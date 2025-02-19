VIP
Max's New Logo Shows One of the Signs of Extreme Right-Wing Ideologies
DNC Releases Framework Detailing How Party Will Fight Trump's War on Working People
Luke Rosiak Shares How a Bureaucrat Was Almost Fired for Working With DOGE,...
Scott Jennings: Democrat Court Loss is a Victory for Voters and Presidential...
Say No to Kiddie Chaos: Why Brides and Grooms Shouldn't Have to Host...
Welcome to the Real World, Bureaucrats
Senator Welcomes Home Man Who Executed Two FBI Agents But Had Sentence Commuted...
That had to Hurt! Delta CEO Sets Gayle King Straight on FAA Cuts...
Leavitt Confirms Trump Signing Executive Order Ending Taxpayer-Funded Federal Benefits for...
Hot Take: 'Undocumented Workers' Are Subsidizing Social Security for Citizens
Here's the United Kingdom's Latest Effort to Stem Knife Crime Epidemic
Winsome Earle-Sears Reminds Abigail Spanberger EXACTLY Who's to Blame for VA's Educational...
Department of Education Terminates $226 Million in Grants to 'Decenter Whiteness'
WATCH: Minnesota Legislators Confirm State's Paid Family Medical Leave Covers Illegal Alie...

DOGE Bawl: Dozens of Democrats Decry Trump's Derailing of USAID Gravy Train

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on February 19, 2025
Meme screenshot

Dozens? Oh no, not dozens! Yes, dozens of Democrats are siding with USAID after it’s been revealed to be funneling billions of taxpayer dollars to all sorts of wasteful programs abroad. These Dems are trying to justify this extravagant spending as necessary and good. But, most posters on X aren't buying it.

Here’s more. (READ)

Commenters say these lists of Democrats are cheat sheets detailing which ones are on the take. They say all these protesting Democrats are benefiting financially in some way or another from continued USAID spending.

Democrats who are keeping mum appear to be hiding or waiting this out in the hope of saving their political careers.

Commenters say those who are taking a ‘stand’ should be taken to the cleaners - they do enjoy laundering after all.

Voters are learning what USAID is really about but Dems are choosing it over those they claim to represent.

With the President’s popularity rising on a wave of transparency, these 'principled' Dems would be wise to come clean and abandon the gravy train for the Trump train. We’re not dealing with wise people though.

