun watching Democrats explain away a candidate who calls himself a ‘Bolshevik’ and how his desire to seize the means of production doesn't mean what it means.

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY LIBERAL MEDIA SOCIAL SECURITY

