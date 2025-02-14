Jon Stewart and Jen Psaki Try Political Autopsy of Dem Party Without Examining...
Prosecution Promise: Border Czar Tom Homan Says Pam Bondi is Poised for Sanctuary...
Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Rants ‘Russia! Russia! Russia!’ in Kash Patel Meltdown
Gavin Newsom Vows Veto of Bill That Protects Criminal Illegal Aliens in CA...
Silly Psaki: Mouthpiece for the Democrat Party Lies That She’s Not a Mouthpiece...
VIP
Rod Dreher: Pope Francis Destroying What’s Left of Church’s Authority
CNN's Dana Bash Fact-Checks Kara Swisher Being a Mean Person
Stephen Miller Schools Jake Tapper on Illegal Immigration and Grocery Prices
Germany’s Likely Next Leader Warns Elon Musk Could Face Consequences for Backing ‘Far-Righ...
Former Dem Congressman Dean Phillips Drops Some Major TRUTH BOMBS on Democrats' DOGE...
Trump: Canada a ‘Very Serious Contender’ to Become 51st State
DOOMED: Milwaukee Public Schools Hire DISASTROUS Superintendent Who Was FIRED From Boston...
Mitch McConnell Talks About Childhood Polio After RFK Jr.’s Confirmation
Eco-Terrorism: 'Anti-Nazi' Group Issues Chilling Warning to North California Tesla Owners

Farewell to Noodle Arms? A Proposed Study Seeks to Establish Low T Connection to Men Voting Democrat

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:08 AM on February 14, 2025

Now that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr has been confirmed as Secretary of Health and Human Services, some request his help in solving a political mystery. Is there a clear connection between men voting Democrat and virtually non-existent testosterone levels?

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Democrat Party Vice Chair David Hogg has arms like pool noodles. It isn’t natural.

Commenters say there must be a correlation between voting Democrat and low T.

Posters have their theories based on their observations.

Recommended

Jon Stewart and Jen Psaki Try Political Autopsy of Dem Party Without Examining Its Corpse
Warren Squire
Advertisement

A study wouldn’t hurt but it seems the conclusion is already clear.

Posters have some closing thoughts.

Yes, prevention is important. By isolating the problem, we can cure and rehabilitate those who have suffered from DNC for years. With RFK, Jr.’s help, noodle arms could soon be a thing of the past.

Tags: DEMOCRATS FEMINIST FUNNY HEALTH LEFTISTS MALE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jon Stewart and Jen Psaki Try Political Autopsy of Dem Party Without Examining Its Corpse
Warren Squire
Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Rants ‘Russia! Russia! Russia!’ in Kash Patel Meltdown
Warren Squire
KNOW YOUR ROLE! President Trump DROPS Kaitlan Collins for Interrupting Him in the Oval Office
Grateful Calvin
Silly Psaki: Mouthpiece for the Democrat Party Lies That She’s Not a Mouthpiece for the Democrat Party
Warren Squire
Stephen Miller Schools Jake Tapper on Illegal Immigration and Grocery Prices
Brett T.
Prosecution Promise: Border Czar Tom Homan Says Pam Bondi is Poised for Sanctuary Cities
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jon Stewart and Jen Psaki Try Political Autopsy of Dem Party Without Examining Its Corpse Warren Squire
Advertisement