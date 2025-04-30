President Trump: Kamala Harris Victory Would've Made America a ‘Failed Nation’ with a Wide-Open Border

President Donald Trump held a rally outside Detroit on Tuesday night. He focused on one of the biggest issues that helped propel him to victory over Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election - stopping illegal aliens from entering and remaining in the U.S. He painted a grim picture of where our nation would be if Harris had won.

Advertisement

He lays it out here. (WATCH)

🚨 PRESIDENT TRUMP: "If we didn't win, the Democrats would RIGHT NOW be importing the next 10 million invaders and be giving amnesty to 30-40 million illegals -- many of them criminals and murderers."



It'd only be a matter of years before America became a FAILED NATION."



This… pic.twitter.com/WaVDovmK87 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 29, 2025

He’s so right and it’s so scary to think about. — Stupid Girl From Alabama (@deannkh10) April 29, 2025

Yes, it’s chilling.

Posters show their gratitude.

Thank God Kamala wasn’t installed. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 30, 2025

That’s the perfect description.



INSTALLED — Goldmember (@Goldmember653) April 30, 2025

WAY too big to rig. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 30, 2025

One poster who has recently walked away from the Democrat Party says the left ignored President Joe Biden’s open border. Many Democrat voters didn't even know illegal aliens were flooding into the country.

I can attest that this issue of the border was almost never spoken about on the left. Not until the very end of Biden‘s presidency. I would say that is a bigger cover-up than Biden‘s acuity. I had no clue so many people were able to just walk into the country. — Erin Derham (@HistoryBoutique) April 29, 2025

If you only absorbed the mainstream media during that time there was no way of knowing. It was not reported. — David Harwood (@Davidharwood63) April 29, 2025

You’ll miss a lot if you only consume legacy media.

Commenters say what Biden and the Democrats did over the previous four years was a prelude to something much worse.

Securing the border isn’t just policy, it’s survival. Trump didn’t just win an election, he slammed the brakes on a full-speed demographic time bomb. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 29, 2025

He’s right. Democrats were just getting started with importing illegals. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 29, 2025

The country would have been lost forever — Rob Sullivan (@Niatross68) April 29, 2025

The sad part is how right he is. The Dems can’t ever win again. — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) April 29, 2025

Trump only says what we already know. If Democrats regain power, the border will be flung wide open, and amnesty will be pushed through if they have the votes.