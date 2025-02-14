Silly Psaki: Mouthpiece for the Democrat Party Lies That She’s Not a Mouthpiece...
VIP
Rod Dreher: Pope Francis Destroying What’s Left of Church’s Authority
CNN's Dana Bash Fact-Checks Kara Swisher Being a Mean Person
Stephen Miller Schools Jake Tapper on Illegal Immigration and Grocery Prices
Germany’s Likely Next Leader Warns Elon Musk Could Face Consequences for Backing ‘Far-Righ...
Former Dem Congressman Dean Phillips Drops Some Major TRUTH BOMBS on Democrats' DOGE...
Trump: Canada a ‘Very Serious Contender’ to Become 51st State
DOOMED: Milwaukee Public Schools Hire DISASTROUS Superintendent Who Was FIRED From Boston...
Mitch McConnell Talks About Childhood Polio After RFK Jr.’s Confirmation
Eco-Terrorism: 'Anti-Nazi' Group Issues Chilling Warning to North California Tesla Owners
Sen. Ron Wyden: Musk's DOGE Henchmen Reportedly at the IRS Delaying Your Tax...
VIP
Donald Trump Must Prune the 'Fourth Branch' From the Tree of Government
KNOW YOUR ROLE! President Trump DROPS Kaitlan Collins for Interrupting Him in the...
Joltin’ Bolton: Trump’s Gabbard Pick and Ukraine/Russia Peace Plans Makes Mustachioed Man...

Gavin Newsom Vows Veto of Bill That Protects Criminal Illegal Aliens in CA Prisons from Deportation

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on February 14, 2025
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

In a surprising move, California Governor Gavin Newsom is breaking with his fellow Democrats. He is vowing to veto a bill that expands the state’s sanctuary state law to protect criminal illegal aliens in California prisons from deportation.

Advertisement

Here more. (READ)

California Governor Gavin Newsom will veto a Democrat-led bill that would expand CA's sanctuary state law by protecting convicted criminals in CA prisons from deportation. The bill would ban CA's prison system from notifying ICE about release dates, wouldn't allow responses to ICE's requests for information, and would restrict any transfers from CA prisons to ICE custody.

It's another effort by CA Democrats to protect criminal illegal aliens - but Newsom is saying no, via @politico

Some commenters are asking how this bill even came to be. That’s easy. California Democrats believe criminal illegal aliens take precedence over American citizens. It’s evil and insane but it is what it is.

Recommended

Stephen Miller Schools Jake Tapper on Illegal Immigration and Grocery Prices
Brett T.
Advertisement

California Democrats have a super-majority that is in no danger of being defeated. There’s nothing to keep their power or destructive impulses in check.

Commenters say Newsom isn’t rejecting this bill on principle.

Make no mistake, Newsom still values illegal aliens over his fellow American citizens. But, he has presidential aspirations for 2028. He knows signing this into law would drastically hurt his electability nationally.

Tags: CALIFORNIA CRIMINAL DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL ALIENS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stephen Miller Schools Jake Tapper on Illegal Immigration and Grocery Prices
Brett T.
KNOW YOUR ROLE! President Trump DROPS Kaitlan Collins for Interrupting Him in the Oval Office
Grateful Calvin
Silly Psaki: Mouthpiece for the Democrat Party Lies That She’s Not a Mouthpiece for the Democrat Party
Warren Squire
CNN's Dana Bash Fact-Checks Kara Swisher Being a Mean Person
Brett T.
Germany’s Likely Next Leader Warns Elon Musk Could Face Consequences for Backing ‘Far-Right’ Party
Brett T.
Former Dem Congressman Dean Phillips Drops Some Major TRUTH BOMBS on Democrats' DOGE Hysteria (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Stephen Miller Schools Jake Tapper on Illegal Immigration and Grocery Prices Brett T.
Advertisement