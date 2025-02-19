DOGE Bawl: Dozens of Democrats Decry Trump’s Derailing of USAID Gravy Train

Dozens? Oh no, not dozens! Yes, dozens of Democrats are siding with USAID after it’s been revealed to be funneling billions of taxpayer dollars to all sorts of wasteful programs abroad. These Dems are trying to justify this extravagant spending as necessary and good. But, most posters on X aren't buying it.

Dozens of Democrats denounce Trump administration actions toward USAID https://t.co/q8gPZcrb9R — The Hill (@thehill) February 19, 2025

Keep watch on those complaining the most, they were gaining the most from this grift……. — RLenks (@Rlenks) February 19, 2025

Thanks for naming them, now “we the people” know to whom the grift is benefiting. pic.twitter.com/06Q4zHKyYr — I’m red now (@imrednow) February 19, 2025

Commenters say these lists of Democrats are cheat sheets detailing which ones are on the take. They say all these protesting Democrats are benefiting financially in some way or another from continued USAID spending.

And all of them—in one way or another—have personally benefited from USAID grants? — Mark Schouten (@MarkSchouten3) February 19, 2025

Because they know the receipts lead back to them — Organic Oracle Outlaw 🤠 (@OrganicOracle) February 19, 2025

Mad that money is drying up — scooter_mcgavin (@oncue67) February 19, 2025

Yes, because their 'gravy train' is coming to a stop — Chris Myers (@pennbraz) February 19, 2025

Only dozens? We ain’t DOGING it hand enough. I want to see every one of these corrupt politicians angry. — Jay (@JayNeckhammer) February 19, 2025

Democrats who are keeping mum appear to be hiding or waiting this out in the hope of saving their political careers.

Commenters say those who are taking a ‘stand’ should be taken to the cleaners - they do enjoy laundering after all.

So? Why should we care if they are upset that thier money laundering scheme is busted? — HDCTruth1 (@HdcTruth1) February 19, 2025

That means President Trump is doing the right thing! Democrat Politicians = Money Launderers — Kitzy (@KitzyWitzy) February 19, 2025

Voters are learning what USAID is really about but Dems are choosing it over those they claim to represent.

I think it's amazing how many democrats are willing to support a department that's already been exposed for massive waste and potential fraud. — Rorschach00 (@falconfan00) February 19, 2025

Democrats defending their corruption machines.



How are their friends and family supposed to get paid through bogus NGOs? — OGforReal (@occunurse40) February 19, 2025

AND MILLIONS OF ANGRY TAXPAYERS DENOUNCE THIEVING DEMOCRATS.

Who WILL WIN in the END? 😬

Hearts & Minds are FOR TRUMP. ❤️🇺🇸 — Christy Chick (@SteenCreations) February 19, 2025

I think they will regret it come next election. Suffering folks will remember how hard they fought to spend tax dollars everywhere but their own backyard. — Madeline Maxwell (@MadMaxHollywood) February 19, 2025

With the President’s popularity rising on a wave of transparency, these 'principled' Dems would be wise to come clean and abandon the gravy train for the Trump train. We’re not dealing with wise people though.