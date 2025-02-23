Drastic Action: Trump White House Moving Faster than ‘News’ and Being Transparent While Doing It

Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist was on Fox News Sunday discussing the ‘drastic action’ President Donald Trump’s administration has taken to reverse the damage of the last Democrat one. The hectic pace has not prevented the Trump White House from offering transparency.

Advertisement

Here’s a brief introduction to her remarks. (READ)

"It's been breathtaking for a lot of people to see just how much has been accomplished in a month and a few days." "But in order to get the country back on track, the Trump administration clearly feels that this type of drastic action needs to be taken."

Now, here’s the full details. (WATCH)

🚨“DRASTIC ACTION" -- @MZHemingway lays out the torrid pace of the Trump 47 admin:



"It's been breathtaking for a lot of people to see just how much has been accomplished in a month and a few days."



"But in order to get the country back on track, the Trump administration clearly… pic.twitter.com/BEyKVLJaEw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 23, 2025

It’s hard to keep up in the greatest of ways. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 23, 2025

Yes, the pace is thrilling.

There is an excitement of waking up each day to something new and unexpected by the Trump administration. Of course, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Dems hate this. It’s nearly impossible for them to counter any of it before Trump jumps to the next dozen things.

Even I’m shocked at the speed…and I think they are just now building momentum. This is warp speed deep state dismantling & they are not slowing down. Christmas..every single day. pic.twitter.com/sTpXbpioC9 — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) February 23, 2025

The only way the Trump agenda was ever going to work was to hit them fast and hit them hard.



Not only to accomplish what he wants before the midterms but also to keep the opposition scrambling to counter his actions. — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) February 23, 2025

Daily results are great.

Faster would be better. — 2VNews (@2VNews) February 23, 2025

No time to waste. The obstructionist are everywhere. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) February 23, 2025

The speed and efficiency is mind boggling.



ESPECIALLY with all this transparency as well. — Isaac (@IcedViews) February 23, 2025

Hemingway mentioned all the advisors at the White House press briefing the other day. We never got that level of transparency from former President Joe Biden’s administration.

All the talk by Biden that he couldn’t things done without Congress passing a bill were all lies. These commenters explain.

Advertisement

You really can just do things.



May this be a lesson for people in their own lives making excuses for why they can’t accomplish their goals. — Kellie L. Aldrich (@two_bysea) February 23, 2025

What a concept! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 23, 2025

It is a crazy concept but if you want to fix things, just fix things. 🤷‍♂️ — Daniel (@Daniel_Sr3) February 23, 2025

Life-altering! — Kellie L. Aldrich (@two_bysea) February 23, 2025

Again, we’re only one month into the Trump administration and his team is not slowing down. All indications point to them speeding up now that Trump’s Cabinet is in place. Put the pedal to the floorboard, Mr. President.