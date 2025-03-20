STDNC: Senator John Kennedy Says Senator Chuck Schumer Is as Popular as a...
Pod People: Democrats Think Crusty Cadre of Misfit Media Drones Is the Answer...
Tesla Terror: Kevin O’Leary Says Those Torching Musk’s Car Dealerships Deserve Long Prison...
Kristi Noem says Homeland Security Is Investigating Swatting Calls Targeting Online MAGA I...
Dems in Disarray: Nancy Pelosi Signals That Senator Chuck Schumer’s Leadership Days Could...
Jim Crow 2.0: Dem James Clyburn Plans to Resurrect 1960s Racial Politics to...
VIP
Urine for a Surprise! Desperate Dem James Carville Hits Rewind on the Russian...
MSNBC's Chris Hayes Tries to Explain to Chuck Schumer Why Hamas Uses Human...
Astroturf: ‘Republicans’ Chant ‘Tax the Rich’ at Totally Organic Nebraska Town Hall
Hot Take: If Burning Teslas Upsets You, Maybe YOU Are the Problem
TikToker Calls on the Military to Do What Needs to Be Done About...
VIP
Apologies for the Smug, Wine Chugging White Women Fixing Your Unasked-For Woes
Mayoral Candidate Says He'll Lower Prices by Building Government-Owned Grocery Stores
David Hogg Cries Over California’s Housing Mess, Misses Memo: Dems Have Run the...

Daily Show Audience Applauds Video Showing Domestic Terrorist Attacks on Tesla Dealerships and Vehicles

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:02 AM on March 20, 2025
Twitchy

On Wednesday night, The Daily Show audience applauded multiple times during a segment highlighting recent domestic terror attacks on Tesla dealerships and vehicles. Even the host called out the audience after they hooted and loudly clapped at the sight of Tesla facilities and cars in flames.

Advertisement

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Democrats condemn terroristic violence towards Tesla? We don’t see that happening anytime soon.

Commenters say the mask of the Democrat Party is completely off now.

Posters say this embrace of domestic terrorism aimed at Elon Musk and Tesla is just one more entry on the growing list of anti-American things the Democrat Party supports.

Recommended

MSNBC's Chris Hayes Tries to Explain to Chuck Schumer Why Hamas Uses Human Shields
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Democrats love posting videos on social media. If they cared about ending these attacks they would at least release videos condemning this terrorism. Again, if they cared about ending it, we’re not going to hold our breath waiting for that to happen.

Tags: ARSON CRIMINAL DAILY SHOW DEMOCRATIC PARTY DEMOCRATS DOMESTIC TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC's Chris Hayes Tries to Explain to Chuck Schumer Why Hamas Uses Human Shields
Brett T.
David Hogg Cries Over California’s Housing Mess, Misses Memo: Dems Have Run the Clown Show for Decades
justmindy
Pod People: Democrats Think Crusty Cadre of Misfit Media Drones Is the Answer to Joe Rogan
Warren Squire
TikToker Calls on the Military to Do What Needs to Be Done About You-Know-Who
Brett T.
Jim Crow 2.0: Dem James Clyburn Plans to Resurrect 1960s Racial Politics to Win Over Voters in 2025
Warren Squire
Hot Take: If Burning Teslas Upsets You, Maybe YOU Are the Problem
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC's Chris Hayes Tries to Explain to Chuck Schumer Why Hamas Uses Human Shields Brett T.
Advertisement