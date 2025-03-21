Pete Hegseth Asks: Department of War or Department of Defense? Take the Poll!

Heavyweight Boxing Champ, Olympian, and Businessman George Foreman Dead at 76
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on March 21, 2025
AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (or could it soon be Secretary of War?) is polling X users on whether his government department needs a possible rebranding. Which do users like better? The Department of Defense or the Department of War?

Here’s the poll. (CLICK TO VOTE)

As you can imagine, there are good arguments on both sides of the possible renaming.

Here’s one poster who says the Department of War is the best choice.

There are also plenty of commenters who say it needs to stay the Department of Defense.

As of this writing the Department of War is winning by six points at 53% to the Department of Defense at 47%. The poll ends in just under 46 hours. Maybe a compromise can be struck. How about the Department of War and Defense? Hegseth has not indicated that the poll has any bearing on a possible rename.

