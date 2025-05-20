Scott Jennings: We’re Owed Answers to Who Controlled the Biden WH and If Its Decisions Were Legitimate

Americans who were lied to by the Biden White House and their legacy media accomplices are demanding answers and accountability. Per Scott Jennings, they want to know who was running the country and if the decisions that came out of the White House were legitimate.

Here’s Jennings. (WATCH)

The conspiracy has been fully exposed and now the American people are OWED answers to these questions:



1. Who was actually running the country?



2. Were these decisions legitimately made by the President? pic.twitter.com/t67nI70FmS — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 20, 2025

Scott, you don't really think we'll ever get those answers do you? — @CharlesleeTX1911 (@Charles07788205) May 21, 2025

Jennings hopes we do.

How that genuinely happens is anyone’s guess.

We deserves answers. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 20, 2025

Excellent point that many of us are concerned about. IMO? Biden's pardons need to be reviewed. Biden's executive decisions need to be discussed. Biden's appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson definitely needs to be reviewed! — Devildocmom🇺🇸🇮🇱🩺 (@Devildocmom1) May 20, 2025

But the Democrats say, we just need to move on and instead complain about whatever Trump does. — John Smith (@JohnSmith14134) May 20, 2025

Democrats want it to go away while simultaneously using Biden’s decline as an excuse to scrutinize Trump’s mental acuity.

Commenters wonder how Bidengate stacks up against another presidential scandal.

Fair question now. Is the Biden Inc. scandal turning out to be much bigger than the Watergate story? — joe miller (@joemill37087868) May 21, 2025

This is biggest scandal in my lifetime, it supersedes Watergate. There needs to be some sort of reckoning / investigation — wise men still seek him (@viksterluv1) May 20, 2025

How far will this go?



Just considering the vast numbers of documents signed by an auto pen…let alone how many of them exist?



This has the potential of becoming the ultimate governmental crisis of the US. — C. Paul Paskewic (@PaskewicC45668) May 20, 2025

Seems awfully rich for Tapper to be asking these questions now, considering how complicit he and the media have been over the years. — Guided by Choices (@RareVicRec) May 20, 2025

Bidengate easily dwarfs Watergate. The scope is unprecedented. How does one unravel everything that has been done in Biden’s name when Biden can’t even remember the last four years?