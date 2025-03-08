New Deputy Attorney General's First Order of Business Was Firing Biden DOJ’s Pardon Attorney

Democrat Cory Booker Nixes Musk’s Free Cybertruck and Thanks X for ‘Elevating’ Cringey...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:08 AM on March 08, 2025
Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP

The ‘sheriff’s’ been sworn in for a month (Attorney General Pam Bondi) but there’s a new deputy in town and he’s already firing. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche was confirmed Thursday and his first act of business on Friday was firing the DOJ’s Pardon Attorney who was hired by former President Joe Biden.

Here’s more. (READ)

JUST IN: HOURS into his tenure as Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche has already begun clearing house.

He just FIRED the DOJ’s Pardon Attorney, hired by Biden.

And more firings are coming.

Blanche is going to be a HUGE star in the DOJ, as he was Trump’s personal attorney throughout his NY criminal trials.

Can’t wait to see what he’s going to do.

Many commenters say he’ll be Trump’s attack dog and Friday’s firing was just the beginning.

Posters expect Blanche to not only be quick but thorough as well.

Hopefully, he will kick out these entrenched anti-Trump obstructionists.

That’s probably the best move. Many feel that Attorney General Pam Bondi has not moved fast enough at the DOJ. Hopefully, she can delegate some responsibilities to Blanche and deliver on Trump’s agenda and campaign promises.

