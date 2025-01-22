Algorithm and Blues: Tommy Vietor Blames Musk for Dem Failings When Culprit is Party’s Shoddy Message

Former Obama staffer and current Pod Save America podcast host, Tommy Vietor, is hilariously looking for a scapegoat to explain his Democrat Party’s waning popularity - it’s the X algorithm, of course! He went on MSNBC to cry and whine about how the all-powerful algorithm is making it hard for Dems to get their message out. Dude, you’re on MSNBC, a ‘news’ channel no one watches complaining that no one can hear and see you. Sheesh!

Anyway, cue the boohoo! (WATCH)

NEW: Obama bro Tommy Vietor complains that Democrats can't reach persuadable voters because “the algorithms are killing us right now."



“Elon Musk is skewing everything to the Republican party."



These are the same people who cheered Twitter 1.0 censorship and election… pic.twitter.com/DNBVFnLcuJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

It’s become a trope that Democrats never blame their message, they always complain they have a messaging problem - ‘we just can’t get our message out!’ Sure, that’s it.

The reality is people are hearing the message loud and clear and agreeing it simply sucks. Commenters know this.

These people are such clowns.



Over a decade of admitted censorship, it goes away and they claim it’s now us censoring them.



Even though they own every other platform.



Maybe your ideas are just bad?



Though that thought never occurres to them. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 22, 2025

The bad ideas and failed policies are never the problem.



The latest spin they’d have you believe is that the messaging (lies) about the bad ideas and failed policies aren’t reaching voters because Elon.



Absolute clown world. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

They really don’t understand . The people have rejected the leftist views and opinions. We are done . — Debra O'Ciardha (@Deb91867615113) January 22, 2025

The truth is Democrats can no longer control the flow of information or effectively push narratives as they once did. Musk buying Twitter rocked their world because Democrats were forced to complete in the marketplace of ideas. Oh, no!

Here’s a nice flashback of their meltdowns over this new competitive reality. Bunch of babies! (WATCH)

Mika Brzezinski: "[Elon Musk] could have undermined the messaging so much that he can actually control exactly what people think. AND THAT IS OUR JOB." pic.twitter.com/Ru0FbZnV9F — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) November 8, 2024

Oh yes. Now that there is a level playing field and not a govt/Twitter 1.0 censorship regime — the narrative control has evaporated. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

The old Twitter actively muzzled conservative ideas and content which created a fantasy world for Democrats. When Musk purchased it and opened it for all, Democrats fled for so-called bluer skies.

Commenters remember this well.

If this was not so sad I would bust out laughing. They literally silenced Conservatives to have only their views heard. — Panther (@PantherCat10) January 22, 2025

That was (D)ifferent. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

lol. They all rage quit X



What would the X algorithm have to do with anything 😂 — ZenGhola (@ZenGhola_X) January 22, 2025

It’s the algorithms, not the historically bad candidates and policies… — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) January 22, 2025

Everything is being skewed toward the TRUTH. They're just used to it being skewed toward the LEFT for so long, they are unable to recognize the TRUTH. — Chad Harper (@chadharperx) January 22, 2025

Someone tell @TVietor08

that many leftists hightailed it over to Bluesky, if he needs to reach them. It seems they only come to @X now to see what the right is doing. Oh and to troll with their "hit and run" rhetoric. 🤣 — KJ-isms (@KJisms) January 22, 2025

Musk’s X is open to all. Everyone on the platform sees and hears Democrat messaging everyday. It’s not persuasive, it’s usually based on easily disprovable lies, or it’s ignorant unconstitutional dreck. It’s not the algorithm that’s killing their reach, it’s their message that’s killing their party.