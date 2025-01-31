Outright Money Laundering: Oilfield Rando Notes EPA Has Shut Down $20 BILLION Biden...
VIP
Trump Cyber Storm Hits Agriculture Department with ‘Climate Change’ Website Scrub Order

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:30 PM on January 31, 2025
President Donald Trump is ending climate change, well scrubbing it from all the webpages of the United States Department of Agriculture. The directive went out Thursday afternoon. It dictates that all references across agency website landing sites must be removed. Other climate change reference documents are to be tagged for further review. The deadline is 5 pm Friday.

Here’s more. (READ)

Posters on X were excited about the ‘climate’ changes Trump is bringing to the USDA.

One poster hopes this pivots the department back to its core mission and away from the lunacy that climate change ideology usually demands. other posters also weigh-in.

Trump is moving at breakneck speed. He's doing so much legacy media outlets don’t have time to pen their rage before he moves on to the next dozen things he’s doing a day. Trump has to move fast to fulfill all his campaign promises. He doesn’t care if the legacy media is left in his dust and neither do we.

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE DONALD TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WEBSITE AG

