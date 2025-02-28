Together We Can STOP Liberal Activist Judges From Blocking Trump's Efforts to Make America Great Again

As Twitchy readers know, activist judges working in tandem with the Democrat Party are trying to impede or completely stop President Donald Trump as he and DOGE diligently work to weed out waste, focus on fraud, and annihilate abuse in our bloated and out-of-control federal bureaucracy. In other words, for whatever reason, Democrats do not want Trump to Make America Great Again. It sounds weird, but it's true.

One recent case has tied Trump’s hands and denied DOGE the much-needed access it needs to fully audit the Department of Education.

BREAKING: Judge has blocked DOGE’s access to Education Department records, per Fox. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) February 24, 2025

Now, why oh why would any judge want to keep the federal government from looking at records from the Department of Education? One would think if any department should be audited for fraud and waste, it's the DOE. And that's just ONE example.

Democrats are shopping cases to find sympathetic (crazy, leftist) activist judges who will issue rulings to slow President Trump's and DOGE’s progress. They do this knowing that many, if not all, will be eventually overturned. They want to deny YOU exactly what you voted for! We knew they wouldn't lose graciously and would pull out every stop to try and keep Trump from doing what we elected him to do.

