VIP
'My Body, My Choice' Was Always a Lie

Promise Poll: Margaret Brennan of CBS News Reports Trump’s More Popular than Ever and We're Loving It!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on February 10, 2025
Townhall Media

President Donald Trump is more popular than ever based on recent polls. It gives us great pleasure that Democrat Margaret Brennan of CBS News gets to deliver the wonderful news.

Here she is. (WATCH)

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are succeeding even after all the hard work Brennan and her cohorts have put in. So sad. Oh, to be a fly on the wall at CBS News today.

Democrats and their legacy media drones have been trying to push the narrative that Trump voters were having ‘buyer’s remorse.’ Today, that fake narrative goes down in flames.

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have also been pushing the fake narrative that Trump voters didn’t vote for what he’s doing. Of course, Trump laid out everything he’s doing now during his presidential campaign rallies. Trump supporters are getting exactly what they voted for.

