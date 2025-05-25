Romantic Catholic Church? JD Vance and the New Pope Discuss the Downside of...
Take a Gander at This! Trump Posts Pic of Friend Fighting Off a Grabby Golf Course Goose at Bedminster

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:43 PM on May 25, 2025
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

President Donald Trump’s keeping us in stitches on Sunday, let’s hope his friend doesn’t need any - he was attacked by a goose! The bird attack occurred while the unnamed gentleman was golfing at Bedminster with Trump. Ouch!

Here’s the pic. (CLICK on PIC)

And more.

Commenters say geese are not birds to mess with, especially near their nests.

We will!

Commenters couldn’t help but combine some bird and golf humor.

Neither has this guy, or he would have worn a cup!

Posters appreciate Trump’s lighter side.

Yes, a warning for all men to keep their balls away from the pond, especially when geese are present.

