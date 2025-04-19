Family Lawyer: Kilmar Abrego Garcia Is a Loving Father but Skips Over Wife Calling Him an Abusive Husband

The family attorney for deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia says he's a loving father and all-around great dude. Of course, that’s only if you forget all the things judges have ruled about him, all the bad stuff he’s accused of, plus the physical abuse his wife says he committed against her.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Family attorney: Abrego-Garcia "not a violent person,” and a “loving father."



Just skipped right over the whole wife-beating part. pic.twitter.com/h1P03sxDOJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 19, 2025

This lawyer looks like he drives a van with "free candy" on the side. — Banshee tooloud (@BTooloud73447) April 19, 2025

That dude looks like he had to take the bar exam multiple times. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 19, 2025

This best the DNC could do — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 19, 2025

Poor dude looks like he crawled out of a Cracker Jack box.

You knew race would eventually be brought up. Thankfully, the race card is no longer being widely accepted like it was in the past.

The race card was indeed played. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 19, 2025

Sad that it's to go to for guilty people. — John's Memes (@Johnmc42069) April 19, 2025

Yep, once race is injected into the conversation, you know facts are not on the Democrats’ side.

If Garcia’s life is a book then his lawyer just described him by ignoring thousands of pages of his life. Here’s some of the missing chapters per commenters.

Also part of her complaint was child endangerment by driving recklessly and risking the life of their infant child — flacalgal (@Lanalou52) April 19, 2025

You're not a "loving father" if you're beating up the mother of the children. — Roger X Patterson (@RogerP23486) April 19, 2025

Or the human trafficking part, plus whatever else he did…. — dale (@dale37844138) April 19, 2025

And MS-13 gang part and suspicions of human trafficking. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) April 19, 2025

He is a nice person, dindu nuffin and is a respected member of his MS13 community. — Smarkie (@MyOwnerBites) April 19, 2025

He's a mostly peaceful domestic abusing cartel member. — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) April 19, 2025

The insanity over this guy is just amazing. This is not the hill to die on. — USALover (@USALover2025) April 19, 2025

It’s too late for the Democrats to reverse course. Instead of admitting they are wrong, they will keep digging this hole they are in until the dirt comes raining down on them and they’re buried alive.