Bill Melugin of Fox News Recounts the Life of His Dear Friend Who Perished in the DC Air Disaster

Sixty-seven people lost their lives in Wednesday night’s air disaster in Washington, D.C. The tragedy happened when an American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter at Reagan National Airport. The terrible event reminds us of the small world in which we live. Bill Melugin of Fox News had a friend who perished in the deadly crash.

Advertisement

Here’s his remembrance of Wendy Shaffer. (READ)

It is with great regret that I can confirm a friend of mine, Wendy Shaffer, lost her life in the AA plane crash last night. Wendy was an incredible wife to my friend Nate, and an amazing mom of two children, ages 3 and 1. I met them both when they were dating when I was working… pic.twitter.com/HE5K5ooBuj — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 30, 2025

So sad 😞 I am so sorry 😢 that smile lit their world up you can tell it from the photos. — love light (@lightloveyeshua) January 30, 2025

Mr. Melugin, your empathy is in part why your reporting is appreciated. You bring a core concern for others to every story you cover.



Sorry for your loss. — Robert Miller (@rjnwmill) January 30, 2025

The sixty-seven whose lives ended in a flash had friends and family. This catastrophe affects those left behind presently but will ripple through the rest of their lives. Commenters share their thoughts.

When you watch the Kennedy Center video, you see a few blinking lights—then a fireball. But it’s posts like this that make you realize it wasn’t just a brief flash in the sky. It was an explosion that shattered countless families, with an impact that will be felt for generations.… — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) January 30, 2025

I’ve suffered great loss before. No one can understand it until they go through it. This is gut wrenching. My heart breaks for your friend and his children. They will not have any memories of their mother other than the videos and pictures to keep her alive in their hearts.

May… — 🏖️BeachBlonde⛱️ (@Patriot_Mom18) January 30, 2025

Thousands of posters reacted to the loss of Wendy Shaffer and offered their condolences to Melugin. Here’s a sampling.

Sorry Bill. So awful. 😢 Prayers of comfort & strength for her family & all who loved her.🙏🏼❤️ — JoJo Jensen 🇺🇸 (@SeahawksJoJo) January 30, 2025

I'm so sorry, Bill. Praying for your friend and those sweet boys. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 30, 2025

OMGosh Bill, I am so, so sorry. Please know we are praying for comfort for Nate and the Children - but no words can make it right. Just hold tight to your friend...



grief is a long, dark journey💔 — WATCHER of the DAMNED (@WatcherDamned) January 30, 2025

I'm very sorry that you, Nate and their family lost Wendy, especially in such a tragic way. May Nate find a way to tell their precious children that their momma is with Jesus. May Nate also find the strength to carry on without Wendy and May Wendy Rest in Peace. — Kelley (@kelleysher) January 30, 2025

Advertisement

Utterly heartbreaking. 💔 I cannot even imagine wearing his shoes right now. It is so hard to lose a significant other & her babies are so young. My heart & prayers go out to him & his family. — Christine (@Alohaneen) January 30, 2025

There is a huge void created by the loss of a loved one. This presents other challenges including financial ones. Family and friends of Wendy Shaffer have started a GoFundMe account to help her husband, Nathan Shaffer, and their two boys.

Confirmed GoFundMe w/ further information:https://t.co/zaiR4iARCH — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 30, 2025

Per the outreach effort's founders, the money raised will go towards, ‘funeral expenses, childcare, education and the day-to-day needs of the family as they adjust to life without their beloved wife and mother.’ As of this writing, more than $118,000 has been raised.