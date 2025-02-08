Error Message: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Shares Post-Election Word Salad with Bill Maher

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes served up an unappetizing word salad on Bill Maher's show recently. Hayes told Maher that the Democrat Party has a messaging problem. Maher told Hayes the public heard the message - they just didn’t like what they were hearing.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Bill Maher torches Democrats by saying the problem was messaging, in that people were able to hear their crazy ideas:

Chris Hayes: "You have to be authentic, You can't reverse engineer any of this off a blueprint."

Bill Maher: "Democrats say a lot 'Democrats didn't get our… pic.twitter.com/Vc75TPoEqt — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 8, 2025

Lotta words to say nothing — UrMomsDingus (@Q5offsuit) February 8, 2025

Hayes spent two minutes not saying much. The idea that voters don’t know what they want is a bizarre take. Commenters weigh-in.

Ridiculous, utter nonsense and claptrap.



That was a Kamala word salad, which make me feel so good.



Democrats are collapsing! — WeThePeople (@people_wee) February 8, 2025

Two minutes of word salad — James Trotter (@dabbling_photog) February 8, 2025

WTH? Chris Hayes: "It's not the customer's job to know what they want. It's our job."



What's he saying? The American people don't know what they want?



This whole clip is incomprehensible. — Ardent Maven (@ArdentMaven) February 8, 2025

He's got the Kamalaspeak down perfectly. — James Engelbrecht (@jaemdpc) February 8, 2025

Democrats have not learned anything from the election because they cannot learn. They’re incapable of self-reflection.

They’re not going to learn anything. — Matt Grilli (@grilli262) February 8, 2025

Democrats haven’t learned a damn thing since the election. Leftists think and act like revolutionaries and have zero self awareness. History will be very unkind to modern Dems. — The Critical Stinker (@TCS480) February 8, 2025

They still don’t know why they lost. — Mr.Marvelous (@DB_6556) February 8, 2025

The Democrat Party doesn’t believe they did anything wrong during the 2024 presidential election. They think their message is good but they’re not sharing it correctly.

Hayes says “all the reflection that happened after losing that election…”



What reflection?? Joy Reid said on Hayes’ network MSNBC that Kamala Harris ran a “flawless” campaign while Maddow, Psaki and the rest nodded along,,,



Dems are in big trouble. — Cash McCarty (@cash_mccarty) February 8, 2025

So Chris Hayes spews BS for 90% of this and then Bill Mayer says it was the message that lost them the election. Yeah, Chris Hayes' BS is what he's talking about. Nobody wants to Chris Hayes-like BS. They keep outing themselves as LOSERS. Love it. — DemocratsHaveLostThePlot (@ihnbs202X) February 8, 2025

Their message is terrible. I hope they stick with it. — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) February 8, 2025

Democrats are not going to change. They’re already doubling down on things that cost them the election: DEI, transgenderism, and accusing people of being Nazis, etc. They’ll never learn.