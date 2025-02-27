Hakeem Jeffries Swaps ‘Basket of Deplorables’ for ‘Parade of Horribles' as Dems Run Out of Ideas

Move over ‘Basket of Deplorables!’ House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries says President Donald Trump is unleashing a ‘Parade of Horribles’ on the American people. We wonder how much money Dems wasted focus-grouping that nonsense.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Hakeem Jeffries, who is presiding over a 21% approval rating of Democrats in congress — — says Trump has unleashed a 'Parade Of Horribles’ on the American people:“It's a parade of horribles that the administration has unleashed on the American people. And we have to continue to push back aggressively in every way possible in defense of the American people. "Keep it up, Hakeem. You’re doing just great.

It’s even funnier if you hear it. (WATCH)

🚨Hakeem Jeffries, who is presiding over a 21% approval rating of Democrats in congress —



— says Trump has unleashed a 'Parade Of Horribles’ on the American people:



“It's a parade of horribles that the administration has unleashed on the American people. And we have to… pic.twitter.com/wGY6B5koTP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

So we have a "Parade of Horribles" to go with the Basket of Deplorables. This would make a good song😄 — Mary Coulombe (@forest_mary) February 27, 2025

Need hats made ASAP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

Hats are nice, but T-shirts would be better.

There’s very little Democrats can do legislatively so they’ve been reduced to running plays from their tattered, worn-out playbook. Posters provide examples.

All Democrats have is resistance. Never anything positive to add. No wonder their approval is so negative. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 27, 2025

That’s it. Yelling about resistance and dictators and shredding the constitution etc



The real number is likely far lower that 21% — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

Yes, and everyone is EXHAUSTED from it. We voted for Trump, and @RepJeffries needs to stop patronizing and gaslighting the American public. We are of sound body & mind and voted our conscience. We made our choice, so work with Trump or get voted out of office. #simple — Truth Junkie 🇺🇲 (@Truth_Junkie2) February 27, 2025

The Democrat Party media apparatus is crumbling. MSNBC fired Joy Reid and others and all Rachel Maddow could focus on is the skin color of those who got canned. (WATCH)

The best part of the DEI party is that they don't realize it's over.



They're in too deep to stop. pic.twitter.com/ea3YVIUejr — mark (@rhapsodyboard) February 27, 2025

They can't dig themselves out of the hole without infuriating the base



It’s glorious — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

Guess that's the 21% 🤣 — mark (@rhapsodyboard) February 27, 2025

The Democrats’ adherence to DEI is the real ‘Parade of Horribles.’ They can't help marching it out over and over.

Advertisement

The more they resistance rant, the further the approval ratings sink — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

Yep. I hope they keep this up right through 2028. Go Dems! 👊🏻 — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) February 27, 2025

Yeah, if the parade of horribles was knowledge and evidence of corruption. — NateSk8s (@natesk8s87) February 27, 2025

That’s exactly what they find to be so horrible — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

aNd tHeIr tHe eDuCaTeD oNe’S. Yeh right lol — NateSk8s (@natesk8s87) February 27, 2025

President Donald Trump will continue focusing on rooting out corruption, eliminating waste, and undoing all the damage the last administration caused. Jeffries can keep resisting as his party becomes more and more irrelevant to the American people. We're not sorry for raining on his 'parade.'