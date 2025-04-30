Hakeem Jeffries Says People Everywhere He Goes Ask Him About Trump’s Mental Health

President Trump: Kamala Harris Victory Would've Made America a ‘Failed Nation’ with a...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:12 AM on April 30, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democrat Representative Hakeem Jeffries, noticing that former President Joe Biden’s cognitive cover-up is blowing up on social media, is trying to pivot the conversation over to President Donald Trump. He claims that everywhere he goes, people ask him about Trump’s mental health. Sure, they do, Hakeem.

Start here. (READ)

As the Biden cognitive decline coverup conversation reignites — deranged Hakeem Jeffries now decides to question President Trump’s mental fitness for office:

"A lot of Americans across the country that I run into, are questioning whether Donald Trump is actually fit at this point, to be able to carry out the duties of president and the commander in chief.

"After telling that whopper of a lie, Dollar Store Obama added:

"Then again, we know that this is someone who has spent a lifetime lying."

It sounds even more disingenuous coming out of his mouth on video. (WATCH)

It’s more likely that people are asking him if he’s Cory Booker.

No matter how many times mental health ‘concerns’ over Trump are dispelled, Dems will find just about any excuse to start them all over again. Commenters see the pattern.

Yep, roughly 10 years of this nonsense.

Trump was just interviewed by Terry Moran of ABC News and took the opportunity to berate him and the legacy media for covering up Biden’s obvious cognitive decline.

We loved that Trump called Moran out for it, too. Jeffries and the Democrats want to stop Trump, so they’re going to push this all again, no matter how desperate and lost it shows them to be.

Tags: ABC NEWS DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES JOE BIDEN MENTAL HEALTH PRESIDENT BIDEN

