Chuck Todd Says Elon Musk is Un-American for Destroying the ‘Trusted Information Ecosystem’

Chuck Todd, late of NBC’s Meet the Press, is a Democrat. We know, huge shocker! Todd joined another buddy of the Dem club, Chris Cillizza, to talk about how ‘un-American’ Elon Musk is for cracking open USAID and exposing millions, if not billions, of taxpayer dollars flowing out of America to fund all kinds of nonsense.

Here’s what Todd thinks of Musk. (WATCH)

Chuck Todd sounds super butthurt that people don't trust him and his "information ecosystem" anymore. Wonder why that is... 😂 — Aaron Richmond (@AaronJRichmond) February 3, 2025

Todd thinks there was a ‘trusted information ecosystem’ that Musk wrecked. Yes, Todd’s an idiot. People rightfully stopped trusting legacy media long before Musk showed up on the scene. Todd’s only showing how disconnected he is from reality and his fellow Americans.

The fact that @chucktodd thinks we **ever had** a “trusted information ecosystem” disqualifies him from the discussion



But then again, Chuck lied that Musk remotely implied that democracy is a “left-wing ideology”



Chuck can’t stop lying https://t.co/WLqCgwsfaT — Pudge (@pudgenet) February 3, 2025

the "trusted information ecosystem"?? .... Chuck, last I heard, that ecosystem had been rejected by most AMERICANS bc they didn't trust it. You know this. Why are you still trying to be relevant? — Kerry (@Kerry4281731778) February 3, 2025

Todd has never been relevant.

Posters were joking about what it would mean if ‘un-American’ Elon Musk did America a solid.

What if he saves us trillions of dollars and uncovers massive corruption? — Charlie Grutter (@c_grutter) February 3, 2025

That’s why they’re worried. — Dish (@viciousdishes33) February 3, 2025

That's why it's a 5-alarm fire, BECAUSE he will save trillions and uncover corruption.

Dems can't have that, it would destroy their world. — Angry Black Sheep (@SkepticalSheep) February 3, 2025

Saves AND Uncovers??? That would be like ten unamerican alarms. — bjørn (@bjornwilde) February 3, 2025

Thankfully, we’ve got the fire department on speed dial! This is good because one poster says Todd is on fire.

The only five alarm fire is Todd’s career. — Trefiner2 (@Trefiner3) February 3, 2025

Yep, totally up in flames!

Watching people trying to hold on to power is great tv — Jared Althouse 🇺🇲 (@jaredalthouse) February 3, 2025

Neither of these two are on TV. But, we get your point.

I was kind of holding Elon at arms length, but if you and Chuck are so worried about him, then I will hug him like a brother. Quite frankly, I have come to distrust anything either of you say. — John King (@JohnKing679352) February 3, 2025

Todd and Cillizza have given us no reason to ever trust them on anything.

Oh no. Ferreting out corruption and the sleazy abuse of our taxpayer dollars (while we are 36 trillion in debt) is "an affront to democracy"



Good lord. We are making ALL the right people angry... — Aaron Palmer (@aaronpalmer) February 3, 2025

That’s the gist of it. Todd and his fellow Democrats are helpless against Musk and Trump. They are exposing the corruption of the Democrat Party and putting American taxpayers first. If that’s un-American then sign us up because it beats what Todd’s selling.