Nothing Personal: Joy Reid Doesn’t Want DOGE’s ‘BIG B-A-L-L-S’ Near Americans’ Sensitive Data

MSNBC’s Joy Reid refuses to stop obsessing over Big Balls, a teen member of Elon Musk’s DOGE team. She, like all of the legacy media, is fixated on the 19-year-old. We covered CNN’s meltdown here. Reid is worried about Big Balls getting too close to our personal data.

Here’s Joy’s dire warning. (WATCH)

Joy Reid issues dire warning for America: DOGE teen who calls himself ‘Big B-A-L-L-S’ has your personal data.



🤣 pic.twitter.com/7prUoVA4UW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2025

You’re not in a spelling bee, Joy.

Commenters have their theories as to why Musk hired this kid.

I’m starting to believe Elon hired this guy just so these people would have to say his name on air LMAO 😂 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 7, 2025

She spelled it out so there wouldn’t be a clip of her saying it 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2025

LMAO



You know he did all of that intentionally.



Tesla.sxy LOL



I cannot imagine how hard this guy is laughing tonight. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 7, 2025

Troll level infinity — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2025

It’s amazing how the legacy media doesn’t realize what an enormous joke they’ve become to Americans.

Dems have absolutely no idea or clue or sense of humor or know when the joke is on them! 🤣it’s hilarious — retiredinhawaii (@retiredinhawaii) February 7, 2025

they are being mercilessly mocked and it is well deserved — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2025

Their hysteria is hysterical. — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) February 7, 2025

Do they realize America is laughing at them? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2025

Nah they think they are the "good guys" — Jeremy Matthews (@Sarcasm_Sells) February 7, 2025

These people have become a walking talking SNL skit at this stage..if I didn’t hate them I would be embarrassed and feel bad for them.. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) February 7, 2025

Unlike Saturday Night Live, we’re guaranteed a few laughs watching legacy media, even if they are unintentional.

What’s funny is Reid and the rest of the TV ‘news’ talking heads pushing the ‘sensitive data’ narrative. Commenters explain.

Does she not realize that many people have accessed all of our social security data and they weren't elected. — USALover (@USALover2025) February 7, 2025

This 'personal info' angle is stupid. Car dealerships, to phone services have our personal info. Credit card companies, hospitals, every gvt agency. Social media knows everything about us. But somehow these DOGE guys aren't trust worthy?

Please. They are exposing those to trust. — Celty (@Celty1795085) February 7, 2025

Hey Joy; even government employees who pass background checks and can see your personal data can steal or use your personal information. It’s happened . Don’t ruin a young persons life with hit pieces that aren’t true — Ronnie Waalkes (@WaalkesR105) February 7, 2025

Joy; guess you didn’t read the memo, Big Balls can’t download information because he only has view only authority you twit — Ronnie Waalkes (@WaalkesR105) February 7, 2025

Reid expects us to be as clueless as her tiny, ever-dwindling audience.

Now, let’s get to the memes.

I voted for Big Balls!

I love Big Balls! pic.twitter.com/yQqvJ2WiKz — Paul V. Rea (@PaulVRea) February 7, 2025

We hope Democrats don’t bring any harm to Big Balls. Keep up the good work, BB. Never stop exposing government waste and corruption. Maybe you’ll earn that coveted DOGE ‘Employee of the Month’ plaque.