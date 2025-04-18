Scott Jennings Calls Out the ‘Party of Women’ for Embracing Alleged Wife-Beater Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen represented the entire Democrat Party while in El Salvador to meet with recently deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia. The Dem Party considers itself the ‘party of women,’ but Van Hollen and the Democrats want to bring a man accused of beating his wife back into America. Scott Jennings couldn’t help noticing the disconnect during his latest appearance on CNN.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

Scott Jennings unloads on Van Hollen and Democrats’ loving embrace of Abrego-Garcia: “The party of women is really covering itself in glory tonight." "I don't understand why the American Left falls in love with the worst people." "You've got a gangbanging, human trafficking, wife beating, illegal alien — and a United States Senator in a ludicrous display of energy is in El Salvador having Mai Tais and Yahtzee."

Here’s the whole exchange. (WATCH)

Commenters recognize that the Democrats keep picking the worst heroes. Here are some examples.

They really do worship the worst potential people. It's getting weird. pic.twitter.com/Br5Psd4bcG — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 18, 2025

That really does sum it all up. My lord. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2025

Amazing, isn't it?

The Dems on the panel know Jennings is right, but have no choice but to defend the alleged wife-beater.

The smirks with the panel really show a level of arrogance and an unwillingness to even listen to Scott’s common sense points. — Jim McGrew (@mysports1) April 18, 2025

You can see it on that lady’s face. It’s hard to defend but yet they do. — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) April 18, 2025

The Democrats are making strides, but in the opposite direction from Americans.

The only thing that the Democrat party has achieved since President Trump was elected are their lowest poll numbers in history. This is a staggeringly great accomplishment. It would appear that their strategy remains unchanged. Keep up the good work! — autorotate56 (@autorotate56) April 18, 2025

we get it you hate americans democrats — KnowMogself🫵😹 professional retard arc (@Mogmania69) April 18, 2025

The Democrats will lie and say they love Americans. But it’s their actions that show us the truth - Democrats love illegal aliens more than they do Americans. And they’re willing to fly 1900 miles to another country to prove it.