Drastic Action: Trump White House Moving Faster than ‘News’ and Being Transparent While Doing It

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  6:00 PM on February 23, 2025
Photo/Alex Brandon

Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist was on Fox News Sunday discussing the ‘drastic action’ President Donald Trump’s administration has taken to reverse the damage of the last Democrat one. The hectic pace has not prevented the Trump White House from offering transparency.

Here’s a brief introduction to her remarks. (READ)

"It's been breathtaking for a lot of people to see just how much has been accomplished in a month and a few days."

"But in order to get the country back on track, the Trump administration clearly feels that this type of drastic action needs to be taken."

Now, here’s the full details. (WATCH)

Yes, the pace is thrilling.

There is an excitement of waking up each day to something new and unexpected by the Trump administration. Of course, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Dems hate this. It’s nearly impossible for them to counter any of it before Trump jumps to the next dozen things.

Hemingway mentioned all the advisors at the White House press briefing the other day. We never got that level of transparency from former President Joe Biden’s administration.

All the talk by Biden that he couldn’t things done without Congress passing a bill were all lies. These commenters explain.

Again, we’re only one month into the Trump administration and his team is not slowing down. All indications point to them speeding up now that Trump’s Cabinet is in place. Put the pedal to the floorboard, Mr. President.

