CNN Chaos! Ana Navarro & Shermichael Singleton’s Vitriol Got So Bad Abby Phillip Had to Cut to Commercial

Chaos erupted on CNN's News Night Wednesday as Ana Navarro and Shermichael Singleton got into a verbal sparring match that was so bad host Abby Phillip had to go to commercial. It was all about race and illegal immigration. Scott Jennings could only sit back and watch the vitriol fly.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

CNN’s Abby Phillip has to cut to commercial after Shermichael Singleton and Ana Navarro get into a shouting match over Trump’s deportation policies. Navarro tried to virtue signal by saying how she’s “advocated for black people my entire life.” Shermichael: “Great. Congratulations. Last time I checked, I‘m black. You‘re not, okay.”

Let the fight begin. (WATCH)

Holy Sh*t!



Peak Entertainment. 🍿



But I would have loved it more if it were between Navarro and Jennings. 🔥 — The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) May 1, 2025

That’s the heavyweight match.

Posters were wondering why Navarro played the race card. That’s easy - it’s what she does!

what was the point of Navarro bringing race into it?



genuinely don’t understand what point she was trying to make — Tom Jeans (@thomasjeans) May 1, 2025

When they have absolutely nothing intelligent to say…..Boom!! Race Card. Apparently any race with Ana lol — Nicole Marie (@NicoleN17761) May 1, 2025

Your mistake is assuming coherence from her in the first place. — rayje (@rayj0e) May 1, 2025

This is what always happens when your only trick is virtue signaling for the perpetually oppressed. That’s all this is, and this woman has done this for her entire career. Her entire identity is race baiting and trying to demonize Trump and conservatives, what a sad existence. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) May 1, 2025

She’s a walking race card.

Commenters were thrilled to see some fireworks on the set. It’s been a while.

Wasn't expecting a race war on CNN tonight 🫢 pic.twitter.com/JUBCC9Af9v — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) May 1, 2025

Scott Jennings just laughing at the circus. I can’t wait for him to take Mitch’s spot here in Kentucky. 😂 — Graham Banks Cull (@1GrahamDaily) May 1, 2025

Scott Jennings sitting back like... pic.twitter.com/yD5lPi6CM4 — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) May 1, 2025

Jennings was sitting back and taking it all in, not saying a word, and hopefully, giving some serious thought to running for U.S. Senator in Kentucky.