Nun Better: Hip-Hop Catholic Sister Beatboxes Blessings on Brazilian TV Show

'Blessed are the beatmakers' - that’s how it goes, right? Well, that’s what a beatboxing nun heard. Check out this hip-hop hymn courtesy of Brazilian TV.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

NEW: Brazilian nun starts beat boxing during a Catholic TV show in Goiania, Brazil.



“The nuns were invited on the show to speak about vocation when Sister Marizele began to sing and beatbox,” NBC reported.



This looks like something you would see on SNL. pic.twitter.com/LJGb1UFcN8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 26, 2025

Holy Smokes. And I do mean “Holy”. What were they thinking? — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 26, 2025

The nuns were probably thinking how awesome it would be!

Some commenters agree and are totally okay with this nun’s musical style. Maybe, it will even become habit-forming. Yes, that’s a nun pun.

It appears they were enjoying themselves. I'm pretty sure God didn't mind. — Mark Fyten (@MarkFyten) May 26, 2025

Even nuns are allowed to have a little fun every once in a while. — Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) May 26, 2025

They got into the sacramental wine again — Wise Acre (@WiseAcre55845) May 26, 2025

It’s cute …you fossils need to get with the times — Apparat (@appartio) May 26, 2025

Hey - not so harsh. Nuns like good clean fun, too, eh? — Tom Cornell (@Captain_Fortran) May 26, 2025

But it’s actually pretty good. Gosh forbid they have fun. — OHomanIO (@homa_jacob) May 27, 2025

Some probably think ‘Mother Superior’ jumped the gun on rolling out the Biblical beat boxing, but we like it.

Many commenters immediately thought of the two ‘Sister Act’ movies. (WATCH)

My first thought. — Camille (@CamilleBethany_) May 26, 2025

And now I'm watching Sister Act — Opus (@Opus_Rexx) May 26, 2025

Looks like Jay-Z approves.

Posters say the whole experience was unexpected.

I have to be honest, I did not have "Brazil, Sisters, beat boxing" on my Bingo card today.☺️ — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) May 26, 2025

The Lord works in mysterious wizzit wizzit, bmm bmm chh chh wizzit uhh backaw. — Tuck Erikson (@RealTuckErikson) May 26, 2025

He sure does. Now drop us a beat, sister!