Former USAID Administrator Promises Famine and Mass Migration from DOGE Cuts
DEI Dollars: Senate Republican Reads Off Long List of Wasteful Spending Uncovered by...
Cane and Unable: Hobbling Nancy Pelosi Video Renews Calls for Congressional Term Limits
Lindy Li Says Beyoncé and Everyone Else Was Paid to Campaign for Kamala...
Sen. Chris Murphy Shows Off Red Bull Can After 30-Hour Filibuster Against OMB...
Sen. John Fetterman Explains How the Democrat Party’s Brand Has Become Toxic
Musk’s DOGE Team: CNN Panel Gets Testy Over Accomplished Teen Genius Named ‘BIG...
Columbian President Claims Cocaine is Illegal Because Racism or Something
VIP
When It Comes to Defeating Trump, His Foes Don't Have a Prayer
Michigan Rep Opts for ‘Voluntary Sterilization’ in ‘Donald Trump’s America’
Need a Tissue? Aaron Rupar Gets the Vapors Over Donald Trump's 'Transphobic' Women's...
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Tells Iowa Governor Her State Is Too White
VIP
USAID’s Samantha Power Describes Being Laid Off to Rachel Maddow
LMAO! Egyptian YouTuber Who Dunked on Gay-Friendly Israel Deported by Yemen for 'Gay...

Nothing Personal: Joy Reid Doesn’t Want DOGE’s ‘BIG B-A-L-L-S’ Near Americans’ Sensitive Data

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:55 AM on February 07, 2025
Townhall Media

MSNBC’s Joy Reid refuses to stop obsessing over Big Balls, a teen member of Elon Musk’s DOGE team. She, like all of the legacy media, is fixated on the 19-year-old. We covered CNN’s meltdown here. Reid is worried about Big Balls getting too close to our personal data.

Advertisement

Here’s Joy’s dire warning. (WATCH)

You’re not in a spelling bee, Joy.

Commenters have their theories as to why Musk hired this kid.

It’s amazing how the legacy media doesn’t realize what an enormous joke they’ve become to Americans.

Recommended

Lindy Li Says Beyoncé and Everyone Else Was Paid to Campaign for Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Advertisement

Unlike Saturday Night Live, we’re guaranteed a few laughs watching legacy media, even if they are unintentional.

What’s funny is Reid and the rest of the TV ‘news’ talking heads pushing the ‘sensitive data’ narrative. Commenters explain.

Advertisement

Reid expects us to be as clueless as her tiny, ever-dwindling audience.

Now, let’s get to the memes.

We hope Democrats don’t bring any harm to Big Balls. Keep up the good work, BB. Never stop exposing government waste and corruption. Maybe you’ll earn that coveted DOGE ‘Employee of the Month’ plaque.

Tags: ELON MUSK FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HACKERS HACKING JOY REID MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lindy Li Says Beyoncé and Everyone Else Was Paid to Campaign for Kamala Harris
Brett T.
DEI Dollars: Senate Republican Reads Off Long List of Wasteful Spending Uncovered by DOGE
Warren Squire
Cane and Unable: Hobbling Nancy Pelosi Video Renews Calls for Congressional Term Limits
Warren Squire
Former USAID Administrator Promises Famine and Mass Migration from DOGE Cuts
Warren Squire
Sen. Chris Murphy Shows Off Red Bull Can After 30-Hour Filibuster Against OMB Nominee
Brett T.
Musk’s DOGE Team: CNN Panel Gets Testy Over Accomplished Teen Genius Named ‘BIG BALLS’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lindy Li Says Beyoncé and Everyone Else Was Paid to Campaign for Kamala Harris Brett T.
Advertisement