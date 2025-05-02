Promotion Commotion: Rumors Swirl that Stephen Miller Will Be Trump’s Next National Security Advisor

Cartoon and Tunes: White House Debuts Animated Trump to Help Students Study and...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on May 02, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Note: The following Twitchy article features reactions to an Axios article that cites anonymous sources. As with any story that features ‘sources say’ content, you should treat it as dubious until genuine proof is provided.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is a fan favorite of MAGA supporters. When rumors started circulating that he could take over as President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor many were ecstatic. You’ll recall that position was recently held by Mike Waltz who Trump has since nominated to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Here’s more. (READ)

Most MAGA voters are excited about the rumored promotion for Miller.

Some say it positions him for an even bigger promotion.

We agree. Republicans have a much larger pool to draw from for the nation’s top two positions.

Some worry a promotion will rob them of Miller’s daily verbal slayings of dishonest ‘journalists.’

Trump is going to move Miller where he will best serve his administration and the nation. We’re sure Miller will excel at whatever position the future holds for him.

