Dear Abby: Scott Jennings Lists Crimes Committed by Dem-Loved Illegal Aliens Trump Deported to Sudan

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are shedding tears for the criminal illegal aliens President Donald Trump has deported to the country of Sudan in Africa. While Dems on CNN’s NewsNight were wringing their hands, Scott Jennings read off the heinous crimes committed by these illegal aliens to drive home who they are defending.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Allow me to read the crimes committed by the illegal aliens President Trump just deported to Sudan.



You're telling me Dems are upset about this?!



As far as I'm concerned, Sudan is too good for these people. I don't really care where he sends them, they just shouldn't be here. pic.twitter.com/YRE7luR9JP — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 22, 2025

The primary thing Democrats stand for is opposing whatever Trump does. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 22, 2025

Which means Democrats oppose common sense.

Commenters say a federal judge has overstepped his authority. They also have a solution to the deportation issue that lets Democrats put some skin in the game.

The real crime is the judge turning the screws with his ridiculous overreaching order. — Michael Butler 🇺🇸 (@MDButler81) May 22, 2025

The judge's order is illegal — Joe (@JoePetty918) May 22, 2025

What is wrong with these commentators? Totally heartless it’s disgusting — Jlee67 (@JBlankensh43541) May 22, 2025

.. but what is the solution they suggest? Keep them here? — KKLuvYouLongTime (@KKLuvYouLonTime) May 22, 2025

“What about their home countries?” We tried that. We sent that one Salvadoran back to his home country, only for a bunch of Dem pols to run down there, have margaritas with him, and insist he be brought back to the US. Pick a lane, Dems. — . (@Txnbybirth) May 22, 2025

We should house these murderers and rapist at your colleagues homes. Maybe their families can take a few of them too — CtrlAltDrew45🇺🇸 (@awesdrew45) May 22, 2025

Why dont they let them live with them — Tha Duece (@jsnjarrell76) May 22, 2025

If illegal aliens must stay in the U.S., it’s morally imperative to place them as close as possible to the people who care about them the most.

We know exactly who those people are - Democrats or DeMS-13, as we like to call them. (WATCH)

Dems have completely lost the plot — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) May 22, 2025

Democrats are always on the wrong side of every issue. — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) May 22, 2025

It’s their disease — Ron (@ronaldpernia80) May 22, 2025

Brutal honesty vs. Suicidal empathy



President Trump won on brutal honesty. — Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) May 22, 2025

Closing the border and ridding the country of illegal aliens is why Trump won the 2024 presidential election. Dems are not only at odds with American voters, they’re elevating all illegal aliens over their fellow countrymen.