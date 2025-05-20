Destructive Debacle: New Roof on Ancient Building Collapses in China and is...
Scott Jennings: We’re Owed Answers to Who Controlled the Biden WH and If Its Decisions Were Legitimate

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on May 20, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Americans who were lied to by the Biden White House and their legacy media accomplices are demanding answers and accountability. Per Scott Jennings, they want to know who was running the country and if the decisions that came out of the White House were legitimate.

Here’s Jennings. (WATCH)

Jennings hopes we do. 

How that genuinely happens is anyone’s guess.

Democrats want it to go away while simultaneously using Biden’s decline as an excuse to scrutinize Trump’s mental acuity.

Commenters wonder how Bidengate stacks up against another presidential scandal.

