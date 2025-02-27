Hakeem Jeffries Swaps ‘Basket of Deplorables’ for ‘Parade of Horribles' as Dems Run Out of Ideas

Born Identity: The View’s Joy Behar Goes on Anti-Immigrant Rant Accusing Musk of...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:45 PM on February 27, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Move over ‘Basket of Deplorables!’ House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries says President Donald Trump is unleashing a ‘Parade of Horribles’ on the American people. We wonder how much money Dems wasted focus-grouping that nonsense.

Start here. (READ)

Hakeem Jeffries, who is presiding over a 21% approval rating of Democrats in congress — 

— says Trump has unleashed a 'Parade Of Horribles’ on the American people:“It's a parade of horribles that the administration has unleashed on the American people. And we have to continue to push back aggressively in every way possible in defense of the American people.

"Keep it up, Hakeem. You’re doing just great.

It’s even funnier if you hear it. (WATCH)

Hats are nice, but T-shirts would be better.

There’s very little Democrats can do legislatively so they’ve been reduced to running plays from their tattered, worn-out playbook. Posters provide examples.

Yes, and everyone is EXHAUSTED from it. We voted for Trump, and @RepJeffries needs to stop patronizing and gaslighting the American public. We are of sound body & mind and voted our conscience. We made our choice, so work with Trump or get voted out of office. #simple

— Truth Junkie 🇺🇲 (@Truth_Junkie2) February 27, 2025

The Democrat Party media apparatus is crumbling. MSNBC fired Joy Reid and others and all Rachel Maddow could focus on is the skin color of those who got canned. (WATCH)

The Democrats’ adherence to DEI is the real ‘Parade of Horribles.’ They can't help marching it out over and over.

President Donald Trump will continue focusing on rooting out corruption, eliminating waste, and undoing all the damage the last administration caused. Jeffries can keep resisting as his party becomes more and more irrelevant to the American people. We're not sorry for raining on his 'parade.'

