Promise Poll: Margaret Brennan of CBS News Reports Trump’s More Popular than Ever and We're Loving It!

President Donald Trump is more popular than ever based on recent polls. It gives us great pleasure that Democrat Margaret Brennan of CBS News gets to deliver the wonderful news.

Here she is. (WATCH)

🚨CBS Dem Activist Margaret Brennan — recently made into a meme by JD Vance — is pained to report that President Trump's approval rating is better than ever.



"He's doing, in the eyes of the public, what he said he'd do. 70% of people say he's doing what he promised."



GLORIOUS pic.twitter.com/LjNPviOUkZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 9, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: In a huge victory for MAGA, 70% of Americans say Trump is following through on his promises pic.twitter.com/R0xkPP918v — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 9, 2025

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are succeeding even after all the hard work Brennan and her cohorts have put in. So sad. Oh, to be a fly on the wall at CBS News today.

I wish I could’ve seen Margaret’s face when she read over this before her show. I’m guessing there were tears. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) February 9, 2025

I was picturing the pre-production meeting myself 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 9, 2025

I really enjoyed her having to report this 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 9, 2025

This is glorious because its killing them. 😂 — Kendall Morris (@ksmorris23) February 9, 2025

Democrats and their legacy media drones have been trying to push the narrative that Trump voters were having ‘buyer’s remorse.’ Today, that fake narrative goes down in flames.

70% agree he’s doing what he promised, and he won the election, so it kinda destroys their “buyer’s remorse” narrative.



He’s doing what he promised, and then some. And we’re loving it. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 9, 2025

“That’s perception, what about the actual policies”



Notice this scummy trick to pivot from the data to the opinion of a single journalist. Luckily people don’t seem to be falling for it anymore.



Have you noticed people waking up? — Cooking With Sal Minella (@RealSalMinella) February 9, 2025

"He's doing what he said he would do in the campaign. There's political value in that.".... Imagine that. — Awakenthebaker 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@awakenthebaker) February 9, 2025

Love it. He started doing what he promised even before he took office on January 20th. What a great start with a great team making these accomplishments so quickly. — Billy Joe Cactus (@BillyJoeEdwards) February 9, 2025

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have also been pushing the fake narrative that Trump voters didn’t vote for what he’s doing. Of course, Trump laid out everything he’s doing now during his presidential campaign rallies. Trump supporters are getting exactly what they voted for.