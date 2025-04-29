What the Puck? Vacationing Republicans Return to Congress and Focus on Hockey Medals and Music, not MAGA

Congress was back in session Monday but MAGA was put on ice to focus on the ‘Miracle on Ice.’ Nothing against awarding the Soviet-beating 1980 USA hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals but that’s not high on any Trump supporter’s to-do list. MAGA is clamoring for Republicans to get started on President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Instead, we get this. (WATCH)

🚨 NOW: After TWO WEEKS of being on vacation, the House is back and focusing on CONGRESSIONAL GOLD MEDALS for hockey players



Not codifying DOGE cuts.



Not codifying President Trump’s executive orders



But MEDALS FOR HOCKEY PLAYERS.



These are some DEEPLY unserious people. pic.twitter.com/HqgcGBI0kD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 28, 2025

Congressional gold medals for hockey players?



Why does he sound like he just came up with this idea while sitting on the toilet this morning? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/b2gLeS11Jj — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) April 28, 2025

Look, I like hockey too, but we need you to get serious. Seriously. — Jann Kott (@Pennrose8) April 28, 2025

The hockey bill passed and now moves to the Senate.

But there’s more excitement! America needs help with… music tourism? What? Even music lovers are upset that this is also taking precedence over MAGA.

Don’t forget about the urgent and pressing need to promote Music Tourism. pic.twitter.com/M2bZ6lcrWs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 28, 2025

Why do we send only the most useless people to Washington? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 28, 2025

Because they are the only ones who want to deal with govt. I don't see it changing any time in the near future. — Deltafluter79 (@Deltafluter79) April 28, 2025

I'm a Tennessean and this pi$$es me off! The music tourism is doing fine but our country is not!! — Mark Tosh (@TDBama) April 28, 2025

(Total Sidenote) Because when I think of a place desperately in need of promotion of Music Tourism I instantly think of <checks notes> Tennessee. 🙄🙄🙄 — Garbage 🤷‍♀️ Ultra Magadonian MrsMcGee 🇺🇸🍊 (@MrsMcgee15) April 28, 2025

THIS IS THE MOST LOW T CONGRESS IBVE EVER SEEN — Charlotte Adams (@Charlot94651958) April 28, 2025

The American Music Tourism Act also cleared the House.

That’s all well and good, but this is not why voters sent Trump to the White House. Commenters know what they want.

This is the last thing on taxpayer’s minds! Codify doge cuts and trumps executive orders for God’s sake you people are a waste of time and money!!!!!!Do your job!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Merrrrr (@MerrrrrMerrrrr) April 28, 2025

This is first day back from vacation and I think, because so many are still enroute to DC, they typically don't mess with anything important. Tomorrow and Wed should be a good indicator of what McJohnson and Fox are going to do...if anything. They better have their 💩together! — AMERICA: FIRST & FOREMOST‼️🇺🇸🗽🎨 (@mooseygalore) April 28, 2025

We hope this is true, but Republicans in Congress better get started soon, or MAGA voters will start seriously looking at primary options for upcoming midterm elections.