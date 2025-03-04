David Sacks Lays Out Zelenskyy’s Two Motivating Factors for Prolonging Ukraine’s War with Russia

President Donald Trump’s Crypto Czar, David Sacks, says Democrats sabotaged the Ukraine peace deal. Sacks says the Dems were most likely playing on Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s thirst for power and love for the billions in aid pouring into his country.

He explains here. (READ)

@DavidSacks — “I think that Zelensky has powerful motivations not to make peace." "He basically says the war needs to go on forever. And I think there's good reasons for that in his mind." "Number one, if the war's over, he loses power." "Number two, is the gravy train here. I mean, we've been sending hundreds of billions of dollars over to Ukraine. And these Ukrainian elites, they're these oligarchs have been feasting on that money. And Zelenskyy is at the top of that pyramid."

Here’s more of his exchange with Jesse Watters of Fox News on Monday night. (WATCH)

pic.twitter.com/vcMyhGavV6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2025

I think that #1 is a big one. He doesn't want to lose power or all the attention he's getting. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 4, 2025

Yes, power is a difficult thing to surrender.

There’s no good reason to reject a chance at peace. Commenters say we have to explore the motivations of the parties involved who want to keep the war going.

I’ve been thinking the same thing all day. He certainly didn’t come to the oval office with the intentions of making peace. Why would he miss that opportunity? What’s in it for him? — Austin C Robert (@RockinRC1) March 4, 2025

To get your answers, you have to ask what's in it for the globalists who are pressing for more war. Why would they want to see more men killed? Is it really about Crimea, or some "bad Putin, good Ukraine" narrative? — Andrew Wooddell (@AndrewWooddell) March 4, 2025

Foreverwars are very profitable. But Trump is having none of the Blood money. So now Zelensky has found out — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) March 4, 2025

War is money a lot of the time.

Many posters say Zelenskyy needs to be removed from office. That becomes tricky since he’s suspended elections.

Like I said before he has said to everyone that they are going to have to sacrifice their children to the front lines. He needs to go we can’t deal with him. — NateSk8s (@natesk8s87) March 4, 2025

Very astute observation. If they held an election, he'd be toast — JC Disciple AF Vet (@krew_ny) March 4, 2025

The only pathway to peace.

And putting a End to the War will be to Remove Zelensky from power.

It will be much easier now after the world witnessed his Brilliant Meltdown. — 🔨Robert The Builder 🇺🇸 (@NobodymrRobert) March 4, 2025

When I said his citizens would have to force him out, I meant it. Going on forever with the war, means sending every last Ukraine citizen to their death. He's already chasing unwilling men down the streets & forcefully putting them in the military against their will. — TracyRose1990 (@1990TracyRose) March 4, 2025

Zelenskyy is in the sixth year of a five-year term. Without elections, there’s no easy way to remove him from office short of a coup or public uprising. Neither of those seems likely. There’s got to be a willingness to end this war from Zelenskyy himself. That seems unlikely based on the trajectory he’s on now.