Promotion Commotion: Rumors Swirl that Stephen Miller Will Be Trump’s Next National Security Advisor

Note: The following Twitchy article features reactions to an Axios article that cites anonymous sources. As with any story that features ‘sources say’ content, you should treat it as dubious until genuine proof is provided.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is a fan favorite of MAGA supporters. When rumors started circulating that he could take over as President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor many were ecstatic. You’ll recall that position was recently held by Mike Waltz who Trump has since nominated to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

🚨 #BREAKING: Stephen Miller is now the TOP CONTENDER to become Trump’s National Security Advisor, per Axios



HELL yes! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oeHKoCchuI — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 2, 2025

Stephen Miller will dominate where ever he is in the admin. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 2, 2025

Miller is savage. I love watching him disassemble the press. — Gonzo J. Berzerker (@Gonzo_Berzerker) May 2, 2025

He’s a great American and puts America first he will do a great job. The sound bites will be awesome. 😎 — @BIGMIKEY42 (@BIGMIKEY42) May 2, 2025

Most MAGA voters are excited about the rumored promotion for Miller.

Some say it positions him for an even bigger promotion.

Miller is a force. I’m glad to hear this. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 2, 2025

Vance/Miller 2028 sounds better and better every day. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 2, 2025

Vance Rubio? — DT (@pitzington) May 2, 2025

It’s great being the party with a real “ Deep Bench” not one that only exists in James Carvell’s mind😂 — charlieandy (@cvbow) May 2, 2025

We agree. Republicans have a much larger pool to draw from for the nation’s top two positions.

Some worry a promotion will rob them of Miller’s daily verbal slayings of dishonest ‘journalists.’

Yeah but will he still slay the woke media every day in this position!? I think we need him to continue opening up everyone’s eyes. He is so articulate and efficient in his current position. — FAFO (@RN_FAFO) May 2, 2025

There are very few people liberals fear more than Stephen Miller. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 2, 2025

That is awesome .. Stephen Miller would be a Lion for Trump’s Natl Security Advisor! — Diane 🇺🇸 America First (@Lowcountry1Girl) May 2, 2025

You can’t go wrong with this choice. The man was born to debate. Plus he knows all the facts. — Vibi Varghese (@vibivarghese) May 2, 2025

No. He needs to stay right where he is. He is KILLING IT — American Girl 🇺🇸 BTC 🚀 (@Lolsonrealtor) May 2, 2025

Stephen Miller will do well wherever he is needed most. — Wendy (@wendy1231) May 2, 2025

Trump is going to move Miller where he will best serve his administration and the nation. We’re sure Miller will excel at whatever position the future holds for him.