Hakeem Jeffries Says People Everywhere He Goes Ask Him About Trump’s Mental Health
VIP
Mortgage Fraud? Letitia James Says She’s the Next Stop on Trump’s ‘Revenge Tour’...
Tears of a Clown: Diminutive Dem Shri Thanedar Wigs Out Over Suspended and...
Who They Are: New Mexico Democrat Brags He Voted AGAINST Laken Riley Act,...
Scott Jennings Explains How Trump is Winning the Illegal Immigration Long Game
VIP
Detransitioner Says That Transitioning Starting at 16 'Nearly Destroyed Me'
Politico 'Playbook was brought to you by Planned Parenthood'
MAGA Grandma Shuts Down MSNBC Reporter by Reminding Him of Inflation Under Biden
LAWSPLAINING: Newly Uncovered Court Docs Filed Against García's Wife Said She Was Dating...
Boomers in Canada Said ‘Dealing With Trump’ Was Their No. 1 Issue
Attorney Hears That More 'High-Powered Legal Talent' Is Joining Hannah Dugan's Team
VIP
Abortion by Any Other Name
Trump Ousts Kamala's Man, Doug Emhoff, from Holocaust Museum Board in Push for...
Judge Napolitano: Arresting WI Judge Hannah Dugan Was 'Overreach' (X Users STRONGLY Disagr...

President Trump: Kamala Harris Victory Would've Made America a ‘Failed Nation’ with a Wide-Open Border

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:26 AM on April 30, 2025
AP Photo

President Donald Trump held a rally outside Detroit on Tuesday night. He focused on one of the biggest issues that helped propel him to victory over Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election - stopping illegal aliens from entering and remaining in the U.S. He painted a grim picture of where our nation would be if Harris had won.

Advertisement

He lays it out here. (WATCH)

Yes, it’s chilling.

Posters show their gratitude.

One poster who has recently walked away from the Democrat Party says the left ignored President Joe Biden’s open border. Many Democrat voters didn't even know illegal aliens were flooding into the country.

Recommended

LAWSPLAINING: Newly Uncovered Court Docs Filed Against García's Wife Said She Was Dating a Gangster
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

You’ll miss a lot if you only consume legacy media.

Commenters say what Biden and the Democrats did over the previous four years was a prelude to something much worse.

Trump only says what we already know. If Democrats regain power, the border will be flung wide open, and amnesty will be pushed through if they have the votes.

Tags: BORDER DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LAWSPLAINING: Newly Uncovered Court Docs Filed Against García's Wife Said She Was Dating a Gangster
Aaron Walker
Scott Jennings Explains How Trump is Winning the Illegal Immigration Long Game
Warren Squire
Tears of a Clown: Diminutive Dem Shri Thanedar Wigs Out Over Suspended and Charged Wisconsin Judge
Warren Squire
MAGA Grandma Shuts Down MSNBC Reporter by Reminding Him of Inflation Under Biden
Brett T.
Hakeem Jeffries Says People Everywhere He Goes Ask Him About Trump’s Mental Health
Warren Squire
Judge Napolitano: Arresting WI Judge Hannah Dugan Was 'Overreach' (X Users STRONGLY Disagree)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LAWSPLAINING: Newly Uncovered Court Docs Filed Against García's Wife Said She Was Dating a Gangster Aaron Walker
Advertisement