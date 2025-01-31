Trump Cyber Storm Hits Agriculture Department with ‘Climate Change’ Website Scrub Order

President Donald Trump is ending climate change, well scrubbing it from all the webpages of the United States Department of Agriculture. The directive went out Thursday afternoon. It dictates that all references across agency website landing sites must be removed. Other climate change reference documents are to be tagged for further review. The deadline is 5 pm Friday.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

USDA ordered to scrub climate change from websites https://t.co/0P4uR4qnHR — POLITICO (@politico) January 31, 2025

The climate change narrative ends. — BLOCKXS.COM (@blockxs) January 31, 2025

Posters on X were excited about the ‘climate’ changes Trump is bringing to the USDA.

Cleaning house like no there is no tomorrow! — Black Sheep American (@RelentlessLaman) January 31, 2025

Whooo, the war against communism wages on!



LFG 🔥 — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 31, 2025

We’re winning BIGLY. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 31, 2025

Trump Train has no brakes! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 31, 2025



One poster hopes this pivots the department back to its core mission and away from the lunacy that climate change ideology usually demands. other posters also weigh-in.

Faith that agriculture will refocus on essentials is reaffirmed with this action by the Department. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) January 31, 2025

The MSM must feel so overwhelmed.

This is. How you do it. — Dr. Michael Jones (@TruthorConseq12) January 31, 2025

He’s not messing around this time — Maurice (@maurice_lippy) January 31, 2025

Nope. The Democrats’ plans to destroy him backfired incredibly 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 31, 2025

Damn!! This presidency is so much better than I could have hoped for — SomedaySouthern (@SomedaySouthVSS) January 31, 2025

Trump is moving at breakneck speed. He's doing so much legacy media outlets don’t have time to pen their rage before he moves on to the next dozen things he’s doing a day. Trump has to move fast to fulfill all his campaign promises. He doesn’t care if the legacy media is left in his dust and neither do we.