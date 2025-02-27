Federal Judge Affirms President Trump Has the Constitutional Power to Fire CIA Employees In DEI Case

A federal judge decided to affirm President Donald Trump’s presidential power to fire CIA employees. It gave the judge the sads but he chose to do the right thing and follow the Constitution. We know, we’re as surprised as you are.

Donald Trump, Jr. celebrated the decision. (READ)

Feel good story of the day… but it’s still early. pic.twitter.com/N9ISJcps3p — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 27, 2025

Court allows CIA to fire employees who worked on DEI https://t.co/nTMhXyA293 — POLITICO (@politico) February 27, 2025

Accountability and efficiency should be the priority in intelligence agencies. It’s good to see decisions being made that prioritize effectiveness over bureaucracy. — Maximus Reign (@MaximusReignX) February 27, 2025

It’s good to have the federal courts in sync with the Constitution.

We can chalk this one up to the judge reading the law and putting their personal feelings on the back burner. Posters agree.

The Intelligence Agencies have wide legal latitude to fire their employees when it is in "the National interest", so it's refreshing to have a Judge actually read the law and apply it rather than just resist because Orange Man Bad. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) February 27, 2025

Duh.



It is an executive agency.



The president is the chief executive and ONLY person in the department accountable to voters.



He can fire anyone he wants for any reason and the courts can't interfere. — Jurispectives (@jurispectives) February 27, 2025

I have scoured the US Constitution and can find no reference to District Courts having the final say over actions taken under Article II by the President.



My copy must have a page torn out. — The Toon Libertarian (@ToonLibertarian) February 27, 2025

Article II is pretty straightforward about what the President can do but Democrats want to fight against the will of the people who elected Trump. No surprise there.

We didn’t need to hear the judge’s personal feelings.

"If I was ruling as if I were an unelected king, I wouldn't do this, but..." 🙄 — Promoting Based Society 🛡️⛪️ (@Avis_Liberatum) February 27, 2025

Federal judge “allowed“? — DoNoCo (@jeezopeez) February 27, 2025

Liberty doesn't care what you think, Judge. Just rule based upon the Constitution, you dolt! — The Duke (@DukePilgrim) February 27, 2025

These judges think they're president. — Toni Gering (@ToniGering) February 27, 2025

The judge’s feelings are irrelevant. All that matters is the law. Thankfully, the judge ruled correctly. He can cry when he gets home, just don't do it from the bench.