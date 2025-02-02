Gutting the Government: Musk and DOGE’s Treasury Access Has Dems and MSNBC’s Jen...
Northern Negotiations: NATO Secretary Says Denmark Should Start Deliberations with President Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:32 PM on February 02, 2025
The Secretary General of NATO is recommending that Denmark’s leadership sit down with President Donald Trump and start negotiations. He says it makes sense from a defense-minded standpoint.

Here’s more. (READ)

Trump has used the word ‘state’ to describe acquiring Greenland, but it’s unlikely it or Canada will become a state.

Yes, Greenland becoming a territory is more likely.

Trump is using a negotiation tactic that increases our country's chances of getting the best deal. These posters know what Trump’s up to.

NATO wants the United States to have a bigger role in Greenland because of its strategic importance to not only the U.S. but Europe as well.

Trump is working so fast and on so many things at once it’s hard for the average person to keep up.

Monday will mark Trump being in office for two weeks. The idea that Greenland could be part of America soon is almost too much to imagine. Then again, Trump’s at the helm so anything is possible.

