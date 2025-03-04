Ohio School Rejects Biological Reality to Appease Transgender Believers Upset Over Blunt Restroom Signage





The University of Cincinnati was complying with a new state law that restroom usage should conform to the biological reality of men and women. The school labeled restrooms with signage that read ‘Biological Men’ and ‘Biological Women’ to drive the point home. Reality-denying students were outraged (of course) and had hissy fits. As expected, the university caved to the insane mob.

Here's more.

The University of Cincinnati put up new bathroom signs reading "biological men" and "biological women" to comply with the recently passed Ohio law.



After receiving backlash, university leaders claimed it was an "error" and are now replacing the signs. pic.twitter.com/kj4VZSHNJz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 3, 2025

Live 30 minutes from that college. Is just so liberal is ridiculous. Been that way for awhile — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) March 3, 2025

Here's more local news coverage.

After receiving backlash about new bathroom signs, leaders at the University of Cincinnati are calling them a mistake: https://t.co/a13e4LJSWj



The university put signs up in some campus areas which read "biological men" and "biological women." pic.twitter.com/kfE0O2vS8L — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) March 3, 2025

I kinda like the idea

The Left invented this fantasy

Let's hit it with a major dose or reality — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 3, 2025

The Ohio university had to spell it out in hopes of keeping men pretending to be women from women’s restrooms and vice-versa. The school rejected science and instead sided with the magic believers by saying biological reality is an ‘error.’

An error? Are we referring to science we disagree with an error now? You can't get more scientific than biological men and women. — magaXmaha girl (@magaXmahagirl) March 3, 2025

😂😂😂 oh no, they got way too sciencey. — Pamela Wonders (@PamelaWonders) March 3, 2025

Outrage needs to be ignored in favor of logic. — Peachykeen (@april_pappas) March 3, 2025

Men and Women should be just fine for those who aren't mentally ill — Apinions Vary (@apinionsvary) March 3, 2025

What are they going to replace them with? — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) March 3, 2025

‘Men’ and ‘women’ should work but we’re not dealing with sane individuals.

Many posters liked the overt signage and decried the university for not standing up for the truth.

Backlash from children and the university caves. Got it. — Maryland Born/Ohio Proud 🇺🇸 (@lawrence_haugh) March 3, 2025

Omg. Those signs were savage and be kept up. Love it — Garbage Deplorable (@GarbageMAGAman) March 3, 2025

Will we ever get back to the time when administrators stop bending over backward to appease far left activists? — Robert Vezirian (@RobertVezirian) March 3, 2025

What idiots. Don't let anyone tell you professors or people with degrees are intelligent — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) March 3, 2025

Imagine, if you will, a university that can't even figure out which signs to put on its bathroom doors.



I'd definitely be demanding a refund. — No. 🎖️🇺🇸 (@HoorayForGuns) March 3, 2025

If you or your child is attending a school that is grappling with this clear-cut issue then it’s best to withdraw. It’s not known what words the school is going to feature on the replacement signs.