Scott Jennings Calls Out the ‘Party of Women’ for Embracing Alleged Wife-Beater Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:44 AM on April 18, 2025
Twitchy

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen represented the entire Democrat Party while in El Salvador to meet with recently deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia. The Dem Party considers itself the ‘party of women,’ but Van Hollen and the Democrats want to bring a man accused of beating his wife back into America. Scott Jennings couldn’t help noticing the disconnect during his latest appearance on CNN.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

Scott Jennings unloads on Van Hollen and Democrats’ loving embrace of Abrego-Garcia:

“The party of women is really covering itself in glory tonight."

"I don't understand why the American Left falls in love with the worst people."

"You've got a gangbanging, human trafficking, wife beating, illegal alien — and a United States Senator in a ludicrous display of energy is in El Salvador having Mai Tais and Yahtzee."

Here’s the whole exchange. (WATCH)

Commenters recognize that the Democrats keep picking the worst heroes. Here are some examples.

Amazing, isn't it?

The Dems on the panel know Jennings is right, but have no choice but to defend the alleged wife-beater.

The Democrats are making strides, but in the opposite direction from Americans.

The Democrats will lie and say they love Americans. But it’s their actions that show us the truth - Democrats love illegal aliens more than they do Americans. And they’re willing to fly 1900 miles to another country to prove it.

Tags: CNN ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JEMELE HILL ABBY PHILLIP

