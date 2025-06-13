Plush Push: Hakeem Jeffries Brings His Elmo Doll to Congress to Argue for...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Calls Nick Sortor a 'Fascist' and 'QAnon'
PBS Reports From the 'Almost Festival-Like' Protests in Los Angeles
BREAKING: Judge Rules Trump Cannot Use the National Guard to Stop Riots in...
Sensitive But Masculine Pete Buttigieg Says Alex Padilla Video 'Made His Stomach Turn'
'Not What We All Just Watched': Jonathan Turley SHREDS Sen. Alex Padilla and...
Los Angeles Times' Take on Alex Padilla Stunt Is Unbelievable, but Expected
LAWSPLAINING: Uh-oh. Judge Breyer Is Probably Going to Rule That Trump Cannot Call...
Chuck Schumer Sickened by Manhandling of Sen. Alex Padilla by Trump's 'Shock Troops'
Chuck Todd Confuses Violent Rioting and Expressing Your Right to Assemble Peacefully
The Ever Classy Alexander Vindman to Kristi Noem: F*** Off You Fascist B****
Rep. Ted Lieu Tells the National Guard Troops They Are Following Unlawful Orders
CNN Security Analyst Defends Agents Who 'Manhandled' Sen. Alex Padilla at Presser
Whistleblower: Lockheed Martin Awarded Bonuses Based on Race

Bespectacled Eric Swalwell Promises the Death of Democracy If Americans Skip ‘No Kings’ Protests

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on June 13, 2025
Democrat Eric Swalwell says if YOU don’t participate in the ‘No Kings’ protests in major cities across America this weekend, then ‘Democracy dies.’ Oh no! The end is nigh. Kiss your children! Settle your affairs! Make peace with your Creator! If you don’t flood streets, burn cars, chant silly slogans, hug an illegal alien, and block traffic, then the whole country is kaput! Of course, no sane person believes any of this hyperbolic nonsense.

Here’s Swalwell, not a sane person. (WATCH)

The vast majority of Americans are going to avoid blue cities and instead enjoy their weekend before heading back to work on Monday.

Posters find it strange that Democrats are fighting President Donald Trump, who was just democratically elected. Isn't that democracy? Some are also worried about large-scale violence.

Democracy is on the line unless blue-haired baristas chant and throw rocks; that's how delicate it is.

Posters say to bear something in mind when Democrats say ‘Democracy.’

Swalwell’s taking some advanced courses in idiocy, sounds like he’ll get a field trip credit for shouting in the streets this weekend.

Several posters say they’re irked by Swalwell’s clear-frame eyeglasses.

Whoa, wait a minute! No one is accusing Swalwell of being a real man. Anyway, as always, avoid large gatherings of Democrats and enjoy your weekend.

