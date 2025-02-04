President of El Salvador Offers Mega-Prison to Hold Illegal Alien Deportees From the...
Chuck Todd Says Elon Musk is Un-American for Destroying the ‘Trusted Information Ecosystem’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:30 AM on February 04, 2025
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Chuck Todd, late of NBC’s Meet the Press, is a Democrat. We know, huge shocker! Todd joined another buddy of the Dem club, Chris Cillizza, to talk about how ‘un-American’ Elon Musk is for cracking open USAID and exposing millions, if not billions, of taxpayer dollars flowing out of America to fund all kinds of nonsense.

Here’s what Todd thinks of Musk. (WATCH)  

Todd thinks there was a ‘trusted information ecosystem’ that Musk wrecked. Yes, Todd’s an idiot. People rightfully stopped trusting legacy media long before Musk showed up on the scene. Todd’s only showing how disconnected he is from reality and his fellow Americans.

Todd has never been relevant.

Posters were joking about what it would mean if ‘un-American’ Elon Musk did America a solid.

Thankfully, we’ve got the fire department on speed dial! This is good because one poster says Todd is on fire.

Yep, totally up in flames!

Neither of these two are on TV. But, we get your point.

Todd and Cillizza have given us no reason to ever trust them on anything.

That’s the gist of it. Todd and his fellow Democrats are helpless against Musk and Trump. They are exposing the corruption of the Democrat Party and putting American taxpayers first. If that’s un-American then sign us up because it beats what Todd’s selling.

