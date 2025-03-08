New Deputy Attorney General's First Order of Business Was Firing Biden DOJ’s Pardon Attorney

The ‘sheriff’s’ been sworn in for a month (Attorney General Pam Bondi) but there’s a new deputy in town and he’s already firing. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche was confirmed Thursday and his first act of business on Friday was firing the DOJ’s Pardon Attorney who was hired by former President Joe Biden.

Here’s more. (READ)

Let’s go Todd Blanche 👏 — Danny🇺🇸 (@Fivixz) March 7, 2025

Many commenters say he’ll be Trump’s attack dog and Friday’s firing was just the beginning.

Blanche is a wrecking ball—day one as Deputy AG and he’s already axing Biden’s pardon puppet. More heads will roll, bet on it. Trump’s trial-hardened pitbull is unleashed in the DOJ, ready to shred the swamp. Buckle up, this badass is about to rewrite justice in blood. — GlockAndRoll (@RedWhiteTrue12) March 7, 2025

That "pardon attorney" was clearly not qualified for the position.



I suspect a DEI hire... 🙄 — Texas🔥Heat (@Lone_Star_Heat) March 7, 2025

The pardon attorney didn’t even blink when Biden submitted the sweeping pardons for things that have never even been charged let alone adjudicated.



Their job is to pushback or give guidance to POTUS in situations like that. — Mitt🧤Romney is a Hologram (@GlennWhite1) March 7, 2025

Posters expect Blanche to not only be quick but thorough as well.

Todd Blanche isn’t wasting any time! Draining the swamp at the DOJ is exactly what’s needed, Biden’s appointees have to go. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) March 7, 2025

We need a massive cleaning! Love it! — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) March 7, 2025

Cleaning up the swamp very quickly ! — Defend The West (@DefendingWest) March 7, 2025

Thank goodness. Were not getting anywhere with the corrupt people still in office blocking every Trump move we voted for. — Shelby Varney (@nyxxiana) March 8, 2025

Hopefully, he will kick out these entrenched anti-Trump obstructionists.

At this point, he should probably just fire anybody that was hired by Biden.

Just to be safe. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 7, 2025

We need to see all the sham puppets fired. So many pushed Biden’s woke agenda — Darren Cooper (@DarrenC91694250) March 7, 2025

Good. Fire everyone appointed by Biden. Clean house. — StopMakingSense (@StopNoticingIt) March 7, 2025

That’s probably the best move. Many feel that Attorney General Pam Bondi has not moved fast enough at the DOJ. Hopefully, she can delegate some responsibilities to Blanche and deliver on Trump’s agenda and campaign promises.