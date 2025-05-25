Take a Gander at This! Trump Posts Pic of Friend Fighting Off a Grabby Golf Course Goose at Bedminster

President Donald Trump’s keeping us in stitches on Sunday, let’s hope his friend doesn’t need any - he was attacked by a goose! The bird attack occurred while the unnamed gentleman was golfing at Bedminster with Trump. Ouch!
Here’s the pic. (CLICK on PIC)
Trump just posted this 😭 pic.twitter.com/RMttSMEYoN— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 25, 2025
Trump, “quick my phone!” SNAP got it! 🤣— PureBlood 👑🌱🩸🕊️🌠 (@YReina8) May 25, 2025
He got goosed!— NERDManz (@GDUB2012) May 25, 2025
That's just...nuts!— Eric Tilton (@cognitivecarbon) May 25, 2025
And more.
Commenters say geese are not birds to mess with, especially near their nests.
The chance of being killed by a goose is low.— Bill Thompson (@bthompson_bill) May 25, 2025
But it is not zero.
My grandfather had geese. Always a threat— J (@Jack65670006) May 25, 2025
Those birds can definitely me mean!— Brian Branum (@brian_branum) May 25, 2025
You gotta watch out for those geese! They are mean! Nesting season 😂😂— WickedAfterlife (@WAServers) May 25, 2025
We will!
Commenters couldn’t help but combine some bird and golf humor.
The club is airborne! 🤣— Ghostgirl 🇺🇲🇱🇧✝️ (@Ghostgirl1018) May 25, 2025
He got a birdie on that one.— BreadthNDepth ☘️ (@breadth_n) May 25, 2025
Well, that'll honk you horn— Feed your chickens well... (@JohnTilton9) May 25, 2025
Recommended
Just working on his short game 😂— DOGEball fan (@hereford_fan) May 25, 2025
Full contact golf— The Scofflaw (@tangyoj) May 25, 2025
Lol i never tried full contact golf— Kyle B (@action67196818) May 25, 2025
Neither has this guy, or he would have worn a cup!
Posters appreciate Trump’s lighter side.
It is refreshing to get a president with a sense of humor.— RestoreAmerica (@Freedom7Restore) May 25, 2025
Entirely unserious in the best way possible lmao— Will Campbell (@WillPower555) May 25, 2025
May 25, 2025
You just know that this photo will forever be on the wall of the mens locker room there.— TF (@SBLvibes) May 25, 2025
Yes, a warning for all men to keep their balls away from the pond, especially when geese are present.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member