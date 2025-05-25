Take a Gander at This! Trump Posts Pic of Friend Fighting Off a Grabby Golf Course Goose at Bedminster

President Donald Trump’s keeping us in stitches on Sunday, let’s hope his friend doesn’t need any - he was attacked by a goose! The bird attack occurred while the unnamed gentleman was golfing at Bedminster with Trump. Ouch!

Trump just posted this 😭 pic.twitter.com/RMttSMEYoN — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 25, 2025

Trump, “quick my phone!” SNAP got it! 🤣 — PureBlood 👑🌱🩸🕊️🌠 (@YReina8) May 25, 2025

He got goosed! — NERDManz (@GDUB2012) May 25, 2025

That's just...nuts! — Eric Tilton (@cognitivecarbon) May 25, 2025

And more.

Commenters say geese are not birds to mess with, especially near their nests.

The chance of being killed by a goose is low.

But it is not zero. — Bill Thompson (@bthompson_bill) May 25, 2025

My grandfather had geese. Always a threat — J (@Jack65670006) May 25, 2025

Those birds can definitely me mean! — Brian Branum (@brian_branum) May 25, 2025

You gotta watch out for those geese! They are mean! Nesting season 😂😂 — WickedAfterlife (@WAServers) May 25, 2025

We will!

Commenters couldn’t help but combine some bird and golf humor.

The club is airborne! 🤣 — Ghostgirl 🇺🇲🇱🇧✝️ (@Ghostgirl1018) May 25, 2025

He got a birdie on that one. — BreadthNDepth ☘️ (@breadth_n) May 25, 2025

Well, that'll honk you horn — Feed your chickens well... (@JohnTilton9) May 25, 2025

Just working on his short game 😂 — DOGEball fan (@hereford_fan) May 25, 2025

Full contact golf — The Scofflaw (@tangyoj) May 25, 2025

Lol i never tried full contact golf — Kyle B (@action67196818) May 25, 2025

Neither has this guy, or he would have worn a cup!

Posters appreciate Trump’s lighter side.

It is refreshing to get a president with a sense of humor. — RestoreAmerica (@Freedom7Restore) May 25, 2025

Entirely unserious in the best way possible lmao — Will Campbell (@WillPower555) May 25, 2025

You just know that this photo will forever be on the wall of the mens locker room there. — TF (@SBLvibes) May 25, 2025

Yes, a warning for all men to keep their balls away from the pond, especially when geese are present.