Gavin Newsom Vows Veto of Bill That Protects Criminal Illegal Aliens in CA Prisons from Deportation

In a surprising move, California Governor Gavin Newsom is breaking with his fellow Democrats. He is vowing to veto a bill that expands the state’s sanctuary state law to protect criminal illegal aliens in California prisons from deportation.

California Governor Gavin Newsom will veto a Democrat-led bill that would expand CA's sanctuary state law by protecting convicted criminals in CA prisons from deportation. The bill would ban CA's prison system from notifying ICE about release dates, wouldn't allow responses to ICE's requests for information, and would restrict any transfers from CA prisons to ICE custody. It's another effort by CA Democrats to protect criminal illegal aliens - but Newsom is saying no, via @politico

NEW: California Governor Gavin Newsom will veto a Democrat-led bill that would expand CA's sanctuary state law by protecting convicted criminals in CA prisons from deportation. The bill would ban CA's prison system from notifying ICE about release dates, wouldn't allow responses… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 13, 2025

Newsom is standing by California's “sanctuary” law but has vowed to veto a Dem-led bill that would limit state prison officials’ cooperation with federal immigration agents just as Trump promises mass deportations.https://t.co/oPIsx0flqT — POLITICO (@politico) February 13, 2025

Some commenters are asking how this bill even came to be. That’s easy. California Democrats believe criminal illegal aliens take precedence over American citizens. It’s evil and insane but it is what it is.

How did this even get to his desk in the first place? California legislators are out of their minds. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) February 13, 2025

When you don’t have to worry about reelecting your supermajority, you no longer have that feedback loop to keep you sane — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) February 13, 2025

California is rigging their elections with no voter id and counting for days on end until a Democrat wins.



They cannot vote their way out of the mess they are in. — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) February 13, 2025

California Democrats have a super-majority that is in no danger of being defeated. There’s nothing to keep their power or destructive impulses in check.

Commenters say Newsom isn’t rejecting this bill on principle.

If Kamala had won, he would not be vetoing it.



Very glad he is, even if it’s not genuine. — ▪️ ▪️Redacted ▪️▪️⚡️ (@SwampLifeCowgrl) February 13, 2025

While this is good, he’s only doing this to stave off the latest recall effort. No one is under any sort of illusion that he’s changed. — Michael Butler 🇺🇸 (@MDButler81) February 13, 2025

He really wants to run for President huh. Too bad we have reciepts. 😎 — 🍀 Sangria in 33 🍀 Dia gam shàbhaladh! 🍀 (@Sangria1992) February 13, 2025

Newsom must have his eyes on 2028. — Massive Bishop 🇺🇲 (@TheWildBishop) February 13, 2025

Make no mistake, Newsom still values illegal aliens over his fellow American citizens. But, he has presidential aspirations for 2028. He knows signing this into law would drastically hurt his electability nationally.