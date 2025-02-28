Left Melts Down Over NOAA’s Rookie Roundup, Predicts Cloudy Future Without Fired Newbies
Together We Can STOP Liberal Activist Judges From Blocking Trump's Efforts to Make America Great Again

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  4:15 PM on February 28, 2025
AP Photo/John McDonnell

As Twitchy readers know, activist judges working in tandem with the Democrat Party are trying to impede or completely stop President Donald Trump as he and DOGE diligently work to weed out waste, focus on fraud, and annihilate abuse in our bloated and out-of-control federal bureaucracy. In other words, for whatever reason, Democrats do not want Trump to Make America Great Again. It sounds weird, but it's true.

One recent case has tied Trump’s hands and denied DOGE the much-needed access it needs to fully audit the Department of Education.

Now, why oh why would any judge want to keep the federal government from looking at records from the Department of Education? One would think if any department should be audited for fraud and waste, it's the DOE. And that's just ONE example.

Democrats are shopping cases to find sympathetic (crazy, leftist) activist judges who will issue rulings to slow President Trump's and DOGE’s progress. They do this knowing that many, if not all, will be eventually overturned. They want to deny YOU exactly what you voted for! We knew they wouldn't lose graciously and would pull out every stop to try and keep Trump from doing what we elected him to do.

That's why, now more than ever, we need your help.

Help us at Twitchy to get out the truth about President Trump's Executive Branch authority, and let’s expose these judges as the election-denying frauds they are. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Together, we can get this done!

Don't delay! Just use promo code FIGHT for 60% off and join us in benching these activist judges who work for the Democrat Party and not for us!

