Pete Hegseth Asks: Department of War or Department of Defense? Take the Poll!

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (or could it soon be Secretary of War?) is polling X users on whether his government department needs a possible rebranding. Which do users like better? The Department of Defense or the Department of War?

Have my thoughts…welcome yours. #PeoplesPentagon — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) March 22, 2025

As you can imagine, there are good arguments on both sides of the possible renaming.

Here’s one poster who says the Department of War is the best choice.

It should be the Department of War.



While a good offense is also a strong defense, war is still war.



When you think about it, it almost feels like we call it "Defense" to sugarcoat what the Department is really responsible for.



War is war. Call it war. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 22, 2025

I don't disagree and also they changed the name back in 1949, they had just finished fighting a war and knew what they were doing. Leave it. — Joshua (@joshuabstark) March 22, 2025

It should stay the Department of Defense in the hopes it drifts more toward that over time — TraderJohn (@JohnH_BBT) March 22, 2025

We don’t want to be in war, but we are always ready to fight one. When we fight overseas we are doing so to protect our people and interests. While I get the desire to call it Dept of War I think Defense more accurate projects our purpose. — 𝐃𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝕋𝕏 (@DBCooperTX) March 22, 2025

There are also plenty of commenters who say it needs to stay the Department of Defense.

Defense, we don't need anymore wars, thanks. — FOOL NELSON (@FOOL_NELSON) March 22, 2025

"Department of Defense" sounds like we are waiting for things to happen.



"War Department" says we expect trouble and are more than ready.



My $0.02. — Juno Who (@Junowhotoo) March 22, 2025

When you call something the department of war it makes it sound like we need a war or why do we have the department. I think it's bad persuasion, maybe the Department of Ending and Preventing War. — FOOL NELSON (@FOOL_NELSON) March 22, 2025

I like Dept of War. Department of Defense suggests we expect to be attacked. — Very Sticky Wicket (@kraymagnon) March 22, 2025

Back to the way it was. Department of War — SeaBee_George (@Navy_SeaBees) March 22, 2025

As of this writing the Department of War is winning by six points at 53% to the Department of Defense at 47%. The poll ends in just under 46 hours. Maybe a compromise can be struck. How about the Department of War and Defense? Hegseth has not indicated that the poll has any bearing on a possible rename.