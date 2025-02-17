Don’t Stop the Steele! Former RNC Chair’s Marvelous MSNBC Musk Meltdowns Must Never Stop

Elon Musk is everywhere and it’s making Michael Steele melt and go into a molten rage. The former RNC Chair had an absolute breakdown over Musk taking his son to the Oval Office. He even exclaimed that Musk was in everyone’s bedroom! No, really!

Here’s the marvelous meltdown. Enjoy! (WATCH)

Former RNC Chair Michael Steele suffering from severe TDS:



"[Trump] has given absolute power to one man who brings his son into the Oval Office who says to him, 'You're not the President!'"



"He got it from his daddy!" pic.twitter.com/Lav3N4x29L — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 16, 2025

Former RNC Chair, huh? That explains so much 😒 — Angel'sDemons 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@Angel_H_70) February 17, 2025

The Rinos are melting down too — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 16, 2025

Commenters are happy Steele has been exiled to MSNBC where he can no longer damage the GOP or cost the party elections.

Cab you believe this guy, on MSDNC right now whining about the current Republican Party, was the RNC Chair?



Unreal. If people like this weren’t booted and ousted, I can guarantee you, RIP 🇺🇸 on 11/5/24. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) February 16, 2025

He was a trojan horse when he was RNC Chair. He has never been a republican. Just a lying democrat snake who slithered his way in and used his position to damage the conservative agenda. — Catherine (@learntocode2022) February 17, 2025

Michael Steele is an example of why we couldn't get our party to listen to us. He and so many others were secretly working for the Democrats the whole time. — Colin O'Brien (@RadioCarpenter) February 17, 2025

It’s hard for rejected men like Steele to grasp that the public is not going to get riled up over imaginary things as he and his fellow MSNBC cohorts do.

This is why they lost and why they will keep losing. People are tired of hearing this nonsense. Al they do is complain like petulant children. They had no answers when they were in charge and even worse now. Get out the way or be moved. — Carlito (@godzilla85) February 16, 2025

The pain is just going to get worse the deeper DOGE dives into the waste. It has been building for a long time, and the dam wall is not going to break easy. But when it does break, watch out. We are going to need more federal prisons. — Steven Baker, PMP (@STEVEPMP) February 17, 2025

Trump supporters expect DOGE to eventually uncover corruption that will lead to actual arrests and indictments.

These 2025 Musk meltdowns are giving Trump's first-term ones a run for their money.

I NEVER saw them this freaked out during the 1st term! 😊 — Bob_The_Slobb (@Bob_The_Slobb) February 17, 2025

This is the funniest talking point so far, it’s TDS taken to another level — Deep Right Oprah (@VaccinesLove) February 17, 2025

Michael Steele is completely unhinged, TDS at terminal levels! — StateOfTheDebate (@StateOTDebate) February 16, 2025

He’s trying to out woman, the women on that show with his emotion chaos. Steele Democrat what a mess! — Brandon Fedor (@authenticMrF) February 17, 2025

The problem with watching MSNBC, even in short clips, is that you can actually feel yourself getting stupid. — Chuck Rambo (@realchuckrambo) February 16, 2025

His panic is delightful to watch. 🍿 — Lex Magnum (@lex_magnum) February 16, 2025

We do feel like we lose a few brain cells every time we watch these massive overreaction videos. Thankfully, we’re immune at this point. Now pass the popcorn. More meltdowns are coming!