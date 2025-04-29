What the Puck? Vacationing Republicans Return to Congress and Focus on Hockey Medals and Music, not MAGA

Ground Chuck: Scott Jennings Compares Schumer’s Strongly-Worded Letter Method to His Grill...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on April 29, 2025
AP Photo, File

Congress was back in session Monday but MAGA was put on ice to focus on the ‘Miracle on Ice.’ Nothing against awarding the Soviet-beating 1980 USA hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals but that’s not high on any Trump supporter’s to-do list. MAGA is clamoring for Republicans to get started on President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Instead, we get this. (WATCH)

The hockey bill passed and now moves to the Senate.

But there’s more excitement! America needs help with… music tourism? What? Even music lovers are upset that this is also taking precedence over MAGA.

The American Music Tourism Act also cleared the House.

That’s all well and good, but this is not why voters sent Trump to the White House. Commenters know what they want.

We hope this is true, but Republicans in Congress better get started soon, or MAGA voters will start seriously looking at primary options for upcoming midterm elections.

