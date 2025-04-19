Family Lawyer: Kilmar Abrego Garcia Is a Loving Father but Skips Over Wife Calling Him an Abusive Husband

Stephen Miller: Democrats View Americans as ‘Acceptable Collateral Damage’ in War Against...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:46 AM on April 19, 2025
X/@ChrisVanHollen

The family attorney for deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia says he's a loving father and all-around great dude. Of course, that’s only if you forget all the things judges have ruled about him, all the bad stuff he’s accused of, plus the physical abuse his wife says he committed against her.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Poor dude looks like he crawled out of a Cracker Jack box.

You knew race would eventually be brought up. Thankfully, the race card is no longer being widely accepted like it was in the past.

Yep, once race is injected into the conversation, you know facts are not on the Democrats’ side.

If Garcia’s life is a book then his lawyer just described him by ignoring thousands of pages of his life. Here’s some of the missing chapters per commenters.

It’s too late for the Democrats to reverse course. Instead of admitting they are wrong, they will keep digging this hole they are in until the dirt comes raining down on them and they’re buried alive.

Tags: ABUSE CHRIS HAYES DEMOCRAT DEPORTATION DRUGS FATHER

