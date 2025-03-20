Daily Show Audience Applauds Video Showing Domestic Terrorist Attacks on Tesla Dealerships and Vehicles

On Wednesday night, The Daily Show audience applauded multiple times during a segment highlighting recent domestic terror attacks on Tesla dealerships and vehicles. Even the host called out the audience after they hooted and loudly clapped at the sight of Tesla facilities and cars in flames.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

"Wow, you guys like domestic terror"



The Daily Show's audience applauds the domestic terror incidents against Tesla, disturbing even the liberal host… pic.twitter.com/WAyFPS0ZrK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 20, 2025

These were the same people that cheered on as Minneapolis burned for four consecutive days. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 20, 2025

They are trained seals. Until Democrat leadership condemns domestic terrorism or the DOJ exacts severe sentences, this won't stop. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 20, 2025

Democrats condemn terroristic violence towards Tesla? We don’t see that happening anytime soon.

Commenters say the mask of the Democrat Party is completely off now.

The left is now revealing what we knew all along.



They were never tolerant or inclusive.



They’re militant, hypocritical and they get violent when they don’t get their way. — Stella X (@stellaaaaaax) March 20, 2025

I hope that it didn't take blatant domestic terrorism to realize this about the Left — Sykes-Galt Racing Simulations (@SykesGaltRacing) March 20, 2025

I’ve known this for a long time from personal experience.



But, unfortunately, many people are just learning this now.



Better late than never. — Stella X (@stellaaaaaax) March 20, 2025

Posters say this embrace of domestic terrorism aimed at Elon Musk and Tesla is just one more entry on the growing list of anti-American things the Democrat Party supports.

The Democrats opened the borders, silenced dissent, persecuted enemies, let criminals walk free, pardoned friends, funneled taxpayer money to radicals, and are now openly endorsing domestic terror. Their party and politics have been captured by radical Marxists. — Taylor Morgan (@tlrdrkmrgn) March 20, 2025

The left has gone full mask-off. cheering for terrorism as long as it targets the “right” people. They don’t care about justice, only power. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) March 20, 2025

Democratic leadership won't condemn the violence...they promote it and call for it.

.@RepMaxineWaters — Vic (@WildFanForever) March 20, 2025

Yup. I’ll keep my 2A rights. — Roger Baumgarten (@RogerBaumgarten) March 20, 2025

The Democrats love posting videos on social media. If they cared about ending these attacks they would at least release videos condemning this terrorism. Again, if they cared about ending it, we’re not going to hold our breath waiting for that to happen.