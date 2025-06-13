Bespectacled Eric Swalwell Promises the Death of Democracy If Americans Skip ‘No Kings’ Protests

Democrat Eric Swalwell says if YOU don’t participate in the ‘No Kings’ protests in major cities across America this weekend, then ‘Democracy dies.’ Oh no! The end is nigh. Kiss your children! Settle your affairs! Make peace with your Creator! If you don’t flood streets, burn cars, chant silly slogans, hug an illegal alien, and block traffic, then the whole country is kaput! Of course, no sane person believes any of this hyperbolic nonsense.

Here’s Swalwell, not a sane person. (WATCH)

Rep. Eric Swalwell, famous for sleeping with a Chinese spy, says if you don’t protest Saturday “Democracy dies.” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/nB9BIEiygh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 12, 2025

Man I’m so sick of the theater kid theatrics. — Jr. (@Stardustshinken) June 13, 2025

Yes, cause the last six days has been such a great move for their cause — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) June 12, 2025

That's really the truth. — Robb Yinzer 🇺🇸 (@wolly_bugger) June 12, 2025

The vast majority of Americans are going to avoid blue cities and instead enjoy their weekend before heading back to work on Monday.

Posters find it strange that Democrats are fighting President Donald Trump, who was just democratically elected. Isn't that democracy? Some are also worried about large-scale violence.

Legit calling for protest of your own country is WILD — KOYMC3 (@KOYMC3) June 13, 2025

When they keep making statements like this it makes me think they are going to pull something insane. — Fook (@FookHad) June 12, 2025

The Republic will be fine. — Politics and Religion. 🇺🇸 (@twelveoaks777) June 12, 2025

This guy is laying it all on the line for one Saturday. 🤣 — I'm Awesome😎 (@1mAwes0me) June 12, 2025

Democracy is on the line unless blue-haired baristas chant and throw rocks; that's how delicate it is.

Posters say to bear something in mind when Democrats say ‘Democracy.’

Whenever Democrats say "democracy" they mean Marxism. — El Mini Chingón 🇺🇲 (@ElMiniChingon) June 13, 2025

Every time a Democrat says Democracy, replace it with Marxism and then it all makes sense. — Conservative Cat 1791 (@Cat_1791) June 12, 2025

That’s how democracy dies? Well this is news to me.



Thank you for helping me understand…



…that you’re more of an idiot than I had previously given you credit for. — D. Parker Schmidt (@DParkerSchmidt) June 13, 202

Swalwell’s taking some advanced courses in idiocy, sounds like he’ll get a field trip credit for shouting in the streets this weekend.

Several posters say they’re irked by Swalwell’s clear-frame eyeglasses.

Can he get a bigger pair of glasses? — Kacee Allen (@KaceeRAllen) June 13, 2025

What's with the metro-sexual eyeware.🤣 — FaithfulPatriotLA (@KirkJaco) June 12, 2025

I can't take anyone seriously wearing glasses like that — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) June 12, 2025

His glasses are horrific. — Jon without the “H” (@nunebomber) June 13, 2025

Why does he have ladies glasses on for? — Lovemybucs🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@bucsfan951) June 13, 2025

Real men don't behave like this. — Interest Only (@oneloanranger) June 13, 2025

Whoa, wait a minute! No one is accusing Swalwell of being a real man. Anyway, as always, avoid large gatherings of Democrats and enjoy your weekend.