Don’t Stop the Steele! Former RNC Chair’s Marvelous MSNBC Musk Meltdowns Must Never Stop

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:38 AM on February 17, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Elon Musk is everywhere and it’s making Michael Steele melt and go into a molten rage. The former RNC Chair had an absolute breakdown over Musk taking his son to the Oval Office. He even exclaimed that Musk was in everyone’s bedroom! No, really!

Here’s the marvelous meltdown. Enjoy! (WATCH)

Commenters are happy Steele has been exiled to MSNBC where he can no longer damage the GOP or cost the party elections.

It’s hard for rejected men like Steele to grasp that the public is not going to get riled up over imaginary things as he and his fellow MSNBC cohorts do.

Trump supporters expect DOGE to eventually uncover corruption that will lead to actual arrests and indictments.

These 2025 Musk meltdowns are giving Trump's first-term ones a run for their money.

We do feel like we lose a few brain cells every time we watch these massive overreaction videos. Thankfully, we’re immune at this point. Now pass the popcorn. More meltdowns are coming!

