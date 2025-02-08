Audit Angst: Federal Worker Spins Horror Stories of Co-Workers Telling Interviewers Their...
Error Message: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Shares Post-Election Word Salad with Bill Maher

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:42 AM on February 08, 2025
Townhall Media

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes served up an unappetizing word salad on Bill Maher's show recently. Hayes told Maher that the Democrat Party has a messaging problem. Maher told Hayes the public heard the message - they just didn’t like what they were hearing.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Hayes spent two minutes not saying much. The idea that voters don’t know what they want is a bizarre take. Commenters weigh-in.

Democrats have not learned anything from the election because they cannot learn. They’re incapable of self-reflection.

The Democrat Party doesn’t believe they did anything wrong during the 2024 presidential election. They think their message is good but they’re not sharing it correctly.

Democrats are not going to change. They’re already doubling down on things that cost them the election: DEI, transgenderism, and accusing people of being Nazis, etc. They’ll never learn.

