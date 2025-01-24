REALLY Late Edition: Two ‘Journalists’ Say Politico Buried Stories Damaging to Joe Biden FOUR YEARS Ago

Two ‘reporters’ are alleging that Politico ditched actual journalism to aid then-candidate Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign by burying two bombshell stories about his son, Hunter Biden - his laptop and his ties to Burisma. Wow, Politico is a Democrat Party rag? Tell us something we didn’t already know! It’s strange how calm Tara Palmeri and Marc Caputo are over something so unethical and obviously politically-motivated. Just another day in ‘journalism.’ Such brave heroes!

Here’s their conversation. (WATCH)

🔥Two former Politico reporters, @tarapalmeri and Marc Caputo, level bombshell allegations against the outlet over its coverage of the Bidens. 🔥 @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/rptPbrA5qR — Harold Hutchison (@HaroldHutchison) January 23, 2025

"I do wonder if it could have, if it would have been published a little quicker if it was a different type of story." - @tarapalmeri on the story about Hunter Bidne purchasing a .38-caliber revolver.https://t.co/LFh5oI19ds — Harold Hutchison (@HaroldHutchison) January 23, 2025

Make no mistake, this is a huge scandal. One can only assume neither of these two are real journalists or they would have either bypassed their editors or found a way to leak these stories four years ago.

No one is buying the ‘but, our editors’ excuse.

"Cowardly editors" have a lot of blame and should be drummed out of the institution that should be honest and objective journalism. But this feels like "we were just doing our jobs" excusiology from journalists who allowed a scandal, and the scandal of its suppression, to fester. — HiatusVan (@MurphPsych) January 24, 2025

These two sit there and chat as if their integrity is unquestionable and everything was out of their control and even expect sympathy I suspect. Disgusting. Just disappear, please! — Mark McLaren (@mmclaren2) January 23, 2025

You can't call yourself a journalist or reporter if you cave in when told to not write a story on significant events. — Joe Denver (@DenverJoeJ) January 24, 2025

Both of these ‘journalists’ have since left Politico and work elsewhere. It’s suspect that they are only talking about this now that President Biden is out of office and Hunter Biden has been pardoned.

How convenient it is that they come out and say this after Biden has left office. Total frauds who are now telling this. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) January 23, 2025

They need to be blackballed. They willfully kept up the lie — GUNPOWDER & HOLYWATER (@status_culture) January 23, 2025

And they only speak up now?! Not impressed. No gold stars for when it’s easy to do the right thing. — LegalSpeak (@LegalSpeak1) January 24, 2025

This info would have been better divulged 4 years ago and not after they no longer work there and have nothing to lose. — Yappy American Broad (@terra_torelli) January 24, 2025

Some posters want more ‘journalists’ to come forward and out other deceitful ‘news’ outlets.

Anybody who has worked with the declining “news”outlets that is looking to NOT be eternally shamed & NOT fade into irrelevancy. Here is what U do. Tell ALL of the stories that were mangled, ignored &/or deceptively published that “Reporters” know the truth about. Come clean. 🤷‍♂️ — Itsmotor (@bethereorsuck) January 24, 2025

I expect to see a flood of disclosures like this and I’m totally here for it. — Richard Wood (@WillMonox2112) January 23, 2025

We’re sure more of these tell-alls are coming. But, do we really need them to at this point? It’s an open secret that the vast majority of these ‘news’ outlets are in the can for the Democrat Party. We know they ignore stories, or bury them if it hurts their team. Do we really need a look behind the curtain, when the curtain’s already covered in DNC emblems?