Hakeem Jeffries Says People Everywhere He Goes Ask Him About Trump’s Mental Health

Democrat Representative Hakeem Jeffries, noticing that former President Joe Biden’s cognitive cover-up is blowing up on social media, is trying to pivot the conversation over to President Donald Trump. He claims that everywhere he goes, people ask him about Trump’s mental health. Sure, they do, Hakeem.

Start here. (READ)

As the Biden cognitive decline coverup conversation reignites — deranged Hakeem Jeffries now decides to question President Trump’s mental fitness for office: "A lot of Americans across the country that I run into, are questioning whether Donald Trump is actually fit at this point, to be able to carry out the duties of president and the commander in chief. "After telling that whopper of a lie, Dollar Store Obama added: "Then again, we know that this is someone who has spent a lifetime lying."

It sounds even more disingenuous coming out of his mouth on video. (WATCH)

🚨As the Biden cognitive decline coverup conversation reignites — deranged Hakeem Jeffries now decides to question President Trump’s mental fitness for office:



"A lot of Americans across the country that I run into, are questioning whether Donald Trump is actually fit at this… pic.twitter.com/TJo8JWgQ43 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2025

Who are these made up people Dollar Store Obama leaves his ivory Tower to go speak to? — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) April 30, 2025

Everyone he runs into is questioning Trump’s fitness.



🤡 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2025

It’s more likely that people are asking him if he’s Cory Booker.

No matter how many times mental health ‘concerns’ over Trump are dispelled, Dems will find just about any excuse to start them all over again. Commenters see the pattern.

We knew this was coming. Some of them were even questioning his mental fitness during the campaign. They're the biggest hypocrites ever. All they stand for is opposing Trump. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 30, 2025

They were questioning Trump's mental fitness in his first term, too. That was 8 years ago, and the man still had more cognitive ability than Kamala Harris. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 30, 2025

They were doing it in 2016. Rosenstein offered to wear a wire try to 25th amendment Trump — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2025

Yep, roughly 10 years of this nonsense.

Trump was just interviewed by Terry Moran of ABC News and took the opportunity to berate him and the legacy media for covering up Biden’s obvious cognitive decline.

🔥BRUTAL: Trump roasts ABC ’s Terry Moran to his face for Biden coverup:



"We had a President that was grossly incompetent."



"You knew it, I knew it. But you guys didn’t want to write it because you’re FAKE NEWS."



"And by the way, ABC is one of the worst.” pic.twitter.com/wPTLi6niLE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2025

They lost every ounce of credibility on the mental fitness front over Biden’s 4 years. — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@RealJessica05) April 30, 2025

We loved that Trump called Moran out for it, too. Jeffries and the Democrats want to stop Trump, so they’re going to push this all again, no matter how desperate and lost it shows them to be.