Dear Abby: Scott Jennings Lists Crimes Committed by Dem-Loved Illegal Aliens Trump Deported to Sudan

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:09 AM on May 22, 2025
Twitchy

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are shedding tears for the criminal illegal aliens President Donald Trump has deported to the country of Sudan in Africa. While Dems on CNN’s NewsNight were wringing their hands, Scott Jennings read off the heinous crimes committed by these illegal aliens to drive home who they are defending.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Which means Democrats oppose common sense.

Commenters say a federal judge has overstepped his authority. They also have a solution to the deportation issue that lets Democrats put some skin in the game.

If illegal aliens must stay in the U.S., it’s morally imperative to place them as close as possible to the people who care about them the most.

We know exactly who those people are - Democrats or DeMS-13, as we like to call them. (WATCH)

Closing the border and ridding the country of illegal aliens is why Trump won the 2024 presidential election. Dems are not only at odds with American voters, they’re elevating all illegal aliens over their fellow countrymen.

Tags: AFRICA BORDER CNN CRIMINAL DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP

