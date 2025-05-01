Scott Jennings Argues with Dems that Fighting to Keep Illegal Aliens in America is What Got Trump Elected

It’s no secret that Democrats love criminal illegal aliens and are desperately trying to keep them here in America, and using the judicial branch to do it. Scott Jennings argues why that’s a horrible position for Democrats, given that it’s the major issue that put President Donald Trump back in the White House.

@ScottJenningsKY lays out to CNN panel what every American with common sense is thinking —

— as Democrats and activist judges fight to keep every illegal they possibly can in the country:



"A lot of average people are looking at it this way: Why is it that we can let 20 million people into the country, just walk across, whatever. And there's no real process for them to do that."



"But then we have to individually pick out every single person and go through years upon years upon years of paperwork and this and that and the other…"



“All we're trying to do is send them back to where they came from, because they came here illegally in the first place."



"20 million in, with no process. How do you get 20 million out with years and years of people fighting every single case?"



"This is the crisis that put Donald Trump in the White House…and you’re trying to gum up the works to keep them here."

Jennings lays everything out here. (WATCH)

pic.twitter.com/q6B7M3r7Fc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 1, 2025

That look...



100% focus on how she's going to spar with Scott, but no real clue of what's really going on past the scripted points. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) May 1, 2025

Oh, she was prepping to spar, but she skipped Jennings and went straight at Shermichael Singleton. We covered that massive blow-up here.

Posters say most Americans agree with Jennings but don’t feel comfortable verbalizing it.

I think 95% of Americans agree with Scott’s premise here; they just won’t say it out loud. The other 5% have such severe TDS that there’s no hope for them. (That includes Ana Navarro). — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) May 1, 2025

A judge declared that ICE has to have a warrant to detain every single illegal.



The left want to keep them all here.



And we know why. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 1, 2025

Absolutely 🗳️ — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) May 1, 2025

Yep, they want new voters.

Commenters say Navarro is so predictable.

She has a job solely because she regurgitates the Deepstate talking points every morning disseminated down from above and she’s as dumb as toast. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) May 1, 2025

Navarro is one of the very worst. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 1, 2025

I am not sure who the other guy on the right was, but his point resonates with the American public...



Look, they came in illegally, and you aren't allowed to do that anywhere else in the world. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) May 1, 2025

That’s Shermichael Singleton. His common-sense ideas sent Navarro into a screaming fit, which you can read about and see here. It's crazy.