Federal Judge Affirms President Trump Has the Constitutional Power to Fire CIA Employees In DEI Case

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:15 PM on February 27, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

A federal judge decided to affirm President Donald Trump’s presidential power to fire CIA employees. It gave the judge the sads but he chose to do the right thing and follow the Constitution. We know, we’re as surprised as you are.

Donald Trump, Jr. celebrated the decision. (READ)

It’s good to have the federal courts in sync with the Constitution.

We can chalk this one up to the judge reading the law and putting their personal feelings on the back burner. Posters agree.

Article II is pretty straightforward about what the President can do but Democrats want to fight against the will of the people who elected Trump. No surprise there.

We didn’t need to hear the judge’s personal feelings.

The judge’s feelings are irrelevant. All that matters is the law. Thankfully, the judge ruled correctly. He can cry when he gets home, just don't do it from the bench.

