Northern Negotiations: NATO Secretary Says Denmark Should Start Deliberations with President Trump

The Secretary General of NATO is recommending that Denmark’s leadership sit down with President Donald Trump and start negotiations. He says it makes sense from a defense-minded standpoint.

Here’s more. (READ)

BREAKING: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte just agreed with President Trump on Greenland and is calling on Denmark to immediately begin negotiations.



"When it comes to defense in the Arctic, Trump is right. What I think is very good is that the Prime Minister of Denmark… pic.twitter.com/DIS3XUhsBg — George (@BehizyTweets) February 2, 2025

Trump has used the word ‘state’ to describe acquiring Greenland, but it’s unlikely it or Canada will become a state.

The Battle of who would become the 51st, Greenland vs Canada — Bonn Marqq X (@bonnmarqqx) February 2, 2025

Yeah. I am not letting Canadians vote in our elections or having a say in Congress. Maybe Albera and Saskatchewan but the rest of Canada is crazy f*****g lefties. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) February 2, 2025

They can be territories. — George (@BehizyTweets) February 2, 2025

Yes, Greenland becoming a territory is more likely.

Trump is using a negotiation tactic that increases our country's chances of getting the best deal. These posters know what Trump’s up to.

America doesn't need to "own" Greenland in order to benefit from its strategic location and importance. — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) February 2, 2025

Start with a high "ask" and negotiate for what you want. — Miss M (@1Bunny4T) February 2, 2025

Full concur. It's the right way to approach fickle, elitist Europeans. — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) February 2, 2025

NATO wants the United States to have a bigger role in Greenland because of its strategic importance to not only the U.S. but Europe as well.

Bro, Denmark doesn't have the capability to defend the Arctic.



This is actually critical and urgent for the US and its allies.



It should have been done a decade ago.



Trump is right about this. — Bobbie is a Ravenclaw_98 (@BobbyOnX2025) February 2, 2025

100% right.



NATO understands that Russian ICBM’s aimed at the US would go right over Greenland.



And if the US were taken out, half of NATO would be speaking Russian and the other half Chinese. — Grumpy Grandpa 🇺🇸 (@GmbPhoenix) February 2, 2025

The bottom line is that Denmark only "owns" Greenland thanks to the deterrence afforded by America. In essence, American should own it and benefit from its resources since America is the one securing it anyhow. — William Foster (@Gr8_Again) February 2, 2025

Trump is working so fast and on so many things at once it’s hard for the average person to keep up.

It’s easy to become numb to just how much is happening. The most gloriously crazy couple weeks I’ve ever seen. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 2, 2025

With much more to come — George (@BehizyTweets) February 2, 2025

We already have a promise of more: https://t.co/ECKm05OqWQ — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 2, 2025

Monday will mark Trump being in office for two weeks. The idea that Greenland could be part of America soon is almost too much to imagine. Then again, Trump’s at the helm so anything is possible.