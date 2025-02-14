Farewell to Noodle Arms? A Proposed Study Seeks to Establish Low T Connection to Men Voting Democrat

Now that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr has been confirmed as Secretary of Health and Human Services, some request his help in solving a political mystery. Is there a clear connection between men voting Democrat and virtually non-existent testosterone levels?

Here's more.

RFK jr should launch a national study to nail down the clear connection between men who vote Democrat and extremely low testosterone levels pic.twitter.com/jzE4ifewtJ — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 14, 2025

That would explain the extremely skinny arms. — Billy (@4__Bil) February 14, 2025

End Noodle Arm! — FAX (FAX On Truth Social) (@FAX_online) February 14, 2025

Democrat Party Vice Chair David Hogg has arms like pool noodles. It isn’t natural.

Commenters say there must be a correlation between voting Democrat and low T.

There is likely a connection. It's likely this emasculation of all things male, lowered most male's T. Too many surrendered to it under the threats. — VigilantVet 🇺🇸 (@_____USA___) February 14, 2025

There has to be a correlation, it’s uncanny — ZH (@ZacharyDeee) February 14, 2025

There is definitely a correlation. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) February 14, 2025

Posters have their theories based on their observations.

People with low testosterone, can’t afford to have a strong opinion and think for themselves, so they gravitate to the relative safety of the Democratic Party. — Robert Gunderbrook (@RobGunderbrook) February 14, 2025

Indeed, it would be a fascinating study. If Hogg's testosterone levels are as low as suggested, it's a medical anomaly—how can a young, presumably healthy male so visibly lack muscle definition? It's almost as if he's defying biology itself. — Rush Limbaugh (@LimbaughLegacy) February 14, 2025

A study wouldn’t hurt but it seems the conclusion is already clear.

Posters have some closing thoughts.

You joke about it but something is making these kids such betas — kpm (@kph1166) February 14, 2025

This takes political commentary to a whole new level. But seriously, is it politics or something deeper at play here? — America Speaks (@AmericaSpeaksx) February 14, 2025

i'm sure US AID has already done that and spent $50 million of our tax monies on it sooo get with Elon. he probably found it — Valerie Mcindoe (@McindoeValerie1) February 14, 2025

We need to know so that we can prevent it in the future. — Ginger (@GingerAmero) February 14, 2025

Yes, prevention is important. By isolating the problem, we can cure and rehabilitate those who have suffered from DNC for years. With RFK, Jr.’s help, noodle arms could soon be a thing of the past.