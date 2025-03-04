'Absurdly Dishonest': JD Vance Pushes Back Against Lefty Accusations He Insulted French, B...
David Sacks Lays Out Zelenskyy’s Two Motivating Factors for Prolonging Ukraine’s War with Russia

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:00 AM on March 04, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Donald Trump’s Crypto Czar, David Sacks, says Democrats sabotaged the Ukraine peace deal. Sacks says the Dems were most likely playing on Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s thirst for power and love for the billions in aid pouring into his country.

He explains here. (READ)

@DavidSacks — “I think that Zelensky has powerful motivations not to make peace."

"He basically says the war needs to go on forever. And I think there's good reasons for that in his mind."

"Number one, if the war's over, he loses power."

"Number two, is the gravy train here. I mean, we've been sending hundreds of billions of dollars over to Ukraine. And these Ukrainian elites, they're these oligarchs have been feasting on that money. And Zelenskyy is at the top of that pyramid."

Here’s more of his exchange with Jesse Watters of Fox News on Monday night. (WATCH)

Yes, power is a difficult thing to surrender.

There’s no good reason to reject a chance at peace. Commenters say we have to explore the motivations of the parties involved who want to keep the war going.

War is money a lot of the time.

Many posters say Zelenskyy needs to be removed from office. That becomes tricky since he’s suspended elections.

Zelenskyy is in the sixth year of a five-year term. Without elections, there’s no easy way to remove him from office short of a coup or public uprising. Neither of those seems likely. There’s got to be a willingness to end this war from Zelenskyy himself. That seems unlikely based on the trajectory he’s on now.

