Adam Kinzinger Can’t Tell the Difference Between a Bud Light Boycott and Fiery...
Talking Chop: AOC ‘Fighting Oligarchy Tour’ Attendee Shouts ‘Bring Back the Guillotine!’ f...
Alarming Situation: Elon Musk Says He’s Suing Democrat Jamaal Bowman for Calling Him...
Pete Hegseth Asks: Department of War or Department of Defense? Take the Poll!
Heavyweight Boxing Champ, Olympian, and Businessman George Foreman Dead at 76
Gaffe Factory: Joe Biden’s Comeback Could Provide a Trove of New Memes and...
Gassy Lassie: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says We Need a ‘Democratic Party That Farts’ Harder
VIP
The Left's Overreach Always Comes Back to Bite It on the Butt, and...
WATCH: Tim Walz Tries Attacking Trump Over Education and Trips Over Minnesota's Failing...
Oops! Iceland’s ‘Minister for Children’ quits after popping out a kid with a...
TikToker Aims for a Visit From the Secret Service After Posting Video Threatening...
Trump’s Message to Migrants on Biden’s Visa Program, Pack it Up and Scram...
FBI’s Finest Snag THREE of the Top 10 Most Wanted ... The Hunt’s...
Trump Admin Cashes In: Citizenship Now for Sale, Millionaires Line Up

Victor Davis Hanson Says Anti-Musk Domestic Terrorism is Building to a ‘Crescendo of Hate’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:10 AM on March 22, 2025
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson says the domestic terrorism campaign aimed at Tesla dealerships, vehicles, and charging stations is building to a 'crescendo of hate.' He says eventually one or more of the terrorists will shift from Elon Musk’s companies and products and go after the man himself. 

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

VDH calls out where the left's escalating attacks on Tesla are ultimately aimed:  “A direct attack on Elon Musk himself."

“It's getting to a very dangerous crescendo of hate."

"Go back 2 or 3 years ago, and he was an iconic Renaissance figure we were told, by the very people who are now calling him disloyal or not purely or not completely American."

"This is one of the strangest phenomena of our time. And it should it should cease. And the reason it should cease is if this rhetoric continues and if this organized — it really is a domestic terrorist campaign against Tesla — increases, somebody is going to do something stupid because they are lowering the bar of what's permissible."

"And we know what that stupid is. It's a direct attack on Elon Musk himself."

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Recommended

Alarming Situation: Elon Musk Says He’s Suing Democrat Jamaal Bowman for Calling Him a ‘Nazi’ on CNN
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Commenters see what’s coming. They say someone will be killed before these domestic terrorists get a chance to try and assassinate Musk.

Hard to believe just eight years ago these same terrorists torching Tesla dealerships were probably singing Musk’s praises.

The video below shows the wild contrast between Musk working for humanity's future and the terrorists seeking to destroy everything he's built. (WATCH)

Advertisement

Democrats are not going to denounce the terror campaign aimed at Tesla. Why? Because they want it to happen and they’re probably financing it at some level. They've had several chances to denounce these terrorist attacks but have chosen silence. There’s no political solution to dealing with Musk which means they’ll take him out in the only way they can.

Tags: ATTACKS CRIMINAL ELON MUSK MENTAL ILLNESS NAZI TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alarming Situation: Elon Musk Says He’s Suing Democrat Jamaal Bowman for Calling Him a ‘Nazi’ on CNN
Warren Squire
Adam Kinzinger Can’t Tell the Difference Between a Bud Light Boycott and Fiery Domestic Terrorism
Warren Squire
Oops! Iceland’s ‘Minister for Children’ quits after popping out a kid with a 16-year-old boy
justmindy
Talking Chop: AOC ‘Fighting Oligarchy Tour’ Attendee Shouts ‘Bring Back the Guillotine!’ for Elon Musk
Warren Squire
Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to Chase Down MAGA Supporter
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: Tim Walz Tries Attacking Trump Over Education and Trips Over Minnesota's Failing Schools Instead
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Alarming Situation: Elon Musk Says He’s Suing Democrat Jamaal Bowman for Calling Him a ‘Nazi’ on CNN Warren Squire
Advertisement