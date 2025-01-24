The Atlantic: Why Did Titans of Intelligence Sign the Hunter Biden Letter? What...
REALLY Late Edition: Two ‘Journalists’ Say Politico Buried Stories Damaging to Joe Biden FOUR YEARS Ago

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:10 AM on January 24, 2025
Townhall Media

Two ‘reporters’ are alleging that Politico ditched actual journalism to aid then-candidate Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign by burying two bombshell stories about his son, Hunter Biden - his laptop and his ties to Burisma. Wow, Politico is a Democrat Party rag? Tell us something we didn’t already know! It’s strange how calm Tara Palmeri and Marc Caputo are over something so unethical and obviously politically-motivated. Just another day in ‘journalism.’ Such brave heroes!

Here’s their conversation. (WATCH)

Make no mistake, this is a huge scandal. One can only assume neither of these two are real journalists or they would have either bypassed their editors or found a way to leak these stories four years ago.

No one is buying the ‘but, our editors’ excuse.

The Atlantic: Why Did Titans of Intelligence Sign the Hunter Biden Letter? What a Mystery!
Warren Squire
Both of these ‘journalists’ have since left Politico and work elsewhere. It’s suspect that they are only talking about this now that President Biden is out of office and Hunter Biden has been pardoned.

Some posters want more ‘journalists’ to come forward and out other deceitful ‘news’ outlets.

We’re sure more of these tell-alls are coming. But, do we really need them to at this point? It’s an open secret that the vast majority of these ‘news’ outlets are in the can for the Democrat Party. We know they ignore stories, or bury them if it hurts their team. Do we really need a look behind the curtain, when the curtain’s already covered in DNC emblems?

