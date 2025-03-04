Lonesome Loser: Hakeem Jeffries Looks Abandoned In Video Where He Claims America Stands...
Ohio School Rejects Biological Reality to Appease Transgender Believers Upset Over Blunt Restroom Signage

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:15 AM on March 04, 2025
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer


The University of Cincinnati was complying with a new state law that restroom usage should conform to the biological reality of men and women. The school labeled restrooms with signage that read ‘Biological Men’ and ‘Biological Women’ to drive the point home. Reality-denying students were outraged (of course) and had hissy fits. As expected, the university caved to the insane mob.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Here’s more local news coverage. (WATCH)

The Ohio university had to spell it out in hopes of keeping men pretending to be women from women’s restrooms and vice-versa. The school rejected science and instead sided with the magic believers by saying biological reality is an ‘error.’

‘Men’ and ‘women’ should work but we’re not dealing with sane individuals.

Many posters liked the overt signage and decried the university for not standing up for the truth.

If you or your child is attending a school that is grappling with this clear-cut issue then it’s best to withdraw. It’s not known what words the school is going to feature on the replacement signs.

