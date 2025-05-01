CNN Chaos! Ana Navarro & Shermichael Singleton’s Vitriol Got So Bad Abby Phillip Had to Cut to Commercial

Scott Jennings Argues with Dems that Fighting to Keep Illegal Aliens in America...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:44 AM on May 01, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Chaos erupted on CNN's News Night Wednesday as Ana Navarro and Shermichael Singleton got into a verbal sparring match that was so bad host Abby Phillip had to go to commercial. It was all about race and illegal immigration. Scott Jennings could only sit back and watch the vitriol fly.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

CNN’s Abby Phillip has to cut to commercial after Shermichael Singleton and Ana Navarro get into a shouting match over Trump’s deportation policies. 

Navarro tried to virtue signal by saying how she’s “advocated for black people my entire life.” 

Shermichael: “Great. Congratulations. Last time I checked, I‘m black. You‘re not, okay.”

Let the fight begin. (WATCH)

That’s the heavyweight match.

Posters were wondering why Navarro played the race card. That’s easy - it’s what she does!

She’s a walking race card.

Commenters were thrilled to see some fireworks on the set. It’s been a while.

Jennings was sitting back and taking it all in, not saying a word, and hopefully, giving some serious thought to running for U.S. Senator in Kentucky.

