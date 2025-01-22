Algorithm and Blues: Tommy Vietor Blames Musk for Dem Failings When Culprit is Party’s Shoddy Message

Trans Activist Goes on Profane Rant at Minnesota State Capitol
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on January 22, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former Obama staffer and current Pod Save America podcast host, Tommy Vietor, is hilariously looking for a scapegoat to explain his Democrat Party’s waning popularity - it’s the X algorithm, of course! He went on MSNBC to cry and whine about how the all-powerful algorithm is making it hard for Dems to get their message out. Dude, you’re on MSNBC, a ‘news’ channel no one watches complaining that no one can hear and see you. Sheesh!

Anyway, cue the boohoo! (WATCH)

It’s become a trope that Democrats never blame their message, they always complain they have a messaging problem - ‘we just can’t get our message out!’ Sure, that’s it. 

The reality is people are hearing the message loud and clear and agreeing it simply sucks. Commenters know this.

The truth is Democrats can no longer control the flow of information or effectively push narratives as they once did. Musk buying Twitter rocked their world because Democrats were forced to complete in the marketplace of ideas. Oh, no!

Here’s a nice flashback of their meltdowns over this new competitive reality. Bunch of babies! (WATCH)

The old Twitter actively muzzled conservative ideas and content which created a fantasy world for Democrats. When Musk purchased it and opened it for all, Democrats fled for so-called bluer skies.

Commenters remember this well.

Musk’s X is open to all. Everyone on the platform sees and hears Democrat messaging everyday. It’s not persuasive, it’s usually based on easily disprovable lies, or it’s ignorant unconstitutional dreck. It’s not the algorithm that’s killing their reach, it’s their message that’s killing their party.

