Bernie Sanders Launches Coast-To-Coast ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ Tour in Nebraska and Iowa





Note: The following story contains satire.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont launched his coast-to-coast ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour in the oceanside city of Omaha, Nebraska Friday night. It’s the perfect place to start the tour since it is common knowledge oligarchs prefer flat terrain and are known to frolic between long rows of corn.

Ooooh, check out the official poster. (READ)

JUST IN: Tonight, Senator Bernie Sanders kicks off his coast-to-coast Fighting Oligarchy tour in Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/UDXqX24XHc — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) February 21, 2025

Sanders is hitting hotel conference rooms and small theatres in his quest to spar with oligarchs.

It’s hard for commenters to take Sanders seriously.

Whose team is The Fighting Oligarchy, and what conference are they in? — Rex Ratio (Official) (@vermontaigne) February 21, 2025

Senior league Pickleball. — Virtual Dr. X (@RussJohnsonMD) February 21, 2025

Told ya!

Tickets are free. We thought this was just a quick cash grab for the aging Senator. Maybe Sanders is satisfied with the three homes he owns. We do appreciate him leveraging his millionaire status against billionaires for us middle-class Joes. We’re not the only ones.

😂🤣😆 imagine becoming a millionaire as a “public servant” under the guise of being anti-capitalist. — Question Everything (@NatlEnquire) February 21, 2025

Estimated Net Worth (2023): According to sources like TheStreet and Forbes, Bernie Sanders’ net worth in 2023 is estimated to be around $3 million. — OK Machinist (@OMachinist69042) February 21, 2025

The Millionaires against Billionaires Tour 2025 — Paul Paradis (@PaulPar666) February 21, 2025

Bernie will be shadow boxing in front of a mirror on this tour. pic.twitter.com/v3joPzaUmt — Magnus Flaherty (@FlahertyMagnus) February 21, 2025

Maybe this tour is just an excuse for Sanders to scout out a location in America’s Heartland for a fourth home.

Wait, which coasts are Iowa and Nebraska near, again?

Coast to Coast? You mean rural liberal university town next to another liberal university town? Both these states went RED! — Sheri Geddygirl Beri (@Sheri_Beri_2112) February 21, 2025

oh please let this be on video! Provided the townhall questions are not carefully curated. — Blkmg (@BlkmgeMO) February 21, 2025

Who's sponsoring this? Depends and butterscotch candy makers. — Heath Higgins (@WAYwardProject) February 21, 2025

So throw "Oligarchy" in with "Constitutional Crisis" and "Threats to Democracy", etc. etc. Seems like Bernie made it to the talking points meeting. — WhiskeyClear (@MyWhiskeyClear) February 21, 2025

Many are not aware that the tour’s original name was ‘Fighting Oligarchy and Threats to Democracy During Our Constitutional Crisis’ or FOATTDDOCC for short. That was abandoned since it was deemed too long for promotional banners.