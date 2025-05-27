The Illegal Alien Party: Maryland Dem Flies to El Salvador Claiming He ‘Represents’...
Katie Couric and PBS Chief Paula Kerger Can’t Find the Democrat Party Bias...
Israeli Barbecue Is ‘Barbaric Display of Sadism’
Just Look at the NC State Rep. Who Wants to Repeal the Parents’...
VIP
Women Will Not 'Be Afraid' of Trans Activism
The Word Salad Queen Is Back! Watch Kamala Harris Say She Eats 'No'...
VIP
British Police Question Christian Street Preacher Who Allegedly Caused Someone 'Distress'
New York Times: Bruce Springsteen Will Never Surrender to Donald Trump
TONE DEAF: Mayor Brandon Johnson Celebrates Africa Day (and Ignores Memorial Day)
Seattle Police Officers Guild Lays Down the Law on Antifa
Economic Reality BITES: Credit Scores Drop After Trump Administration Resumes Student Loan...
Former Capitol Police Officer Dismayed a Lot of Marylanders ‘Didn’t Care That Much’...
VIP
Memorial Day Is a Long Weekend Because It Is a Long Life Without...
This Will TOTALLY Work (NOT!): Australia Bans Machetes After Shopping Center Attack

Nun Better: Hip-Hop Catholic Sister Beatboxes Blessings on Brazilian TV Show

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:05 AM on May 27, 2025
Joan Marcus

'Blessed are the beatmakers' - that’s how it goes, right? Well, that’s what a beatboxing nun heard. Check out this hip-hop hymn courtesy of Brazilian TV.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Advertisement

The nuns were probably thinking how awesome it would be!

Some commenters agree and are totally okay with this nun’s musical style. Maybe, it will even become habit-forming. Yes, that’s a nun pun.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Some probably think ‘Mother Superior’ jumped the gun on rolling out the Biblical beat boxing, but we like it.

Many commenters immediately thought of the two ‘Sister Act’ movies. (WATCH)

Looks like Jay-Z approves.

Posters say the whole experience was unexpected.

He sure does. Now drop us a beat, sister!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Katie Couric and PBS Chief Paula Kerger Can’t Find the Democrat Party Bias They’re Soaking In
Warren Squire
Seattle Police Officers Guild Lays Down the Law on Antifa
Brett T.
Israeli Barbecue Is ‘Barbaric Display of Sadism’
Brett T.
The Illegal Alien Party: Maryland Dem Flies to El Salvador Claiming He ‘Represents’ Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Warren Squire
Just Look at the NC State Rep. Who Wants to Repeal the Parents’ Bill of Rights
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement