Victor Davis Hanson Says Anti-Musk Domestic Terrorism is Building to a ‘Crescendo of Hate’

Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson says the domestic terrorism campaign aimed at Tesla dealerships, vehicles, and charging stations is building to a 'crescendo of hate.' He says eventually one or more of the terrorists will shift from Elon Musk’s companies and products and go after the man himself.

VDH calls out where the left's escalating attacks on Tesla are ultimately aimed: “A direct attack on Elon Musk himself." “It's getting to a very dangerous crescendo of hate." "Go back 2 or 3 years ago, and he was an iconic Renaissance figure we were told, by the very people who are now calling him disloyal or not purely or not completely American." "This is one of the strangest phenomena of our time. And it should it should cease. And the reason it should cease is if this rhetoric continues and if this organized — it really is a domestic terrorist campaign against Tesla — increases, somebody is going to do something stupid because they are lowering the bar of what's permissible." "And we know what that stupid is. It's a direct attack on Elon Musk himself."

Commenters see what’s coming. They say someone will be killed before these domestic terrorists get a chance to try and assassinate Musk.

Someone is definitely going to get killed soon. Either a victim of the terror or one of the terrorists is going to encounter someone packing and they'll get ended. If it's the latter that'll set off nationwide riots. Happening soon in a town near you. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) March 22, 2025

Whether its the Tesla terrorism or the SWATTING — they clearly want someone to get hurt or k*lled. Zero doubt abut that. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 22, 2025

Hard to believe just eight years ago these same terrorists torching Tesla dealerships were probably singing Musk’s praises.

11/30/2017. Elon was their darling. pic.twitter.com/SJ3x4NenBK — 30 Helens Agree: ↓ Jump to Recipe ↓ (@30_Helens_Redux) March 22, 2025

Nobody can hate you like your ex can. — 30 Helens Agree: ↓ Jump to Recipe ↓ (@30_Helens_Redux) March 22, 2025

“The architect of tomorrow (until he supported Trump)" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 22, 2025

The video below shows the wild contrast between Musk working for humanity's future and the terrorists seeking to destroy everything he's built. (WATCH)

The American responsible for the awe-inspiring feat of bringing stranded US astronauts home from space



Is the same American that the left is currently targeting with violent terrorist attacks



This is who they arepic.twitter.com/NR9J88JafY — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 22, 2025

You can feel the desperation — they can’t control him, so they attack anything he builds. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 22, 2025

We know that this is by design from the left. An orchestrated campaign to fuel anger within their base.



Enough already. Democrats MUST denounce this violence once and for all. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 22, 2025

Democrats are not going to denounce the terror campaign aimed at Tesla. Why? Because they want it to happen and they’re probably financing it at some level. They've had several chances to denounce these terrorist attacks but have chosen silence. There’s no political solution to dealing with Musk which means they’ll take him out in the only way they can.